Camden National Corporation Reports An 11% Increase In First Quarter 2019 Earnings

Q1 2019 Net Income of $14.3 Million Sets Company Record

Camden National Corporation

Apr 30, 2019, 08:30 ET

CAMDEN, Maine, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $4.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the first quarter of 2019 of $14.3 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.91, representing increases over the first quarter of 2018 of 11%. The Company's return on average assets was 1.33% and return on average equity was 13.13% for the first quarter of 2019.

"We are thrilled to start 2019 on such a strong note, reporting record earnings for the quarter of $14.3 million," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our financial results are the culmination of the strategic investments we have made in products, technology and talent, all focused to continuously expand our customer base and enhance the customer experience. These investments have translated into strong loan and deposit growth that includes a 10% increase in average loans and 17% increase in average core deposits1 in the first quarter of 2019 over the first quarter last year."

Dufour added, "In the first quarter of 2019, our net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis reached 3.18%, an increase of 8 basis points over the first quarter last year, as our core deposit growth outpaced loan growth. However, because we are asset sensitive, we anticipate that if interest rates remain at current levels or decrease there will be downward pressure on our net interest margin in future periods as funding costs continue to increase."

For the first quarter of 2019, Camden National declared a $0.30 dividend per share, which represents a $0.05 per share, or 20%, increase over the first quarter of 2018, and a dividend yield of 2.88% as of March 29, 2019 (the last business day of the first quarter).

"In January, we announced a stock repurchase plan of up to 775,000 shares of the Company's common stock. Through April 26, 2019, we repurchased 95,967 shares at an average price of $41.87 per share. We continue to be active in the market and prudently repurchase shares based on our market price," said Dufour.

FIRST QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income and diluted EPS increased 11% over the first quarter of 2018 and 2% over last quarter.
  • Loan growth of $16.2 million and deposit growth of $113.7 million since December 31, 2018.
  • Average loan growth of 10% and deposit growth (excluding brokered deposits) of 13% over the first quarter of 2018, and a 3% increase over last quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis of 3.18% increased 8 basis points over the first quarter of 2018 and decreased 3 basis points over last quarter.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased 3% since December 31, 2018 to $4.4 billion at March 31, 2019. Loans grew $16.2 million, or less than 1%, over the same period, led by residential real estate loan growth of 2% and commercial loan growth of 2%. Commercial real estate loans decreased 1% over this same period, driven by larger loan prepayment activity that included a $39.2 million payout financed directly by a government-sponsored entity.

Total deposits increased 3% since December 31, 2018 to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2019. Checking balances grew 9% over this period while savings and money market balances decreased 7%. Our core deposit growth in the first quarter of 2019 was primarily driven by our larger commercial deposit relationships. These deposit relationships are subject to more variability in balances due to dependence on business-specific cash flow needs, interest rates and pricing, and other factors. Brokered deposits increased 19% over this same period, as this option provided a more cost efficient source of short-term funding.

At March 31, 2019, our loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 85%, compared to 87% at December 31, 2018 and 92% at March 31, 2018.

The Company's capital position at March 31, 2019 was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46% and a Tier I leverage ratio of 9.47%. At March 31, 2019, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.26% and tangible common equity ratio2 was 8.21%.

ASSET QUALITY

Asset quality remained strong throughout the first quarter of 2019. At March 31, 2019, non-performing assets to total assets was 0.33%, a decrease of 0.01% since December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans improved 0.03% at March 31, 2019 to 0.26%, since year-end.

At March 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was 0.83% of total loans and 180.81% of non-performing loans, compared to 0.82% and 171.17%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

OPERATING RESULTS (First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018)

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $14.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 11%, over the first quarter of 2018. Over the same period, diluted EPS increased $0.09, or 11%, to $0.91 for the first quarter of 2019.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $31.9 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 10%, over the same period last year. The increase was driven by average loan growth of $269.7 million, or 10%, and strong average core deposit growth of $376.6 million, or 17%, over this period. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis increased 8 basis points to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2019 as deposit growth outpaced loan growth resulting in a reduction in borrowings.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2019 was $744,000, or 10 basis points of average loans for the quarter on an annualized basis, an increase of $1.2 million over the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, a large commercial real estate loan that was previously on non-accrual status was favorably resolved and resulted in a $978,000 release of provision expense for this loan.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $9.4 million, an increase of $585,000, or 7%, over the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in customer loan swap fees of $438,000.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 was $22.8 million, an increase of $479,000, or 2%, over the same period last year. Compensation-related costs increased 3% over this period primarily due to normal merit increases and an increase in health insurance premiums. Partially offsetting these increases was the recovery of certain collection costs in the first quarter of 2019 that resulted in a net recovery of other real estate and collection costs for the quarter of $307,000. The Company's efficiency ratio calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the first quarter was 55.19%, compared to 59.15% for the same period last year. The Company's non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 54.86% compared to 58.76% for the same period last year.

