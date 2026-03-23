Cambridge Innovation Institute Announces Acquisition of Neurotech Reports

Cambridge Innovation Institute expands reach into the rapidly advancing neurotechnology space.

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII), a leader in delivering cutting-edge information through events and publishing, announces the acquisition of Neurotech Reports, a longstanding publication and conference series focused on neurotechnology. This strategic acquisition expands Cambridge Innovation Institute's healthcare portfolio as part of the Cambridge VIP division, strengthening its position as a leader in advancing venture and innovation through conferences and media.

Their first event together is the upcoming Bioelectronic Medicine Forum on April 14 in New York City. James Cavuoto, JoJo Platt, and Jeremy Koff will be staying on with Neurotech Reports and CII.

CII finds natural alignment with Neurotech Reports' dedication to providing professionals up-to-date and cutting-edge information pertinent to the field and future developments. Through their brands, Neurotech Reports connects entrepreneurs interested in launching new firms, existing biotechnology and medical device manufacturers interested in branching into a new market, scientific and engineering professionals interested in applying their skills to this new market, and venture capitalists seeking worthwhile funding opportunities in neurotechnology.

"Our platforms are focused on providing communities the space to advance science and technology through innovation, so continuing that into the field of neurotechnology is a natural next step," says Benjamin Lakin, PhD, CEO of Cambridge Innovation Institute. "The neurotech field within healthcare continues to grow and will benefit from additional advancement via opportunities for knowledge sharing, fundraising, and collaboration. I'm excited for CII to build upon Neurotech Reports' strong foundation and continue to advance the field."

"JoJo, Jeremy, and I are excited to partner with Cambridge Innovation Institute to expand our coverage and strengthen connections across the neurotechnology and bioelectronic medicine industries," said Cavuoto. "Our 25-year history of covering scientific and commercial news and events combined with CII's demonstrated quality and integrity are a natural partnership that will continue to elevate this burgeoning and impactful segment of healthcare."

About Cambridge Innovation Institute – Connecting Minds, Inspiring Progress

(www.CambridgeInnovationInstitute.com)

Since its founding in 1992, Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) has been delivering cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government, and research institutes across the life sciences and energy industries. CII is committed to high-technology solutions for the future.

Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) is comprised of three divisions, including Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), focusing on advances in life sciences and healthcare, Cambridge EnerTech (CET), covering energy storage and renewable technologies, and Cambridge VIP (CVIP), dedicated to venture- and innovation-led conferences.

SOURCE Cambridge Innovation Institute