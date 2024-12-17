Camden National Corporation Announces its Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Camden National Corporation

Dec 17, 2024, 16:15 ET

CAMDEN, Maine, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon R. Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; the "Company"), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.66% based on the December 16, 2024 closing price of the Company's common stock at $45.91 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2025.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $5.7 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 57 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings of $13.1 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.90

Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings of $13.1 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.90

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $13....
Camden National Corporation to Announce Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results on October 29, 2024

Camden National Corporation to Announce Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results on October 29, 2024

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, October...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics