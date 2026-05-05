Cambridge Global Advisors Expands Border & National Security Team with Six New Senior Advisors

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid threats grow, organizations need partners who have operated at the highest levels of U.S. border and national security. Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) is proud to announce the addition of six distinguished Senior Advisors to its border and national security team:

Randolph D. "Tex" Alles – A retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General with a distinguished 35-year military career. He later served as the 25th Director of the U.S. Secret Service and held the position of acting Under Secretary for Management at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

– A retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General with a distinguished 35-year military career. He later served as the 25th Director of the U.S. Secret Service and held the position of acting Under Secretary for Management at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Ray Shuler – Former Assistant Director for Cyber and Operational Technology (COT) at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement leadership. His oversight included all agency resources dedicated to child exploitation, computer forensics, and cyber investigations.

Former Assistant Director for Cyber and Operational Technology (COT) at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement leadership. His oversight included all agency resources dedicated to child exploitation, computer forensics, and cyber investigations. Charlie Salls – Former U.S Coast Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Atlantic Area, advising the area Commander on the readiness of more than 50,000 personnel and on large-scale missions to secure the nation's borders and coastal approaches. He brings more than 30 years of expertise in national, border, and maritime security.

Former U.S Coast Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Atlantic Area, advising the area Commander on the readiness of more than 50,000 personnel and on large-scale missions to secure the nation's borders and coastal approaches. He brings more than 30 years of expertise in national, border, and maritime security. Nicholas Rasmussen – With over three decades of experience in national security, intelligence, and counterterrorism, he held top roles including NCTC Director, DHS Counterterrorism Coordinator, and senior National Security Council staff member. He also served as the founding executive director of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT).

With over three decades of experience in national security, intelligence, and counterterrorism, he held top roles including NCTC Director, DHS Counterterrorism Coordinator, and senior National Security Council staff member. He also served as the founding executive director of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT). Linda Jacksta – Former Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for Operations Support at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), she led intelligence, international affairs, data analytics, and forensic services. She brings over 35 years of experience in border security and intelligence.

Former Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner for Operations Support at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), she led intelligence, international affairs, data analytics, and forensic services. She brings over 35 years of experience in border security and intelligence. Gail Miller - Former Executive Director of Enterprise Services at DHS S&T and a C-UAS expert, she brings over 25 years of experience across DHS, Energy, and Defense, aligning strategy, acquisition, and operations to mission execution.

"These six advisors give CGA unmatched insight into today's border and national security missions" said Jake Braun, CGA CEO and former acting Principal Deputy National Cyber Director.

They join CGA Senior Advisors Elaine Duke, VADM Paul Thomas, Patrick Lechleitner, Ryan Scudder, Rich McComb, Ken Bible, and Chris Cummiskey, bolstering CGA's deep border and national security bench.

For more information, contact [email protected].

SOURCE CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL ADVISORS