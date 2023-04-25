CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Capital, Liquidity and Asset Quality Remain Strong

CAMDEN, Maine, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.7 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $12.7 million and diluted earnings per share of ("EPS") of $0.87 for the first quarter of 2023, each a decrease of 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, while earnings before income tax expense and provision (non-GAAP) decreased 9% on a linked quarter-basis. This quarter's performance was primarily the result of continued interest rate volatility, normal seasonal deposit outflows along with increasing deposit competition, as well as a $1.8 million loss on an investment security. The Company's return on average equity was 11.16% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) was 14.21% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 14.03% and 18.18%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The industry and economic events of the last quarter reinforce our commitment to the long-term stability of our organization and customers," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategies are focused on optimizing our funding costs through our diversified deposit base, maintaining our strong asset quality and capital levels, exercising disciplined expense management, and, of course, growing our relationships with our customers."

The Company believes it is well positioned to manage through recent market disruptions and volatility through the strength of our balance sheet, which includes strong capital, liquidity, and asset quality. At March 31, 2023, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory requirements; total uninsured FDIC and uncollateralized deposits1 were $691.5 million, or 15% of total deposits, compared to $1.3 billion of available liquidity (not including access to brokered markets); and nonperforming assets were 0.09% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.05% of total loans.

In March, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.64%, based on the Company's closing share price of $36.19, as reported by NASDAQ on March 31, 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Uninsured FDIC and uncollateralized deposits were 15% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 , compared to 16% at December 31, 2022 .

, compared to 16% at . Available liquidity sources totaled $1.3 billion , or 28% of total deposits, at March 31, 2023 , compared to $1.5 billion , or 31% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022 (not including brokered market availability).

, or 28% of total deposits, at , compared to , or 31% of total deposits, at (not including brokered market availability). Loan-to-deposit ratio was 88% at March 31, 2023 , compared to 83% at December 31, 2022 .

, compared to 83% at . Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets totaling 0.09% of total assets and 0.13% of total loans, and loans 30-89 days delinquent were 0.05% to total loans, and, as a result, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans to total loans ratio remained stable at 0.91% of total loans, a decrease of 1 basis point from December 31, 2022 .

. Net income decreased by $2.6 million , or 17%, compared to the fourth quarter, and earnings before income taxes and provision (non-GAAP) decreased $1.8 million , or 9% between periods.

, or 17%, compared to the fourth quarter, and earnings before income taxes and provision (non-GAAP) decreased , or 9% between periods. Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 2.54%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, as funding costs increased 49 basis points while interest-earning asset yields increased 25 basis points.

Wrote-off a $1.8 million Signature Bank bond in the first quarter of 2023.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $5.7 billion, an increase of $44.8 million, or 1%, since December 31, 2022.

Loans

Loans at March 31, 2023, totaled $4.1 billion, an increase of 2% since December 31, 2022.

Commercial real estate loans grew 3% and residential real estate loans grew 2% in the first quarter of 2023.

Residential real estate production for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 35% in comparison to the fourth quarter as a result of local market seasonality and a deliberate shift in our loan pricing strategy to slow on-books loan production in light of the current interest rate environment.

The Company sold 40% of its residential mortgage production for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 16% for the fourth quarter 2022.

At March 31, 2023 , the committed retail and commercial loan portfolio pipelines totaled $45.5 million and $43.6 million , respectively.

Investments

Investments totaled $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, a decrease of 1% since December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023 , the Company wrote-off a $1.8 million Signature Bank bond due to Signature Bank's failure during the first quarter of 2023.

, the Company wrote-off a Signature Bank bond due to Signature Bank's failure during the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023 , the Company's debt securities designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") were in a net unrealized loss position of $122.0 million , compared to $141.5 million as of December 31, 2022 . The decrease in the net change in unrealized loss during the first quarter reflects the change in interest rates between periods.

, the Company's debt securities designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") and held-to-maturity ("HTM") were in a net unrealized loss position of , compared to as of . The decrease in the net change in unrealized loss during the first quarter reflects the change in interest rates between periods. As of March 31, 2023 , the weighted-average life and duration of the Company's debt securities investments was 8.1 years and 5.7 years, respectively, compared to 7.8 years and 5.8 years at December 31, 2022 .

Deposits

As of March 31, 2023, deposits totaled $4.6 billion, a decrease of $184.2 million, or 4%, since December 31, 2022, which was primarily the result of one large municipal deposit relationship decreasing its interest checking balance by $122.4 million during the first quarter of 2023. The Company has the ability to move funds in and out of this deposit relationship when it is cost advantageous compared to other alternative funding sources, such as FHLB borrowings. Excluding the impact of this one large municipal deposit relationship, the Company's total deposits decreased $61.8 million, or 1%, during the first quarter of 2023.

Core deposits (non-GAAP) decreased $278.5 million , or 6%, during the first quarter of 2023, as checking deposit balances decreased 9% and savings and money market balances decreased 2%. However, excluding the impact of the one large municipal deposit relationship discussed above, core deposits decreased $156.1 million , or 4%, during the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in core deposits was primarily the result of normal seasonal outflows combined with pricing pressures as depositors look for alternative products with higher interest rates in the current environment, such as certificates of deposit ("CD"), which increased $59.7 million , or 20%, during the first quarter of 2023.