OPERATING RESULTS (Linked Quarter)

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 increased $296,000, or 2%, and diluted EPS increased $0.02, or 2%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase between periods was led by a reduction in non-interest expense of $797,000 and revenue growth of $218,000.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 increased $308,000, or 1%, over the last quarter. The increase was driven by an increase in average loans and deposits of 3%, and was partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis of 3 basis points to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis between periods was due to a decrease in fair value mark accretion income of $296,000. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis, excluding fair value mark accretion, remained consistent at 3.14% for the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2019 increased $737,000 over the last quarter primarily as the Company recorded $1.2 million of net recoveries in the fourth quarter upon the favorable resolution of a large commercial credit relationship.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 decreased $90,000, or 1%, over the last quarter. The decrease was driven by a decrease in debit card income of $829,000 as debit card activity peaks in the fourth quarter and fourth quarter debit card income includes an annual debit card incentive bonus. This was partially offset by an increase in customer loan swap fees of $124,000 and investment losses of $420,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 decreased $797,000, or 3%, over last quarter. The decrease was largely driven by a decrease in other real estate and collection costs of $677,000 between periods as the Company recovered certain collection costs in the first quarter of 2019 that were incurred in prior periods.

ANNUAL MEETING

Camden National has scheduled its annual meeting of shareholders for Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. local time, at Point Lookout Conference Center, The Summit, 67 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine 04849. The date for determining the Company's shareholders of record for the annual meeting was February 22, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial in to the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (domestic):     

(888) 349-0139

Live dial-in (international):

(412) 542-4154

Live webcast:                       

https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac190430.html

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Investor Relations" at www.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC), headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 71 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complemented by 24/7 live phone support. Greenwich Associates named Camden National Bank a 2018 Greenwich Customer Experience (CX) Leader in U.S. Retail Banking, a designation that recognizes top U.S. banks in customer experience. In 2018, Camden National Bank received the "Lender at Work for Maine" Award from the Finance Authority of Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit www.CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.


1

Core deposits includes non-interest checking, interest checking, savings and money market accounts.


2

This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)

 


At or For The

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

March 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

Financial Condition Data





Investments

$

936,859

$

926,678

$

912,368

Loans and loans held for sale

3,051,237

3,030,625

2,798,696

Allowance for loan losses

25,201

24.712

22,990

Total assets

4,421,189

4,297,435

4,112,176

Deposits

3,578,197

3,464,474

3,025,580

Borrowings

325,159

341,515

622,347

Shareholders' equity

453,718

435,825

403,046

Operating Data





Net interest income

$

31,895

$

31,587

$

28,902

Provision (credit) for credit losses

744

7

(497)

Non-interest income

9,389

9,479

8,804

Non-interest expense

22,783

23,580

22,304

Income before income tax expense

17,757

17,479

15,899

Income tax expense

3,484

3,502

3,079

Net income

$

14,273

$

13,977

$

12,820

Key Ratios





Return on average assets

1.33%

1.32%

1.28%

Return on average equity

13.13%

13.19%

12.91%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.18%

3.21%

3.10%

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.46%

0.48%

0.69%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.33%

0.34%

0.47%

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.03%

(0.16)%

0.10%

Tier I leverage capital ratio

9.47%

9.53%

9.23%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.46%

14.36%

14.32%

Per Share Data





Basic earnings per share

$

0.91

$

0.90

$

0.82

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.91

$

0.89

$

0.82

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.25

Book value per share

$

29.16

$

27.95

$

25.89

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

15,592,141

15,589,310

15,541,975

Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding

15,634,126

15,646,540

15,603,380

Non-GAAP Measures(1)





Return on average tangible equity

17.08%

17.43%

17.35%

Efficiency ratio

54.86%

56.50%

58.76%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.21%

8.02%

7.57%

Tangible book value per share

$

22.81

$

21.61

$

19.50


(1)

 Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)



(In thousands, except number of shares)

March 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

March 31,
 2018

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks

$

43,722

$

52,240

$

48,159

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)

95,846

14,759

76,950

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

139,568

66,999

125,109

Investments:





Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $933,135, $933,399 and
$914,335, respectively)

924,311

910,692

887,283

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,324, $1,291 and $1,277,
   respectively)

1,306

1,307

1,311

Other investments

11,242

14,679

23,774

Total investments

936,859

926,678

912,368

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $8,711, $4,314 and $9,502, respectively)

8,795

4,403

9,548

Loans:





Commercial real estate

1,258,474

1,269,533

1,169,533

Residential real estate

1,017,442

992,866

860,533

Commercial(1)

421,824

415,436

420,429

Consumer and home equity

344,702

348,387

338,653

Total loans

3,042,442

3,026,222

2,789,148

      Less: allowance for loan losses

(25,201)

(24,712)

(22,990)

       Net loans

3,017,241

3,001,510

2,766,158

Goodwill

94,697

94,697

94,697

Other intangible assets

4,054

4,230

4,774

Bank-owned life insurance

90,513

89,919

88,097

Premises and equipment, net

42,033

42,495

41,545

Deferred tax assets

18,854

23,053

23,457

Other assets

68,575

43,451

46,423

Total assets

$

4,421,189

$

4,297,435

$

4,112,176

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest checking

$

492,306

$

496,729

$

463,496

Interest checking

1,163,678

1,023,373

840,054

Savings and money market

1,059,897

1,137,356

1,005,329

Certificates of deposit

428,487

443,912

471,155

Brokered deposits

433,829

363,104

245,546

Total deposits

3,578,197

3,464,474

3,025,580

Short-term borrowings

256,181

270,868

552,624

Long-term borrowings

10,000

11,580

10,773

Subordinated debentures

58,978

59,067

58,950

Accrued interest and other liabilities

64,115

55,621

61,203

Total liabilities

3,967,471

3,861,610

3,709,130

Shareholders' equity

453,718

435,825

403,046

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,421,189

$

4,297,435

$

4,112,176


(1)

 Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)


For The

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
 2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans

$

35,721

$

34,532

$

29,834

Taxable interest on investments

4,994

4,708

4,225

Nontaxable interest on investments

644

659

672

Dividend income

230

319

286

Other interest income

420

235

261

Total interest income

42,009

40,453

35,278

Interest Expense





Interest on deposits

8,423

6,650

3,749

Interest on borrowings

974

1,357

1,780

Interest on subordinated debentures

717

859

847

Total interest expense

10,114

8,866

6,376

Net interest income

31,895

31,587

28,902

Provision (credit) for credit losses

744

7

(497)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

31,151

31,580

29,399

Non-Interest Income




Service charges on deposit accounts

2,023

2,145

1,967

Debit card income

2,010

2,839

1,929

Income from fiduciary services

1,392

1,347

1,283

Mortgage banking income, net

1,252

1,156

1,391

Bank-owned life insurance

594

607

608

Brokerage and insurance commissions

585

665

650

Customer loan swap fees

525

401

87

Net loss on sale of securities


(420)

Other income

1,008

739

889

Total non-interest income

9,389

9,479

8,804

Non-Interest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits

12,978

13,080

12,562

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,680

2,649

2,586

Net occupancy costs

1,914

1,764

1,873

Debit card expense

823

841

730

Consulting and professional fees

813

874

804

Regulatory assessments

472

490

499

Amortization of intangible assets

176

181

181

Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net

(307)

370

75

Other expenses

3,234

3,331

2,994

Total non-interest expense

22,783

23,580

22,304

Income before income tax expense

17,757

17,479

15,899

Income tax expense

3,484

3,502

3,079

Net Income

$

14,273

$

13,977

$

12,820

Per Share Data





Basic earnings per share

$

0.91

$

0.90

$

0.82

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.91

$

0.89

$

0.82

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)



Average Balance

Yield/Rate


For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended

(In thousands)

March 31,
 2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

March 31,
 2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

$

29,985

$

24,620

$

52,510

2.63%

1.57%

1.40%

Investments - taxable

851,516

830,097

826,529

2.56%

2.49%

2.22%

Investments - nontaxable(1)

94,710

97,192

99,560

3.44%

3.43%

3.42%

Loans(2):










Commercial real estate

1,281,501

1,230,791

1,171,598

4.73%

4.60%

4.20%

Residential real estate

1,008,285

973,124

860,783

4.30%

4.29%

4.12%

Commercial(1)

