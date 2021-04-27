Camden National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Camden National Corporation Reports Record Net Income of $19.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2021
CAMDEN, Maine, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.1 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $19.7 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.31 for the first quarter of 2021, increases of 46% and 47% over the first quarter of 2020, respectively. On a linked-quarter basis, the Company's first quarter 2021 net income and diluted EPS increased 8% and 7% over the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. These strong financial results led to a return on average equity of 15.00% and a return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 18.47% for the first quarter of 2021.
"I'm very pleased with our strong start to the year reporting record quarterly earnings of $19.7 million for the quarter," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Mortgage banking income for the first quarter doubled that reported for the same period a year ago, while we also recognized $1.9 million of income from Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ('SBA PPP') loans. The actions we took last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included increasing reserve levels, positioned us well during the early stages of the pandemic, providing flexibility to offer short-term loan deferral arrangements to qualified borrowers and originate SBA PPP loans. As we continue to monitor economic factors closely, our asset quality continues to be favorable, with non-performing assets at 0.20% of total assets and only $2.4 million of loans remaining on short-term deferral arrangement at March 31, 2021. Given the strength of our asset quality and improving market conditions, we released provision of $2.0 million for the quarter. At quarter-end, our loan loss reserves of 1.11% of total loans continued to be well above reserve levels at the onset of the pandemic of 0.84% of total loans at March 31, 2020."
Dufour added, "In addition to great financial results for the first quarter, we were excited to learn Camden National was named to S&P Global's top 50 performing publicly-traded community banks of 2020 with $3 - $10 billion in assets and was named a Raymond James Community Bankers Cup recipient, which recognizes the top 10% of community banks. These are major accomplishments and a testament to our whole team's hard work over the past year."
In March 2021, the Company announced a 9% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.36, payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. The Company's book value per share grew 8% year-over-year to $35.64 at March 31, 2021, and its tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew 10% over the same period to $29.12 at March 31, 2021.
FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income increased by $6.2 million, or 46%, over the first quarter of 2020 and by $1.5 million, or 8%, over the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) increased $4.0 million, or 21%, over the first quarter of 2020 and decreased $420,000, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.88%, compared to 3.08% for the first quarter of 2020 and 3.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP), which excludes SBA PPP average loans and related income, and average excess liquidity and related income, for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.91%, compared to 3.09% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2.99% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Loans grew 1% during the first quarter of 2021 to $3.2 billion at March 31, 2021.
- Non-performing assets were 0.20% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.05% of total loans at March 31, 2021.
- Allowance for loan losses was 1.11% of total loans at March 31, 2021, down from 1.18% at December 31, 2020.
- Announced an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of 9% to $0.36, payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of March 31, 2021, total assets were $5.1 billion, an increase of $190.5 million, or 4%, since December 31, 2020. Asset growth for the first quarter of 2021 was driven by an increase in cash balances as additional federal stimulus was provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included another round of SBA PPP loans for qualifying small businesses. Loan growth for the first quarter of $17.2 million, or 1%, was driven by SBA PPP loan growth of $34.3 million and commercial real estate loan growth of $20.9 million, and was partially offset by lower consumer and home equity loan balances of $19.6 million, lower commercial loan balances of $15.3 million and lower residential real estate balances of $3.0 million. Residential real estate originations continued to be strong throughout the first quarter of 2021 as interest rates remained low. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company originated $289.8 million of residential real estate loans, of which 63% was refinancing activity, and 34% of those originated during the quarter were held in its loan portfolio and the remaining were sold to secondary market investors.
As of March 31, 2021, total deposits were $4.2 billion, an increase of $206.4 million, or 5%, since December 31, 2020. Deposit growth for the first quarter was driven by core deposit (non-GAAP) growth of $212.8 million, or 6%, which was fueled by another round of government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the same period, certificates of deposits decreased 3% and total borrowings decreased $1.0 million. During the first quarter of 2021, in light of its liquidity position, the Company terminated a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLBB") under which advances had an interest rate of 0.98%, and incurred a one-time prepayment penalty of $514,000. On April 16, 2021, the Company redeemed in full $15.0 million of subordinated notes that had a 5.50% interest rate, at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest.