, or 6%, during the first quarter of 2023, as checking deposit balances decreased 9% and savings and money market balances decreased 2%. However, excluding the impact of the one large municipal deposit relationship discussed above, core deposits decreased , or 4%, during the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in core deposits was primarily the result of normal seasonal outflows combined with pricing pressures as depositors look for alternative products with higher interest rates in the current environment, such as certificates of deposit ("CD"), which increased , or 20%, during the first quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits increased $34.7 million , or 19%, during the first quarter of 2023 in connection with the Company's laddered brokered CD strategy that it implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and again utilized in the first quarter of 2023, to protect a portion of its funding from the risk of further rising interest rates, as well as to supplement overnight borrowings when cost advantageous.

, or 19%, during the first quarter of 2023 in connection with the Company's laddered brokered CD strategy that it implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and again utilized in the first quarter of 2023, to protect a portion of its funding from the risk of further rising interest rates, as well as to supplement overnight borrowings when cost advantageous. As of March 31, 2023 , uninsured FDIC and uncollateralized deposits totaled 15% of total deposits, compared to 16% as of December 31, 2022 .

, uninsured FDIC and uncollateralized deposits totaled 15% of total deposits, compared to 16% as of . As of March 31, 2023 the Company had $1.3 billion in available liquidity from different sources, or 28% of total deposits (not including brokered market availability).

the Company had in available liquidity from different sources, or 28% of total deposits (not including brokered market availability). The loan-to-deposit ratio was 88% at March 31, 2023 , compared to 83% at December 31, 2022 .

Borrowings

As of March 31, 2023, borrowings totaled $530.6 million, an increase of $221.1 million, or 71%, since December 31, 2022.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings have been used to supplement funding needs to support asset growth as well as net deposit outflows during the first quarter of 2023. The Company has continued to keep its FHLB borrowing position short. At March 31, 2023 , FHLB borrowings totaled $289.4 million , compared to $68.7 million as of December 31, 2022 .

, FHLB borrowings totaled , compared to as of . As of March 31, 2023 , the Company did not have any borrowings from either the Federal Reserve's Discount Window or the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). Subsequent to March 31, 2023 , the Company added the BTFP as an additional contingent liquidity source.

Derivatives

The Company executed four fixed-for-floating interest rate swaps for a total of $300.0 million of notional in the first quarter of 2023. These derivatives contributed $479,000 of interest income in the first quarter of 2023, and were executed to promote short-term asset sensitivity.

Capital

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on April 28, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.64%, based on the Company's closing share price of $36.19, as reported by NASDAQ on March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023 , the Company's common equity ratio was 8.13%, and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 6.56%, compared to 7.96% and 6.37% as of December 31, 2022 , respectively.

, the Company's common equity ratio was 8.13%, and its tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 6.56%, compared to 7.96% and 6.37% as of , respectively. As of March 31, 2023 , the Company's book value per share was $31.87 , and its tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.28 , compared to $30.98 and $24.37 as of December 31, 2022 , respectively.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company's credit quality within its loan portfolio remained very strong throughout the first quarter of 2023. The Company continues to actively monitor its loan portfolio for signs of credit stress and, as of March 31, 2023, there have been no materials trends or concerns identified.

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans decreased 1 basis point on a linked quarter-basis to 0.02% for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-performing loans were 0.13% of total loans at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 .

and . Loans 30-89 days past due decreased 1 basis point during the first quarter of 2023 to 0.05% of total loans at March 31, 2023 .

Each quarter the Company evaluates its investment portfolio for potential credit risk, and, in the first quarter of 2023, the Company fully wrote-off one $1.8 million Signature Bank corporate bond. Through our evaluation of our holdings there were no other credit concerns identified within our investment portfolio as of March 31, 2023.

At March 31, 2023 , the book value of the Company's corporate bonds totaled $44.6 million , of which 79% carry an investment-grade credit rating and the remaining are non-rated community banks within our markets.

, the book value of the Company's corporate bonds totaled , of which 79% carry an investment-grade credit rating and the remaining are non-rated community banks within our markets. At March 31, 2023 , the book value of the Company's municipal bonds totaled $105.2 million and all carry an investment-grade credit rating.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022)

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $12.7 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 were $18.0 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 9%, compared to last quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $34.3 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease reflects the speed in which funding costs have risen in the current interest rate environment, as well as the level of deposit competition across our markets, which has resulted in higher deposit and funding betas for the first quarter of 2023. As a result, our net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 22 basis points on a linked quarter-basis to 2.54% for the first quarter of 2023.

Funding costs rose 49 basis points during the first quarter of 2023 to 1.45%. The rise in funding costs during the quarter reflects the impact of two increases in the Federal Funds Interest Rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 and two increases in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in a total increase of 175 basis points over the last two quarters. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2023 were 1.22%, an increase of 38 basis points over the previous quarter, and costs of borrowings were 3.13%, an increase of 99 basis points over the previous quarter.

