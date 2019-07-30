Camden National Corporation Reports an 8% Increase in Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

CAMDEN, Maine, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $4.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $13.2 million, an increase of 8% over the second quarter of 2018, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.85, an increase of 9% over the same period. For the second quarter of 2019, the Company's return on average assets was 1.21% and return on average equity was 11.63%.

"We continue to deliver very strong financial performance, highlighted by 10% growth in net income and diluted EPS for the first half of 2019 over the same period last year," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Over the past 12 months, loans grew 8% and core deposits1 increased 14%, while our net interest margin for the first half of 2019 expanded 4 basis points to 3.14%, compared to the first six months last year."

For the second quarter of 2019, Camden National declared a $0.30 dividend per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 2.62% as of June 28, 2019 (the last business day of the second quarter).

During the first half of 2019, the Company repurchased 166,778 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price per share of $42.62.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income increased 8% over the second quarter of 2018 and diluted EPS increased 9% over the same period, while net income and diluted EPS both decreased 7% compared to the previous quarter

Average loans grew 9% over the second quarter of 2018 and 1% over the previous quarter

Average deposits grew 15% over the second quarter of 2018 and 3% over the previous quarter

Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis of 3.11% increased 1 basis point over the second quarter of 2018 and decreased 7 basis points compared to the previous quarter

Repurchased 111,221 shares of Camden National common stock in the second quarter of 2019 at a weighted-average price per share of $43.18

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased 3% since December 31, 2018 to $4.4 billion at June 30, 2019, which includes loan growth of $74.1 million, or 2%, during the first half of 2019.

The residential real estate loan portfolio grew $42.9 million , or 4%, with 57% of mortgage originations held in the portfolio, and the commercial loan portfolio grew $41.3 million , or 10%, over this same period.

, or 4%, with 57% of mortgage originations held in the portfolio, and the commercial loan portfolio grew , or 10%, over this same period. The commercial real estate loan portfolio decreased 1% during the first half of 2019, despite very strong commercial real estate loan production, due to elevated loan prepayments. Consumer and home equity loans decreased less than 1% over this same period.

Total deposits increased 4% since December 31, 2018 to $3.6 billion at June 30, 2019. Strong deposit growth in the first half of 2019 drove a 9% decrease in total borrowings and improved the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio to 86% at June 30, 2019, compared to 87% at December 31, 2018.

In the first half of 2019, core deposits grew 1% and certificates of deposits ("CDs") grew 23%. In the second quarter of 2019, one large depositor shifted $70.0 million of funding from interest checking to CDs. Adjusted for this shift of funding between deposit accounts, core deposits grew 4% and CDs grew 8% over the first half of 2019.

The Company's capital position at June 30, 2019 was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.12% and a Tier I leverage ratio of 9.51%. At June 30, 2019, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.52% and tangible common equity ratio2 was 8.49%.

ASSET QUALITY

At June 30, 2019, the Company's strong asset quality trend continued from prior periods.

At June 30, 2019 , the allowance for loan losses was 0.84% of total loans, compared to 0.83% at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 .

, the allowance for loan losses was 0.84% of total loans, compared to 0.83% at and . Non-performing assets to total assets at June 30, 2019 , was 0.34%, compared to 0.33% at March 31, 2019 and 0.48% at June 30, 2018 .

, was 0.34%, compared to 0.33% at and 0.48% at . Loans past due 30-89 days to total loans at June 30, 2019 , were 0.27%, compared to 0.26% at March 31, 2019 and 0.20% at June 30, 2018 .

, were 0.27%, compared to 0.26% at and 0.20% at . Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were 0.03%, compared to 0.04% and 0.07% for three and six months ended June 30, 2018 .

OPERATING RESULTS (Second Quarter 2019 vs. Second Quarter 2018)

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $13.2 million, representing an increase of $987,000, or 8%, over the second quarter of 2018. The increase was driven by revenue3 growth of $2.6 million, or 7%, net of an increase in non-interest expense of $1.1 million, or 5%.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $31.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 7%, over the same period last year.

Average loans for the second quarter of 2019 grew $252.2 million , or 9%, and average core deposits grew $359.6 million , or 16%, over the second quarter of 2018.

, or 9%, and average core deposits grew , or 16%, over the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable basis increased 1 basis point to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income increased $536,000, or 6%, to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 over the second quarter of 2018. Most fee income categories increased between categories, including debit card income, services charges on deposit accounts, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary services and customer loan swap fees.

Non-interest expense increased 5% to $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 over the second quarter of 2018.

