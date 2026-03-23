Cambridge Global Advisors Expands Cyber Bench with Four New Senior Advisors

New additions deepen CGA's expertise in federal cyber policy, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, and workforce development

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyber threats grow more complex, organizations require partners who have operated at the highest levels of U.S. government cyber policy and national security. Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), today announced the addition of four distinguished Senior Advisors to its cyber bench, coinciding with CGA's participation in the RSA Conference.

Joining CGA:

Kenneth Bible – Former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for DHS and former Deputy CIO and CISO for the U.S. Marine Corps, with nearly four decades of federal service spanning cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and DoD acquisition.

Former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for DHS and former Deputy CIO and CISO for the U.S. Marine Corps, with nearly four decades of federal service spanning cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection, and DoD acquisition. Daniel Ragsdale – Former Principal Director for Cyber in the Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering at DoD, and former DARPA Program Manager overseeing a $175M cybersecurity R&D portfolio. Retired U.S. Army Colonel with 30 years of service.

Former Principal Director for Cyber in the Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering at DoD, and former DARPA Program Manager overseeing a $175M cybersecurity R&D portfolio. Retired U.S. Army Colonel with 30 years of service. Ayan Islam – Former White House Director of Cyber Workforce at the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD). Previously served as Critical Infrastructure Portfolio Lead (Vulnerability Mitigations) and Cybersecurity Strategist at CISA.

Former White House Director of Cyber Workforce at the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD). Previously served as Critical Infrastructure Portfolio Lead (Vulnerability Mitigations) and Cybersecurity Strategist at CISA. Celisa Stephens – Former Senior Advisor at DHS and former Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Management (Cybersecurity and Intelligence), where she developed and executed the DHS Expedited Hiring Program and managed the Cybersecurity Talent Management System (CTMS). Retired USAF veteran with 24 years of service.

"These four advisors bring exactly the depth our clients need," said Jake Braun, CGA CEO and former acting Principal Deputy National Cyber Director. "This bench gives CGA and the clients we serve unmatched capability to navigate today's threat environment."

"CGA's cyber bench now reflects the full spectrum of what it takes to defend this country in the digital age," said Ambassador Doug Lute, CGA Chairman and former U.S. Ambassador to NATO. "These are leaders who built the policies and strategies that protect Americans every day."

They join VADM Paul Thomas, Chris Cummiskey, Nitin Natarajan, Sherri Ramsay, Jeff Greene, Seeyew Mo, Harri Hursti, and Analiese Wagner on CGA's bench of cybersecurity experts

For more information, contact [email protected]

SOURCE CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL ADVISORS