Camden Dream Center Launches New Registered Apprenticeship Program for In-Demand Cyber and IT Jobs

CAMDEN, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Camden Dream Center, a nonprofit serving underserved communities in South Jersey with STEM education and IT workforce development assistance, today announced its official designation as a new USDOL registered apprenticeship program (RAP) sponsor. Employers in New Jersey and nationwide can now join the Center's RAP to build a new, more skilled and diverse talent pipeline for two initial occupations – Cyber Security Support Technician and Network Technician.

The Center, which is located on the Virtua Business Campus, is a Cisco Networking Academy. Through the Academy, apprentices will receive classroom instruction in occupationally-related skills for employment with participating companies. As full-time employees, apprentices will also receive on-the-job training by fully qualified mentors, while also continuing their education through the Academy. Upon program completion, apprentices will attain national industry credentials from both the USDOL and Cisco.

"American industry is changing rapidly, and the Camden Dream Center is at the forefront of creating the skilled tech workforce employers need," said Keith Davis, Camden Dream Center CEO & President. "We want employers to know we are their talent pipeline partner. We will provide them with apprentices who are equipped and motivated to become highly-valued, loyal, and long-term employees for critically-needed tech positions."

"We're thrilled to see Camden Dream Center approved as the state's newest RAP sponsor," said Michael Blatt, New Jersey State Director, USDOL Office of Apprenticeship. "Their leadership in providing an 'earn and learn' model of training for some of South Jersey's most underserved communities will drive much-needed systems change."

Camden Dream Center partnered with Safal Partners and the Cyber Future Foundation (CFF) in developing its new RAP. Safal Partners is a USDOL national industry intermediary expanding apprenticeship in cybersecurity and related tech occupations. The Center will be able to access additional industry training resources through its partnership with Safal as well as technical expertise and professional mentoring from CFF.

The Center will hold a formal RAP signing ceremony and a re-opening tour of its facility at 1000 Atlantic Avenue in Camden this Friday, June 18th at 11:00am. Representatives from leading regional employers including Comcast, PSEG, American Water, and more will be in attendance as well as Camden County Workforce Board leadership.

Employers interested in joining the Center's new RAP can learn more at www.camdendreamcenter.org/

About Camden Dream Center: Camden Dream Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Since 2013 the Center has worked diligently to provide under-served communities with access to economic mobility through workforce and professional development.

About Safal Partners: Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm working at the nexus of education and workforce. As a USDOL national industry intermediary Safal Partners is helping cybersecurity and tech employers meet workforce needs through apprenticeship. Learn more at https://cyber.safalpartners.com/ .

