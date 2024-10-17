Cambridge Innovation Institute Announces the Acquisition of Grey Green Media Assets.

Cambridge Innovation Institute adds key events: Food as Medicine, DTx, Future of Mental Healthcare

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) announces the acquisition of the assets from GreyGreen Media-based in London, UK. For over seven years, GreyGreen had been dedicated to providing meeting points to help advance healthcare. Their portfolio of events will be integrated into CII's Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) division and will continue under the leadership of Jason Green, a co-founder of Grey Green Media (GGM) and now a Senior Conference Director at Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI). The conferences that are part of this acquisition include Food as Medicine, the DTx Series, and the Future of Mental Healthcare.

Benjamin Lakin, CEO of Cambridge Innovation Institute, says, "CII has been a leader in life science conferences for over three decades, and we are excited to add these new conferences covering other essential aspects of healthcare to our expanding CHI portfolio. Food as medicine, digital therapeutics, and mental health solutions are important healthcare aspects that will benefit from additional advancement via opportunities for knowledge sharing and collaboration. We look forward to continuing to cover these valuable areas and working with our new colleagues and customers."

Jason Green, Senior Conference Director, CHI, says," I am delighted to continue running Grey Green Media's events at CII and I know our shared mission to improve human health through dedicated, high-impact events will help fuel this work. Starting with The DTx Series, Future of Mental Healthcare and Food as Medicine, I am personally very much looking forward to collaborating with these industries and more to help make the next generation of health a reality."

Phillips Kuhl, Founder and Chairman of Cambridge Innovation Institute, says, "We have been impressed with the content quality and new topic ideas that GGM has developed and feel that Jason will be an excellent fit within CHI going forward. These initial conferences, and ones that we expect to add, will nicely complement the existing portfolio of leading conferences that CHI has developed."

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) leading events include:

16th SCOPE Summit, February 3-6, 2025 – Orlando, FL

32nd Precision Med TRI-CON, March 11-13, 2025 – San Diego

24th Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, April 2-4, 2025 – Boston, MA

21st PEGS Boston, May 12-16, 2024 – Boston, MA

17th Bioprocessing Summit, August 18-21, 2025 – Boston, MA

At Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), we believe that bringing together a unique and diverse group of innovators, scientists, and life science professionals is key to developing tomorrow's cures and diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.healthtech.com

About Cambridge Innovation Institute

(www.CambridgeInnovationInstitute.com)

Since its founding in 1992, Cambridge Innovation Institute (CII) has been delivering cutting-edge information through events, publishing, and training to leading commercial, academic, government, and research institutes across the life sciences and energy industries. CII consists of three divisions:

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), focusing on advances in life sciences and healthcare





Cambridge EnerTech (CET), covering renewable technology





Cambridge VIP (CVIP), dedicated to venture- and innovation-led conferences

CII is committed to high-technology solutions for the future.

