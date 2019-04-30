Camden National Corporation Reports An 11% Increase In First Quarter 2019 Earnings

CAMDEN, Maine, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $4.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the first quarter of 2019 of $14.3 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.91, representing increases over the first quarter of 2018 of 11%. The Company's return on average assets was 1.33% and return on average equity was 13.13% for the first quarter of 2019.

"We are thrilled to start 2019 on such a strong note, reporting record earnings for the quarter of $14.3 million," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our financial results are the culmination of the strategic investments we have made in products, technology and talent, all focused to continuously expand our customer base and enhance the customer experience. These investments have translated into strong loan and deposit growth that includes a 10% increase in average loans and 17% increase in average core deposits1 in the first quarter of 2019 over the first quarter last year."

Dufour added, "In the first quarter of 2019, our net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis reached 3.18%, an increase of 8 basis points over the first quarter last year, as our core deposit growth outpaced loan growth. However, because we are asset sensitive, we anticipate that if interest rates remain at current levels or decrease there will be downward pressure on our net interest margin in future periods as funding costs continue to increase."

For the first quarter of 2019, Camden National declared a $0.30 dividend per share, which represents a $0.05 per share, or 20%, increase over the first quarter of 2018, and a dividend yield of 2.88% as of March 29, 2019 (the last business day of the first quarter).

"In January, we announced a stock repurchase plan of up to 775,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Through April 26, 2019, we repurchased 95,967 shares at an average price of $41.87 per share. We continue to be active in the market and prudently repurchase shares based on our market price," said Dufour.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income and diluted EPS increased 11% over the first quarter of 2018 and 2% over last quarter.

Loan growth of $16.2 million and deposit growth of $113.7 million since December 31, 2018 .

and deposit growth of since . Average loan growth of 10% and deposit growth (excluding brokered deposits) of 13% over the first quarter of 2018, and a 3% increase over last quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis of 3.18% increased 8 basis points over the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 3 basis points over last quarter.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased 3% since December 31, 2018 to $4.4 billion at March 31, 2019. Loans grew $16.2 million, or less than 1%, over the same period, led by residential real estate loan growth of 2% and commercial loan growth of 2%. Commercial real estate loans decreased 1% over this same period, driven by larger loan prepayment activity that included a $39.2 million payout financed directly by a government-sponsored entity.

Total deposits increased 3% since December 31, 2018 to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2019. Checking balances grew 9% over this period while savings and money market balances decreased 7%. Our core deposit growth in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by our larger commercial deposit relationships. These deposit relationships are subject to more variability in balances due to dependence on business-specific cash flow needs, interest rates and pricing, and other factors. Brokered deposits increased 19% over this same period, as this option provided a more cost efficient source of short-term funding.

At March 31, 2019, our loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 85%, compared to 87% at December 31, 2018 and 92% at March 31, 2018.

The Company's capital position at March 31, 2019 was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46% and a Tier I leverage ratio of 9.47%. At March 31, 2019, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.26% and tangible common equity ratio2 was 8.21%.

ASSET QUALITY

Asset quality remained strong throughout the first quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2019, non-performing assets to total assets was 0.33%, a decrease of 0.01% since December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans improved 0.03% at March 31, 2019 to 0.26%, since year-end.

At March 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was 0.83% of total loans and 180.81% of non-performing loans, compared to 0.82% and 171.17%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

OPERATING RESULTS (First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018)

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $14.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 11%, over the first quarter of 2018. Over the same period, diluted EPS increased $0.09, or 11%, to $0.91 for the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $31.9 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 10%, over the same period last year. The increase was driven by average loan growth of $269.7 million, or 10%, and strong average core deposit growth of $376.6 million, or 17%, over this period. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis increased 8 basis points to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2019 as deposit growth outpaced loan growth resulting in a reduction in borrowings.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2019 was $744,000, or 10 basis points of average loans for the quarter on an annualized basis, an increase of $1.2 million over the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, a large commercial real estate loan that was previously on non-accrual status was favorably resolved and resulted in a $978,000 release of provision expense for this loan.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $9.4 million, an increase of $585,000, or 7%, over the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in customer loan swap fees of $438,000.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $22.8 million, an increase of $479,000, or 2%, over the same period last year. Compensation-related costs increased 3% over this period primarily due to normal merit increases and an increase in health insurance premiums. Partially offsetting these increases was the recovery of certain collection costs in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in a net recovery of other real estate and collection costs for the quarter of $307,000. The Company's efficiency ratio calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the first quarter was 55.19%, compared to 59.15% for the same period last year. The Company's non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 54.86% compared to 58.76% for the same period last year.