The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 77% at March 31, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.
At March 31, 2021, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.00% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.61%. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's $15.0 million of subordinated debt provided 38 basis points of tier 2 capital for its total risk-based capital ratio.
In March 2021, the Company announced a $0.03, or 9%, increase in its quarterly cash dividend to shareholders to $0.36 per share, payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 3.01% based on Camden National's closing share price of $47.86, as reported by NASDAQ.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Company initiated a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's shares outstanding. This share repurchase program replaces the program that terminated in January 2021, and the new program will terminate upon the earlier of: (1) reaching the authorized share repurchase amount, (2) a vote by the Board of Directors to terminate the program, or (3) one year. The Company did not repurchase any shares during the first quarter of 2021.
ASSET QUALITY AND COVID-19 SHORT TERM LOAN DEFERMENTS
As of March 31, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong, with non-performing assets of 0.20% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.05% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% and 0.23% of total assets, respectively, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% and 0.24% of total loans, respectively.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered temporary debt relief to its business and retail customers impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 in accordance with the terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and bank regulator guidance. The Company provided short-term debt payment relief to commercial and retail customers for periods up to 180 days, including full and partial principal and/or interest payment relief, and these loans were not individually assessed, designated or accounted for as troubled-debt restructurings. At March 31, 2021, loans operating under a short-term deferral arrangement totaled $2.4 million, compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2020.
In late December 2020, another stimulus package was signed into law to provide additional COVID-19 relief for businesses and consumers. This stimulus package permits the Company the opportunity to again provide temporary debt relief to borrowers impacted by COVID-19. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had not provided any additional temporary debt relief to borrowers; however, such relief may be made in the future on a case-by-case basis.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology, commonly referred to as "CECL," to account for the ACL on loans and certain off-balance credit exposures, effective as of January 1, 2020. Interim periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 continue to be presented under the incurred loss methodology.
At March 31, 2021, the ACL on loans was $35.8 million, or 1.11% of total loans, compared to $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance reflects the Company's strong asset quality and overall improvement in the current and forecasted market conditions over its four-quarter forecast period. There have been no significant changes in the Company's CECL methodology since year-end.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020)
Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $19.7 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 46%, over the first quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.31, an increase of $0.42, or 47%, over the first quarter of 2020.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $32.4 million, an increase of 2% over the first quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $5.4 million, or 64%, between periods, while interest income decreased $4.8 million, or 12%. The decrease in interest expense and interest income was primarily driven by the change in the interest rate environment between periods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in interest income was partially offset by $1.9 million of income generated from SBA PPP loans in the first quarter of 2021 that were not yet offered in the first quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.88%, a decrease of 20 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.91%, compared to 3.09% for the first quarter of 2020.
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was reported using the CECL methodology, whereas the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was reported using the incurred loss methodology.
