Camden National Corporation Announces its First Quarter 2024 Dividend

CAMDEN, Maine, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon R. Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; the "Company"), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 5.19% based on the March 25, 2024 closing price of the Company's common stock at $32.38 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England, with $5.7 billion in assets, 57 banking centers and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Camden National Bank has been named one of the Best Places to work for three years in a row. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.7 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine,...
Camden National Corporation to Announce Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results on January 30, 2024

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday,...