OPERATING RESULTS (Linked Quarter)

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 increased $296,000, or 2%, and diluted EPS increased $0.02, or 2%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase between periods was led by a reduction in non-interest expense of $797,000 and revenue growth of $218,000.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 increased $308,000, or 1%, over the last quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in average loans and deposits of 3%, and was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis of 3 basis points to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis between periods was due to a decrease in fair value mark accretion income of $296,000. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis, excluding fair value mark accretion, remained consistent at 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2019 increased $737,000 over the last quarter primarily as the Company recorded $1.2 million of net recoveries in the fourth quarter upon the favorable resolution of a large commercial credit relationship.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 decreased $90,000, or 1%, over the last quarter. The decrease was driven by a decrease in debit card income of $829,000 as debit card activity peaks in the fourth quarter and fourth quarter debit card income includes an annual debit card incentive bonus. This was partially offset by an increase in customer loan swap fees of $124,000 and investment losses of $420,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 decreased $797,000, or 3%, over last quarter. The decrease was largely driven by a decrease in other real estate and collection costs of $677,000 between periods as the Company recovered certain collection costs in the first quarter of 2019 that were incurred in prior periods.

ANNUAL MEETING

Camden National has scheduled its annual meeting of shareholders for Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. local time, at Point Lookout Conference Center, The Summit, 67 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine 04849. The date for determining the Company's shareholders of record for the annual meeting was February 22, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial in to the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (domestic): (888) 349-0139 Live dial-in (international): (412) 542-4154 Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac190430.html

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Investor Relations" at www.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.







1 Core deposits includes non-interest checking, interest checking, savings and money market accounts.



2 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



At or For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 Financial Condition Data











Investments

$ 936,859

$ 926,678

$ 912,368 Loans and loans held for sale

3,051,237

3,030,625

2,798,696 Allowance for loan losses

25,201

24.712

22,990 Total assets

4,421,189

4,297,435

4,112,176 Deposits

3,578,197

3,464,474

3,025,580 Borrowings

325,159

341,515

622,347 Shareholders' equity

453,718

435,825

403,046 Operating Data











Net interest income

$ 31,895

$ 31,587

$ 28,902 Provision (credit) for credit losses



744

7

(497) Non-interest income

9,389

9,479

8,804 Non-interest expense



22,783



23,580

22,304 Income before income tax expense

17,757

17,479

15,899 Income tax expense

3,484

3,502

3,079 Net income

$ 14,273

$ 13,977

$ 12,820 Key Ratios











Return on average assets

1.33%

1.32%

1.28% Return on average equity

13.13%

13.19%

12.91% Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.18%

3.21%

3.10% Non-performing loans to total loans

0.46%

0.48%

0.69% Non-performing assets to total assets

0.33%

0.34%

0.47% Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.03%

(0.16)%

0.10% Tier I leverage capital ratio

9.47%

9.53%

9.23% Total risk-based capital ratio

14.46%

14.36%

14.32% Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.91

$ 0.90

$ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91

$ 0.89

$ 0.82 Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.25 Book value per share

$ 29.16

$ 27.95

$ 25.89 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

15,592,141

15,589,310

15,541,975 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding

15,634,126

15,646,540

15,603,380 Non-GAAP Measures(1)











Return on average tangible equity

17.08%

17.43%

17.35% Efficiency ratio

54.86%

56.50%

58.76% Tangible common equity ratio

8.21%

8.02%

7.57% Tangible book value per share

$ 22.81

$ 21.61

$ 19.50





(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)





(In thousands, except number of shares)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 43,722

$ 52,240

$ 48,159 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)



95,846



14,759

76,950 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

139,568

66,999

125,109 Investments:











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $933,135, $933,399 and

$914,335, respectively)

924,311

910,692

887,283 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,324, $1,291 and $1,277,

respectively)

1,306

1,307

1,311 Other investments

11,242

14,679

23,774 Total investments

936,859

926,678

912,368 Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $8,711, $4,314 and $9,502, respectively)

8,795

4,403

9,548 Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,258,474

1,269,533

1,169,533 Residential real estate

1,017,442

992,866

860,533 Commercial(1)

421,824

415,436

420,429 Consumer and home equity

344,702

348,387

338,653 Total loans

3,042,442

3,026,222

2,789,148 Less: allowance for loan losses

(25,201)

(24,712)