The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:
|
CECL
|
Incurred
|
Change
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q1 2020
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses - loans
|
$
|
(1,854)
|
$
|
1,772
|
$
|
(3,626)
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
(102)
|
3
|
(105)
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses
|
$
|
(1,956)
|
$
|
1,775
|
$
|
(3,731)
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $15.2 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 33%, over the first quarter of 2020. The increase between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in mortgage banking income of $3.6 million driven by an increase in mortgage sales as mortgage rates decreased and housing demand increased within our markets as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) an increase in debit card income of $595,000, or 28%, as customer spending increased in large part due to federal stimulus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (3) an increase in brokerage and insurance commissions of $296,000, net of a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts of $473,000, primarily due to lower overdraft fees as businesses and consumers benefited from federal stimulus in the first quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $24.9 million, an increase of $338,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. The modest increase in non-interest expense between periods was driven by: (1) a one-time prepayment penalty of $514,000 upon the termination of a long-term borrowing and (2) an increase in regulatory assessment costs of $341,000 as the Company received an assessment credit in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was partially offset by (1) a decrease in other real estate owned ("OREO") and collection costs of $292,000 driven by collection of previously incurred costs and a gain upon sale of an OREO property and (2) a decrease in marketing-, hiring- and travel-related costs of $573,000.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2021 vs. Q4 2020)
Net income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.5 million, or 8%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS over this same period increased $0.09, or 7%.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $3.1 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $3.8 million, or 10%, between periods, while interest expense decreased $657,000, or 18%. The decrease in interest income was driven by: (1) compressed yields on interest-earning assets, (2) lower SBA PPP income of $1.8 million and (3) a decrease in average interest-earning assets of 2%. The decrease in interest expense was driven by a 4 basis point decrease in cost of funds and a decrease in average funding liabilities of 2% between periods.
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 18 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.91%, compared to 2.99% for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:
|
CECL
|
CECL
|
Change
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses - loans
|
$
|
(1,854)
|
$
|
1,043
|
$
|
(2,897)
|
Credit for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
(102)
|
(785)
|
683
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses
|
$
|
(1,956)
|
$
|
258
|
$
|
(2,214)
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $884,000, or 6%, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase between periods was driven by an increase in mortgage banking income of $1.5 million, partially offset by decreases in: (1) debit card income of $525,000 as the Company recognized its annual debit card income bonus of $555,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and (2) service charges on deposit accounts of $203,000, primarily due to lower overdraft fees as businesses and consumers benefited from federal stimulus in the first quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $1.8 million, or 7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in non-interest expense between periods was driven by: (1) a decrease in compensation and related costs of $1.7 million that was primarily due to an increase in performance-based incentive accruals in the fourth quarter of 2020, and (2) a decrease in OREO and collection costs of $303,000, driven by collection of previously incurred costs and a gain upon sale of an OREO property. This decrease was partially offset by a one-time prepayment penalty of $514,000 upon the termination of the Company's $25.0 million long-term FHLBB borrowing contract.
USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax, pre-provision earnings; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; adjusted yield on interest-earning assets and adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent). Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.
ANNUALIZED DATA
Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.
|
Selected Financial Data
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Financial Condition Data
|
Investments
|
$
|
1,131,178
|
1,132,812
|
$
|
979,674
|
Loans and loans held for sale
|
3,259,275
|
3,261,379
|
3,185,492
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
35,775
|
37,865
|
26,521
|
Total assets
|
5,089,279
|
4,898,745
|
4,594,539
|
Deposits
|
4,211,630
|
4,005,244
|
3,563,705
|
Borrowings
|
245,739
|
246,770
|
420,877
|
Shareholders' equity
|
532,120
|
529,314
|
492,680
|
Operating Data
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
32,364
|
$
|
35,461
|
$
|
31,826
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses
|
(1,956)
|
258
|
1,775
|
Non-interest income
|
15,215
|
14,331
|
11,403
|
Non-interest expense
|
24,899
|
26,692
|
24,561
|
Income before income tax expense
|
24,636
|
22,842
|
16,893
|
Income tax expense
|
4,896
|
4,564
|
3,400
|
Net income
|
$
|
19,740
|
$
|
18,278
|
$
|
13,493
|
Key Ratios
|
Return on average assets
|
1.62
|
%
|
1.45
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
15.00
|
%
|
13.94
|
%
|
11.30
|
%
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
52.33
|
%
|
53.61
|
%
|
56.82
|
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.88
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
Common equity ratio
|
10.46
|
%
|
10.81
|
%
|
10.72
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
9.61
|
%
|
9.13
|
%
|
9.53
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
16.00
|
%
|
15.40
|
%
|
13.81
|
%
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.32
|
$
|
1.22
|
$
|
0.89
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.31
|
$
|
1.22
|
$
|
0.89
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.33
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
35.64
|
$
|
35.50
|
$
|
32.95
|
Non-GAAP Measures(1)
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
18.47
|
%
|
17.27
|
%
|
14.35
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
50.96
|
%
|
53.30
|
%
|
56.45
|
%
|
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.91
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|
$
|
22,680
|
$
|
23,100
|
$
|
18,668
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
8.71
|
%
|
8.99
|
%
|
8.78
|
%
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
29.12
|
$
|
28.96
|
$
|
26.39
|
(1)
|
Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
368,247
|
$
|
145,774
|
$
|
54,209
|
Investments:
|
Trading securities
|
4,123
|
4,161
|
3,187
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,100,514, $1,078,474 and
|
1,115,548
|
1,115,813
|
960,131
|
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,396, $1,411 and $1,358,
|
1,295
|
1,297
|
1,300
|
Other investments
|
10,212
|
11,541
|
15,056
|
Total investments
|
1,131,178
|
1,132,812
|
979,674
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $22,243, $40,499 and $28,356,
|
22,229
|
41,557
|
27,730
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,390,327
|
1,369,470
|
1,299,860
|
Commercial(1)
|
366,159
|
381,494
|
463,087
|
SBA PPP
|
169,407
|
135,095
|
—
|
Residential real estate
|
1,051,765
|
1,054,798
|
1,064,212
|
Consumer and home equity
|
259,388
|
278,965
|
330,603
|
Total loans
|
3,237,046
|
3,219,822
|
3,157,762
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(35,775)
|
(37,865)
|
(26,521)
|
Net loans
|
3,201,271
|
3,181,957
|
3,131,241
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
97,377
|
97,540
|
98,052
|
Other assets
|
268,977
|
299,105
|
303,633
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,089,279
|
$
|
4,898,745
|
$
|
4,594,539
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest checking
|
$
|
860,024
|
$
|
792,550
|
$
|
536,243
|
Interest checking
|
1,349,528
|
1,288,575
|
1,147,653
|
Savings and money market
|
1,367,274
|
1,282,886
|
1,146,038
|
Certificates of deposit
|
346,046
|
357,666
|
545,013
|
Brokered deposits
|
288,758
|
283,567
|
188,758
|
Total deposits
|
4,211,630
|
4,005,244
|
3,563,705
|
Short-term borrowings
|
186,408
|
162,439
|
326,722
|
Long-term borrowings
|
—
|
25,000
|
35,000
|
Subordinated debentures
|
59,331
|
59,331
|
59,155
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