Compensation-related costs increased 6%, data processing costs increased 7% and other real estate and collection costs increased $158,000 between periods.

between periods. The Company's efficiency ratio calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the second quarter of 2019 was 57.58%, compared to 58.73% for the second quarter of 2018. The Company's non-GAAP efficiency ratio2 for the second quarter of 2019 was 57.27%, compared to 58.39% for the same period last year.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, or 15 basis points of average loans on an annualized basis, an increase of $190,000 over the second quarter of 2018.

OPERATING RESULTS (Linked Quarter)

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 decreased $1.1 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income between periods was primarily driven by the increase in non-interest expense of $1.2 million, or 5%.

Other real estate and collection costs increased $716,000 between periods driven by one matter that resulted in additional expense of $360,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and the favorable resolution of a matter in the first quarter of 2019 that led to a $378,000 reimbursement of costs.

between periods driven by one matter that resulted in additional expense of in the second quarter of 2019 and the favorable resolution of a matter in the first quarter of 2019 that led to a reimbursement of costs. Compensation-related costs increased 4% between periods primarily driven by a full quarter of merit increases that are granted annually in the first quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2019 increased $429,000 over the last quarter, primarily due to loan growth during the second quarter of 2019 of $57.9 million.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 decreased $322,000, or 1%, compared to last quarter. Average loan and deposit growth for the second quarter of 2019 of 1% and 3%, respectively, over last quarter was offset by an increase in funding costs of 6 basis points and a lower asset yield of 2 basis points over the same period. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis between periods decreased 7 basis points to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $648,000, or 7%, over the last quarter. Most fee income categories increased over last quarter, reflective of the seasonality within our markets.

1 Core deposits include non-interest checking, interest checking, savings and money market deposits. 2 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for

further details. 3 Revenue is the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share

data)

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2018 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 933,100



$ 936,859



$ 916,977



$ 933,100



$ 916,977

Loans and loans held for sale

3,113,437



3,051,237



2,880,185



3,113,437



2,880,185

Allowance for loan losses

26,163



25,201



23,668



26,163



23,668

Total assets

4,447,038



4,421,189



4,192,662



4,447,038



4,192,662

Deposits

3,591,610



3,578,197



3,056,119



3,591,610



3,056,119

Borrowings

310,638



325,159



661,393



310,638



661,393

Shareholders' equity

467,759



453,718



408,819



467,759



408,819

Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 31,573



$ 31,895



$ 29,481



$ 63,468



$ 58,383

Provision for credit losses

1,173



744



983



1,917



486

Non-interest income

10,037



9,389



9,501



19,426



18,305

Non-interest expense

23,958



22,783



22,895



46,741



45,199

Income before income tax expense

16,479



17,757



15,104



34,236



31,003

Income tax expense

3,275



3,484



2,887



6,759



5,966

Net income

$ 13,204



$ 14,273



$ 12,217



$ 27,477



$ 25,037

Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.21 %

1.33 %

1.19 %

1.27 %

1.24 % Return on average equity

11.63 %

13.13 %

12.10 %

12.36 %

12.50 % GAAP efficiency ratio

57.58 %

55.19 %

58.73 %

56.39 %

58.94 % Common equity ratio

10.52 %

10.26 %

9.75 %

10.52 %

9.75 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.11 %

3.18 %

3.10 %

3.14 %

3.10 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.48 %

0.34 %

0.48 % Tier I leverage capital ratio

9.51 %

9.47 %

9.30 %

9.51 %

9.30 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.12 %

14.46 %

14.33 %

14.12 %

14.33 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.91



$ 0.78



$ 1.76



$ 1.60

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.91



$ 0.78



$ 1.76



$ 1.60

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.60



$ 0.55

Book value per share

$ 30.26



$ 29.16



$ 26.25



$ 30.26



$ 26.25

Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Return on average tangible equity

15.00 %

17.08 %

16.23 %

16.01 %

16.78 % Efficiency ratio

57.27 %

54.86 %

58.39 %

56.07 %

58.57 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.49 %

8.21 %

7.56 %

8.49 %

7.56 % Tangible book value per share

$ 23.88



$ 22.81



$ 19.87



$ 23.88



$ 19.87



(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)





(In thousands, except number of shares)

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

June 30,

2018 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 48,153



$ 52,240



$ 49,542

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)

38,083



14,759



67,604

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

86,236



66,999



117,146

Investments:











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $915,099, $933,399 and

$920,302, respectively)

920,083



910,692



889,325

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,335, $1,291 and $1,276,

respectively)

1,304



1,307



1,310

Other investments

11,713



14,679



26,342

Total investments

933,100



926,678



916,977

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $13,088, $4,314 and $12,587,

respectively)

13,113



4,403



12,656

Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,260,639



1,269,533



1,190,052

Residential real estate

1,035,792



992,866



907,910

Commercial(1)