(22,990) Net loans

3,017,241

3,001,510

2,766,158 Goodwill

94,697

94,697

94,697 Other intangible assets

4,054

4,230

4,774 Bank-owned life insurance

90,513

89,919

88,097 Premises and equipment, net

42,033

42,495

41,545 Deferred tax assets

18,854

23,053

23,457 Other assets

68,575

43,451

46,423 Total assets

$ 4,421,189

$ 4,297,435

$ 4,112,176 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 492,306

$ 496,729

$ 463,496 Interest checking

1,163,678

1,023,373

840,054 Savings and money market

1,059,897

1,137,356

1,005,329 Certificates of deposit

428,487

443,912

471,155 Brokered deposits

433,829

363,104

245,546 Total deposits

3,578,197

3,464,474

3,025,580 Short-term borrowings

256,181

270,868

552,624 Long-term borrowings

10,000

11,580

10,773 Subordinated debentures

58,978

59,067

58,950 Accrued interest and other liabilities

64,115

55,621

61,203 Total liabilities

3,967,471

3,861,610

3,709,130 Shareholders' equity

453,718

435,825

403,046 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,421,189

$ 4,297,435

$ 4,112,176





(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 35,721

$ 34,532

$ 29,834 Taxable interest on investments

4,994

4,708

4,225 Nontaxable interest on investments

644

659

672 Dividend income

230

319

286 Other interest income



420



235

261 Total interest income

42,009

40,453

35,278 Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

8,423

6,650

3,749 Interest on borrowings

974

1,357

1,780 Interest on subordinated debentures

717

859

847 Total interest expense

10,114

8,866

6,376 Net interest income

31,895

31,587

28,902 Provision (credit) for credit losses

744

7

(497) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

31,151

31,580

29,399 Non-Interest Income









Service charges on deposit accounts

2,023

2,145

1,967 Debit card income

2,010

2,839

1,929 Income from fiduciary services

1,392

1,347

1,283 Mortgage banking income, net

1,252

1,156

1,391 Bank-owned life insurance

594

607

608 Brokerage and insurance commissions

585

665

650 Customer loan swap fees

525

401

87 Net loss on sale of securities

—

(420)

— Other income

1,008

739

889 Total non-interest income

9,389

9,479

8,804 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

12,978

13,080

12,562 Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,680

2,649

2,586 Net occupancy costs

1,914

1,764

1,873 Debit card expense

823

841

730 Consulting and professional fees

813

874

804 Regulatory assessments

472

490

499 Amortization of intangible assets

176

181

181 Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net

(307)

370

75 Other expenses

3,234

3,331

2,994 Total non-interest expense

22,783

23,580

22,304 Income before income tax expense

17,757

17,479

15,899 Income tax expense

3,484

3,502

3,079 Net Income

$ 14,273

$ 13,977

$ 12,820 Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.91

$ 0.90

$ 0.82 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.91

$ 0.89

$ 0.82

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2019

December 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

March 31,

2019

December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

$ 29,985

$ 24,620

$ 52,510

2.63%

1.57% 1.40% Investments - taxable

851,516

830,097

826,529

2.56%

2.49% 2.22% Investments - nontaxable(1)

94,710

97,192

99,560

3.44%

3.43% 3.42% Loans(2):





















Commercial real estate

1,281,501

1,230,791

1,171,598

4.73%

4.60% 4.20% Residential real estate

1,008,285

973,124

860,783

4.30%

4.29% 4.12% Commercial(1)

369,832

364,253

349,963

4.70%

4.50% 4.27% Consumer and home equity

347,052

346,494

341,078

5.46%

5.36% 4.76% HPFC

32,171

35,163

43,757

7.91%

7.66% 7.99% Municipal(1)



15,333



17,520



17,277

3.60%

3.28%



3.33% Total loans

3,054,174

2,967,345

2,784,456

4.70%

4.60%



4.30% Total interest-earning assets

4,030,385

3,919,254

3,763,055

4.20%

4.11%



3.78% Other assets

308,064

294,178

292,312









Total assets

$ 4,338,449

$ 4,213,432

$ 4,055,367

































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity





















Deposits:





















Non-interest checking

$ 490,382

$ 523,283

$ 452,629

—%

—% —% Interest checking

1,085,301

995,333

833,410

0.98%

0.76% 0.38% Savings

485,646

483,651

493,660

0.08%

0.06% 0.06% Money market

582,685

553,785

487,685

1.21%

1.07% 0.66% Certificates of deposit

443,107

444,769

472,213

1.34%

1.26%

1.00% Total deposits

3,087,121

3,000,821

2,739,597

0.78%

0.65%

0.42% Borrowings:





















Brokered deposits

405,837

307,559

238,870

2.50%

2.28% 1.59% Customer repurchase agreements

238,499

265,675

237,056

1.24%

1.22% 0.72% Subordinated debentures

59,007

59,048

58,930

4.93%

5.77% 5.83% Other borrowings

44,711

93,181

328,141

2.22%

2.29%

1.68% Total borrowings

748,054

725,463

862,997

2.27%

2.18%

1.68% Total funding liabilities

3,835,175

3,726,284

3,602,594

1.07%

0.94%

0.72% Other liabilities

62,247

66,805

50,147









Shareholders' equity

441,027

420,343

402,626









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,338,449

$ 4,213,432

$ 4,055,367









Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.13%

3.17%

3.06% Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.18%

3.21%

3.10% Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection

of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.14%

3.14%

3.04%





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018 totaling $390,000, $686,000 and $558,000, respectively.