99,790
|
117,417
|
117,277
|
Total liabilities
|
4,557,159
|
4,369,431
|
4,101,859
|
Shareholders' equity
|
532,120
|
529,314
|
492,680
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,089,279
|
$
|
4,898,745
|
$
|
4,594,539
|
(1)
|
Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
|
For The
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
|
Interest Income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
30,560
|
$
|
33,810
|
$
|
34,045
|
Taxable interest on investments
|
3,829
|
4,158
|
4,878
|
Nontaxable interest on investments
|
728
|
815
|
787
|
Dividend income
|
105
|
157
|
168
|
Other interest income
|
166
|
202
|
335
|
Total interest income
|
35,388
|
39,142
|
40,213
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
2,063
|
2,591
|
6,662
|
Interest on borrowings
|
156
|
246
|
838
|
Interest on subordinated debentures
|
805
|
844
|
887
|
Total interest expense
|
3,024
|
3,681
|
8,387
|
Net interest income
|
32,364
|
35,461
|
31,826
|
(Credit) provision for credit losses(1)
|
(1,956)
|
258
|
1,775
|
Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses
|
34,320
|
35,203
|
30,051
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Mortgage banking income, net
|
7,109
|
5,598
|
3,534
|
Debit card income
|
2,736
|
3,261
|
2,141
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
1,539
|
1,742
|
2,012
|
Income from fiduciary services
|
1,526
|
1,506
|
1,502
|
Brokerage and insurance commissions
|
953
|
798
|
657
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
594
|
615
|
689
|
Customer loan swap fees
|
—
|
—
|
114
|
Other income
|
758
|
811
|
754
|
Total non-interest income
|
15,215
|
14,331
|
11,403
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
14,522
|
16,245
|
14,327
|
Furniture, equipment and data processing
|
3,027
|
3,180
|
2,790
|
Net occupancy costs
|
1,951
|
1,800
|
2,003
|
Debit card expense
|
986
|
969
|
934
|
Consulting and professional fees
|
863
|
956
|
783
|
Regulatory assessments
|
503
|
479
|
162
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
164
|
171
|
170
|
Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net
|
(191)
|
112
|
101
|
Other expenses
|
3,074
|
2,780
|
3,291
|
Total non-interest expense
|
24,899
|
26,692
|
24,561
|
Income before income tax expense
|
24,636
|
22,842
|
16,893
|
Income Tax Expense
|
4,896
|
4,564
|
3,400
|
Net Income
|
$
|
19,740
|
$
|
18,278
|
$
|
13,493
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.32
|
$
|
1.22
|
$
|
0.89
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.31
|
$
|
1.22
|
$
|
0.89
|
(1)
|
Reported balances for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 have been accounted for under the CECL model. Reported balances for the three months ended March 31, 2020 have been accounted for under the incurred loss method.
|
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
|
Average Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Assets
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
|
$
|
210,844
|
$
|
267,083
|
$
|
66,180
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
1.24
|
%
|
Investments - taxable
|
946,456
|
945,866
|
809,041
|
1.71
|
%
|
1.88
|
%
|
2.56
|
%
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
118,469
|
121,354
|
117,537
|
3.11
|
%
|
3.40
|
%
|
3.39
|
%
|
Loans(2):
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,382,795
|
1,348,269
|
1,273,538
|
3.58
|
%
|
3.65
|
%
|
4.24
|
%
|
Commercial(1)
|
333,458
|
331,707
|
416,527
|
3.74
|
%
|
3.89
|
%
|
4.21
|
%
|
SBA PPP
|
154,900
|
186,416
|
—
|
4.85
|
%
|
7.74
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Municipal(1)
|
24,133
|
20,645
|
16,990
|
3.33
|
%
|
3.46
|
%
|
3.67
|
%
|
HPFC
|
12,549
|
13,947
|
20,336
|
7.18
|
%
|
6.98
|
%
|
7.83
|
%
|
Residential real estate
|
1,083,101
|
1,093,367
|
1,078,836
|
3.72
|
%
|
3.96
|
%
|
4.19
|
%
|
Consumer and home equity
|
268,711
|
287,665
|
334,771
|
4.17
|
%
|
4.25
|
%
|
5.03
|
%
|
Total loans
|
3,259,647
|
3,282,016
|
3,140,998
|
3.76
|
%
|
4.07
|
%
|
4.32
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
4,535,416
|
4,616,319
|
4,133,756
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.38
|
%
|
3.90
|
%
|
Other assets
|
401,973
|
405,976
|
354,436
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,937,389
|
$
|
5,022,295
|
$
|
4,488,192
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest checking
|
$
|
817,631
|
$
|
800,391
|
$
|
529,501
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Interest checking
|
1,289,511
|
1,371,910
|
1,146,783
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.70
