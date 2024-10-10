Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes Multiple Specialty Finance Capital Raise Transactions

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is proud to highlight three recent transactions, showcasing our ability to help scale specialty finance companies.

CW helps scale specialty finance companies, private lenders, and alternative lenders across all lending categories. That is what we do. 

We accomplish this through our vast Private Credit, Family Office and Life Insurance networks, working to customize the best solution for each of our clients as they look to grow. 

"We help our specialty finance clients create custom crafted solutions based on their specific needs, particularly with non-dilutive credit facilities as they continue to scale.  We continue to see a tremendous level of demand from our specialty finance investors for companies that have track record, and are looking to partner to scale their platforms. As banks continue to restrain from lending, this vertical continues to have tailwinds supporting significant growth from what we are seeing", said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

