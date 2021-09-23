Cambridge Kitchens Mfg. Enhances Production Process with New Cutting-Edge Machinery - Custom Built, Old-World Quality Artisan Kitchens for Nearly 30 Years

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Kitchens Mfg. announced it had recently added two new manufacturing machines to its already full-scale production facility, further refining its highly customized kitchen creation process. Founded by owner, Nick Vassi, Cambridge Kitchens creates premium custom cabinetry by leading customers through a layer-by-layer design process, later crafting pieces with machines guided by artisans. Each Cambridge Kitchen design is inspired by the old-world elegance of Europe, combined with new-world technology used to design a wide variety of kitchens in different styles that stand the test of time. Cambridge Kitchens is also a certified dealer of Sub-Zero® and Wolf® kitchen appliances.

"Our design process has always been incredibly elaborate," Nick Vassi explained. "Careful attention is given to every little detail, with the client's desires and opinions given full precedence. We begin with an in-depth meeting, often spending hours to ensure that their dream kitchen comes to life by meeting all their requests. We get to know each of our customers individually: their decorative likes and dislikes, what they want their new kitchen space to accomplish, how they want it to blend with the home's overall décor and layout, etc. Clients can experience what their kitchen will look before anything is built, through 3D computer renderings created right in front of their eyes. This allows us to give them a sense of the final product, adding details and building exactly they want before we even move on to manufacturing."

Every single detail of the kitchen is mapped out in granular detail before the approval for production, including door style selections, color selections, architectural details, and planning exactly where pots, pans, and utensils will be stored. Once a client is fully satisfied with the kitchen plans, they sign off for production before the pieces are individually built in Cambridge Kitchen's production facility.

Using high-tech computer technology that communicates with machinery in the factory, pieces are cut almost like a puzzle – eventually coming together like a work of art. All pieces are fashioned from the finest solid woods, coming together using European hinges and hard acrylic paints that will not chip, discolor, or oxidize. Turnaround times are quick, with a kitchen being manufactured in 2-3 weeks. Clients are then asked to come in and inspect the entire design, fully assembled, before installation begins in the home.

"We offer far more than just cabinets," Vassi said. "We create an experience for our clients using a wide variety of important touches to spin a little magic into each project design. Clients can choose anything they want during the design process, from custom colors to custom door styles. We achieve both high-end aesthetics and functionality. Our greatest strength is turning ideas into works of enduring beauty – by combining both traditional and nontraditional methods."

Cambridge Kitchens continues to update its use of innovative technology and high-tech machinery – constantly creating new designs and transforming spaces. Explore the process by visiting Cambridge Kitchens Mfg. on social media: Instagram, Facebook.

About Cambridge Kitchens Mfg.

Founded in 1993, Cambridge Kitchens Mfg. specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing premium, fully custom cabinetry. Crafting luxury cabinets for average homes and estates alike, Cambridge Kitchens creates the kitchen of your dreams from the ground up – building each piece based on client consultation. Using cutting-edge computer modeling and an in-house manufacturing process, kitchens are planned, developed and built, and then assembled to precise specifications before installation. Learn how to turn your kitchen dreams into reality at: www.CambridgeKitchens.com.