|
%
|
Savings
|
626,591
|
589,856
|
476,849
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.07
|
%
|
Money market
|
685,026
|
700,949
|
650,383
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
351,555
|
373,364
|
552,079
|
0.63
|
%
|
0.89
|
%
|
1.61
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
3,770,314
|
3,836,470
|
3,355,595
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.70
|
%
|
Borrowings:
|
Brokered deposits
|
284,620
|
286,038
|
208,084
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.46
|
%
|
1.54
|
%
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
165,721
|
183,337
|
236,351
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.40
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
59,331
|
59,327
|
59,119
|
5.50
|
%
|
5.66
|
%
|
6.04
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
14,444
|
25,000
|
59,257
|
0.99
|
%
|
1.00
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
524,116
|
553,702
|
562,811
|
0.99
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
1.80
|
%
|
Total funding liabilities
|
4,294,430
|
4,390,172
|
3,918,406
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.86
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
109,314
|
110,452
|
89,612
|
Shareholders' equity
|
533,645
|
521,671
|
480,174
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$
|
4,937,389
|
$
|
5,022,295
|
$
|
4,488,192
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.86
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.88
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
|
2.91
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
(1)
|
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
Asset Quality Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
|
At or For The
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|
At or For The
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Residential real estate
|
$
|
3,637
|
$
|
3,531
|
$
|
4,017
|
$
|
4,664
|
$
|
3,499
|
Commercial real estate
|
309
|
518
|
565
|
432
|
646
|
Commercial(1)
|
1,737
|
1,607
|
1,114
|
1,091
|
1,070
|
Consumer and home equity
|
1,897
|
1,996
|
2,503
|
2,371
|
2,102
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
7,580
|
7,652
|
8,199
|
8,558
|
7,317
|
Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not included above
|
2,579
|
2,818
|
2,952
|
2,874
|
3,008
|
Total non-performing loans
|
10,159
|
10,470
|
11,151
|
11,432
|
10,325
|
Other real estate owned
|
204
|
236
|
—
|
118
|
94
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
10,363
|
$
|
10,706
|
$
|
11,151
|
$
|
11,550
|
$
|
10,419
|
Loans 30-89 days past due:
|
Residential real estate
|
$
|
772
|
$
|
2,297
|
$
|
1,784
|
$
|
4,016
|
$
|
1,781
|
Commercial real estate
|
177
|
50
|
2,056
|
1,625
|
2,641
|
Commercial(1)
|
425
|
430
|
1,638
|
223
|
1,725
|
Consumer and home equity
|
264
|
440
|
434
|
388
|
1,379
|
Total loans 30-89 days past due
|
$
|
1,638
|
$
|
3,217
|
$
|
5,912
|
$
|
6,252
|
$
|
7,526
|
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
25,171
|
$
|
25,171
|
$
|
25,171
|
$
|
25,171
|
Impact of CECL adoption
|
—
|
233
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(Credit) provision for loan losses
|
(1,854)
|
13,215
|
12,172
|
11,172
|
1,772
|
Charge-offs:
|
Residential real estate
|
53
|
121
|
121
|
96
|
96
|
Commercial real estate
|
—
|
103
|
104
|
71
|
50
|
Commercial(1)
|
147
|
1,130
|
857
|
673
|
253
|
Consumer and home equity
|
87
|
484
|
199
|
134
|
91
|
Total charge-offs
|
287
|
1,838
|
1,281
|
974
|
490
|
Total recoveries
|
(51)
|
(1,084)
|
(352)
|
(170)
|
(68)
|
Net charge-offs
|
236
|
754
|
929
|
804
|
422
|
ACL on loans at the end of the period
|
$
|
35,775
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
36,414
|
$
|
35,539
|
$
|
26,521
|
Components of ACL:
|
ACL on loans
|
$
|
35,775
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
36,414
|
$
|
35,539
|
$
|
26,521
|
ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)(3)
|
2,466
|
2,568
|
9
|
22
|
24
|
ACL, end of period
|
$
|
38,241
|
$
|
40,433
|
$
|
36,423
|
$
|
35,561
|
$
|
26,545
|
Ratios:
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.23
|
%
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
0.84
|
%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):
|
Quarter-to-date
|
0.03
|
%
|
(0.02)
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
Year-to-date
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
|
352.15
|
%
|
361.65
|
%
|
326.55
|
%
|
310.87
|
%
|
256.86
|
%
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.