369,832

364,253

349,963

4.70%

4.50%

4.27%

Consumer and home equity

347,052

346,494

341,078

5.46%

5.36%

4.76%

HPFC

32,171

35,163

43,757

7.91%

7.66%

7.99%

Municipal(1)

15,333

17,520

17,277

3.60%

3.28%

3.33%

     Total loans

3,054,174

2,967,345

2,784,456

4.70%

4.60%

4.30%

Total interest-earning assets

4,030,385

3,919,254

3,763,055

4.20%

4.11%

3.78%

Other assets

308,064

294,178

292,312




Total assets

$

4,338,449

$

4,213,432

$

4,055,367
















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity










Deposits:










Non-interest checking

$

490,382

$

523,283

$

452,629

—%

—%

—%

Interest checking

1,085,301

995,333

833,410

0.98%

0.76%

0.38%

Savings

485,646

483,651

493,660

0.08%

0.06%

0.06%

Money market

582,685

553,785

487,685

1.21%

1.07%

0.66%

Certificates of deposit

443,107

444,769

472,213

1.34%

1.26%

1.00%

Total deposits

3,087,121

3,000,821

2,739,597

0.78%

0.65%

0.42%

Borrowings:










Brokered deposits

405,837

307,559

238,870

2.50%

2.28%

1.59%

Customer repurchase agreements

238,499

265,675

237,056

1.24%

1.22%

0.72%

Subordinated debentures

59,007

59,048

58,930

4.93%

5.77%

5.83%

Other borrowings

44,711

93,181

328,141

2.22%

2.29%

1.68%

Total borrowings

748,054

725,463

862,997

2.27%

2.18%

1.68%

Total funding liabilities

3,835,175

3,726,284

3,602,594

1.07%

0.94%

0.72%

Other liabilities

62,247

66,805

50,147




Shareholders' equity

441,027

420,343

402,626




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

4,338,449

$

4,213,432

$

4,055,367




Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.13%

3.17%

3.06%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.18%

3.21%

3.10%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection
of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.14%

3.14%

3.04%


(1)

Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018 totaling $390,000, $686,000 and $558,000, respectively.

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019

At or For The
Year Ended
December 31, 2018

At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018

At or For The
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2018

At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2018

Non-accrual loans:









Residential real estate

$

5,415

$

5,492

$

4,720

$

5,742

$

6,185

Commercial real estate

975

1,380

5,517

5,600

4,603

Commercial

802

1,279

2,402

1,934

1,991

Consumer and home equity

2,476

1,861

1,647

1,700

1,464

HPFC

485

518

591

834

655

Total non-accrual loans

10,153

10,530

14,877

15,810

14,898

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

14

14

14


 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
    included above

3,771

3,893

4,039

4,000

4,361

Total non-performing loans

13,938

14,437

18,930

19,810

19,259

Other real estate owned

673

130

185

130

130

Total non-performing assets

$

14,611

$

14,567

$

19,115

$

19,940

$

19,389

Loans 30-89 days past due:









Residential real estate

$

2,265

$

4,833

$

3,816

$

2,222

$

2,777

Commercial real estate

2,947

2,130

574

309

1,121

Commercial

1,205

169

723

1,490

243

Consumer and home equity

1,430

1,467

902

1,258

1,190

HPFC

187

183

1,078

455

528

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$

8,034

$

8,782

$

7,093

$

5,734

$

5,859

Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of the 
   period

$

24,712

$

24,171

$

24,171

$

24,171

$

24,171

Provision (credit) for loan losses

750

845

845

490

(500)

Charge-offs:









Residential real estate

11

173

231

116

31

Commercial real estate

65

512

512

512

426

Commercial

236

736

448

298

171

Consumer and home equity

24

572

451

266

175

HPFC


255

209


Total charge-offs

336

2,248

1,851

1,192

803

Total recoveries

(75)

(1,944)

(361)

(199)

(122)

Net charge-offs

261

304

1,490

993

681

Allowance for loan losses at the end of the
   period

$

25,201

$

24,712

$

23,526

$

23,668

$

22,990

Components of allowance for credit losses:









Allowance for loan losses

$

25,201

$

24,712

$

23,526

$

23,668

$

22,990

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

16

22

15

16

23

Allowance for credit losses

$

25,217

$

24,734

$

23,541

$

23,684

$

23,013

Ratios:









Non-performing loans to total loans

0.46%

0.48%

0.65%

0.69%

0.69%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.33%

0.34%

0.46%

0.48%

0.47%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.83%

0.82%

0.81%

0.83%

0.82%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
   (annualized):









Quarter-to-date

0.03%