456,692



415,436



426,390

Consumer and home equity

347,201



348,387



343,177

Total loans

3,100,324



3,026,222



2,867,529

Less: allowance for loan losses

(26,163)



(24,712)



(23,668)

Net loans

3,074,161



3,001,510



2,843,861

Goodwill

94,697



94,697



94,697

Other intangible assets

3,877



4,230



4,592

Bank-owned life insurance

91,116



89,919



88,706

Premises and equipment, net

41,402



42,495



41,017

Deferred tax assets

16,836



23,053



25,813

Other assets

92,500



43,451



47,197

Total assets

$ 4,447,038



$ 4,297,435



$ 4,192,662

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 505,355



$ 496,729



$ 496,368

Interest checking

1,111,424



1,023,373



879,668

Savings and money market

1,074,094



1,137,356



990,408

Certificates of deposit

547,786



443,912



472,215

Brokered deposits

352,951



363,104



217,460

Total deposits

3,591,610



3,464,474



3,056,119

Short-term borrowings

241,647



270,868



591,648

Long-term borrowings

10,000



11,580



10,756

Subordinated debentures

58,991



59,067



58,989

Accrued interest and other liabilities

77,031



55,621



66,331

Total liabilities

3,979,279



3,861,610



3,783,843

Shareholders' equity

467,759



435,825



408,819

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,447,038



$ 4,297,435



$ 4,192,662





(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 36,092



$ 35,721



$ 31,367

Taxable interest on investments

4,941



4,994



4,386

Nontaxable interest on investments

624



644



658

Dividend income

174



230



343

Other interest income

606



420



335

Total interest income

42,437



42,009



37,089

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

9,156



8,423



4,459

Interest on borrowings

885



974



2,298

Interest on subordinated debentures

823



717



851

Total interest expense

10,864



10,114



7,608

Net interest income

31,573



31,895



29,481

Provision for credit losses

1,173



744



983

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

30,400



31,151



28,498

Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

2,281



2,010



2,126

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,209



2,023



2,069

Mortgage banking income, net

1,742



1,252



1,609

Income from fiduciary services

1,545



1,392



1,407

Brokerage and insurance commissions

732



585



685

Bank-owned life insurance

603



594



609

Customer loan swap fees

285



525



180

Net gain on sale of securities

27



—



31

Other income

613



1,008



785

Total non-interest income

10,037



9,389



9,501

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

13,461



12,978



12,728

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,723



2,680



2,549

Net occupancy costs

1,639



1,914



1,625

Consulting and professional fees

974



813



1,116

Debit card expense

883



823



776

Regulatory assessments

437



472



501

Amortization of intangible assets

176



176



181

Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net

409



(307)



251

Other expenses

3,256



3,234



3,168

Total non-interest expense

23,958



22,783



22,895

Income before income tax expense

16,479



17,757



15,104

Income tax expense

3,275



3,484



2,887

Net Income

$ 13,204



$ 14,273



$ 12,217

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.91



$ 0.78

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.91



$ 0.78



Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For The Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018 Interest Income







Interest and fees on loans

$ 71,813



$ 61,201

Taxable interest on investments

9,935



8,611

Nontaxable interest on investments

1,268



1,330

Dividend income

404



629

Other interest income

1,026



596

Total interest income

84,446



72,367

Interest Expense







Interest on deposits

17,579



8,208

Interest on borrowings

1,859



4,078

Interest on subordinated debentures

1,540



1,698

Total interest expense

20,978



13,984

Net interest income

63,468



58,383

Provision for credit losses

1,917



486

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

61,551



57,897

Non-Interest Income







Debit card income

4,291



4,055

Service charges on deposit accounts

4,232



4,036

Mortgage banking income, net

2,994



3,000

Income from fiduciary services

2,937



2,690

Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,317



1,335

Bank-owned life insurance

1,197



1,217

Customer loan swap fees

810



267

Net gain on sale of securities

27



31

Other income

1,621



1,674

Total non-interest income

19,426



18,305

Non-Interest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

26,439



25,290

Furniture, equipment and data processing

5,403



5,135

Net occupancy costs

3,553



3,498

Consulting and professional fees

1,787



1,920

Debit card expense

1,706



1,506

Regulatory assessments

909



1,000

Amortization of intangible assets

352



362

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

102



326

Other expenses

6,490



6,162

Total non-interest expense

46,741



45,199

Income before income tax expense

34,236



31,003

Income tax expense

6,759



5,966

Net Income

$ 27,477



$ 25,037

Per Share Data







Basic earnings per share

$ 1.76



$ 1.60

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.76



$ 1.60