|
(2)
|
Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL. Prior periods were not restated for CECL.
|
(3)
|
Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Net income, as presented
|
$
|
19,740
|
$
|
18,278
|
$
|
13,493
|
Add: amortization of core deposit intangible assets, net of tax(1)
|
130
|
135
|
134
|
Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
$
|
19,870
|
$
|
18,413
|
$
|
13,627
|
Average equity, as presented
|
$
|
533,645
|
$
|
521,671
|
$
|
480,174
|
Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
(97,463)
|
(97,622)
|
(98,143)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$
|
436,182
|
$
|
424,049
|
$
|
382,031
|
Return on average equity
|
15.00
|
%
|
13.94
|
%
|
11.30
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
18.47
|
%
|
17.27
|
%
|
14.35
|
%
|
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Efficiency Ratio:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Non-interest expense, as presented
|
$
|
24,899
|
$
|
26,692
|
$
|
24,561
|
Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings
|
(514)
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$
|
24,385
|
$
|
26,692
|
$
|
24,561
|
Net interest income, as presented
|
$
|
32,364
|
$
|
35,461
|
$
|
31,826
|
Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)
|
271
|
290
|
280
|
Non-interest income, as presented
|
15,215
|
14,331
|
11,403
|
Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income
|
$
|
47,850
|
$
|
50,082
|
$
|
43,509
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
52.33
|
%
|
53.61
|
%
|
56.82
|
%
|
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
|
50.96
|
%
|
53.30
|
%
|
56.45
|
%
|
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Net income, as presented
|
$
|
19,740
|
$
|
18,278
|
$
|
13,493
|
Add: (credit) provision for credit losses
|
(1,956)
|
258
|
1,775
|
Add: income tax expense
|
4,896
|
4,564
|
3,400
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|
$
|
22,680
|
$
|
23,100
|
$
|
18,668
|
Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented
|
3.15
|
%
|
3.38
|
%
|
3.90
|
%
|
Add: effect of excess liquidity on yield on interest-earning assets
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on yield on interest-earning assets
|
(0.06)
|
%
|
(0.19)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets
|
3.19
|
%
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.90
|
%
|
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), as presented
|
2.88
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
Add: effect of excess liquidity on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
(0.07)
|
%
|
(0.20)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.91
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
3.09
|
%
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
|
Shareholders' equity, as presented
|
$
|
532,120
|
$
|
529,314
|
$
|
492,680
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(97,377)
|
(97,540)
|
(98,052)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
434,743
|
$
|
431,774
|
$
|
394,628
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
14,928,434
|
14,909,097
|
14,951,597
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
35.64
|
$
|
35.50
|
$
|
32.95
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
29.12
|
$
|
28.96
|
$
|
26.39
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,089,279
|
$
|
4,898,745
|
$
|
4,594,539
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(97,377)
|
(97,540)
|
(98,052)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
4,991,902
|
$
|
4,801,205
|
$
|
4,496,487
|
Common equity ratio
|
10.46
|
%
|
10.81
|
%
|
10.72
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
8.71
|
%
|
8.99
|
%
|
8.78
|
%
|
Core Deposits:
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
4,211,630
|
$
|
4,005,244
|
$
|
3,563,705
|
Less: certificates of deposit
|
(346,046)
|
(357,666)
|
(545,013)
|
Less: brokered deposits
|
(288,758)
|
(283,567)
|
(188,758)
|
Core deposits
|
$
|
3,576,826
|
$
|
3,364,011
|
$
|
2,829,934
|
Average Core Deposits:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
March 31,
2020
|
Total average deposits
|
$
|
3,770,314
|
$
|
3,836,470
|
$
|
3,355,595
|
Less: average certificates of deposit
|
(351,555)
|
(373,364)
|
(552,079)
|
Average core deposits
|
$
|
3,418,759
|
$
|
3,463,106
|
$
|
2,803,516