Yield on average interest-earning assets during the first quarter of 2023 rose 25 basis points to 3.92% driven by a rise in our loan yield of 29 basis points over this same period. The increase in interest-earning asset yields reflects the continued increase in interest rates through the first quarter of 2023, continued redeployment of lower yielding cash and investments to help fund the average loan growth during the quarter, as well as higher loan pricing on new originations.

Provision for Credit Losses

Asset quality remained very strong in the first quarter of 2023, although the risk of a macroeconomic slow-down in future periods remains, consistent with the previous quarter's forecast. At March 31, 2023, the ACL on loans was 0.91% of total loans and was 7.3 times total non-performing loans, compared to 0.92% and 7.2 times, respectively, at December 31, 2022.

The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Increase / (Decrease) Provision for credit losses - loans

$ 439

$ 642

$ (203) Credit for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures

(275)

(176)

(99) Provision for credit losses - HTM debt securities

1,838

—

1,838 Provision for credit losses

$ 2,002

$ 466

$ 1,536

The provision for credit losses on HTM debt securities was driven by the full write-off of one corporate bond related to a bank failure in March 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $9.9 million, an increase of $84,000, or 1%, over the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company executed an investment restructure trade and recorded a $903,000 loss on the sale of securities, with no corresponding loss in the first quarter of 2023.

loss on the sale of securities, with no corresponding loss in the first quarter of 2023. Generated additional fee income of $288,000 upon execution of back-to-back customer loan swaps in the first quarter of 2023.

upon execution of back-to-back customer loan swaps in the first quarter of 2023. Lower debit card income of $1.0 million on a linked quarter-basis primarily because of the timing of recognition of our annual debit card volume-based incentive of $806,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

on a linked quarter-basis primarily because of the timing of recognition of our annual debit card volume-based incentive of in the fourth quarter of 2022. Lower mortgage banking income of $319,000 primarily driven by the change in fair value on the residential mortgage loan pipeline on a linked-quarter basis. The Company sold 40% of its residential mortgage originations in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 16% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which resulted in higher sold production of $14.1 million on a linked quarter-basis. The Company anticipates over the next several quarters it will continue to sell more residential mortgage production as a percent of total production in comparison to more recent periods as it manages its on-books production in the current interest rate environment.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $26.2 million, a decrease of $828,000, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company's GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was 59.27% and 58.96%, respectively, compared to 57.72% and 56.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio on a linked quarter-basis reflects the decrease in revenues from net interest income. The Company's overhead ratio, which compares annualized non-interest expense for the quarter to average assets, for the first quarter of 2023 was 1.84%, compared to 1.93% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employees benefits costs were $689,000 lower on a linked quarter-basis, primarily the result of lower incentive accruals.

lower on a linked quarter-basis, primarily the result of lower incentive accruals. Other expenses were $496,000 lower on a linked quarter-basis, primarily due to lower losses on customer fraud claims and other seasonal costs.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions, including the Company, to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and other notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings before income taxes and provision and earnings before income taxes, provision and SBA PPP loan income; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; and total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Financial Condition Data











Investments

$ 1,249,882

$ 1,259,161

$ 1,437,410 Loans and loans held for sale

$ 4,077,670

$ 4,015,550

$ 3,540,923 Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 37,134

$ 36,922

$ 31,770 Total assets

$ 5,716,605

$ 5,671,850

$ 5,420,415 Deposits

$ 4,642,734

$ 4,826,929

$ 4,576,664 Borrowings

$ 530,649

$ 309,507

$ 281,999 Shareholders' equity

$ 464,874

$ 451,278

$ 482,446 Operating Data











Net interest income

$ 34,280

$ 36,982

$ 36,365 Provision (credit) for credit losses

2,002

466

(1,075) Non-interest income

9,866

9,782

9,825 Non-interest expense

26,165

26,993

26,209 Income before income tax expense

15,979

19,305

21,056 Income tax expense

3,252

3,954

4,261 Net income

$ 12,727

$ 15,351

$ 16,795 Key Ratios











Return on average assets

0.91 %

1.09 %

1.26 % Return on average equity

11.16 %

14.03 %

12.96 % GAAP efficiency ratio

59.27 %

57.72 %

56.74 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.54 %

2.76 %

2.87 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.12 % Common equity ratio

8.13 %

7.96 %

8.90 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.24 %

9.22 %

9.30 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.90 %

11.74 %

12.38 % Total risk-based capital ratio

13.95 %

13.80 %

14.51 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.87

$ 1.05

$ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.87

$ 1.05

$ 1.13 Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.40 Book value per share

$ 31.87

$ 30.98

$ 32.72 Non-GAAP Measures(1)











Earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses

$ 17,981

$ 19,771

$ 19,981 Earnings before income taxes, and provision (credit) for credit losses and SBA PPP loan income

$ 17,977

$ 19,765

$ 18,948 Tangible book value per share

$ 25.28

$ 24.37

$ 26.16 Tangible common equity ratio

6.56 %

6.37 %

7.25 % Return on average tangible equity

14.21 %

18.18 %

16.01 % Efficiency ratio

58.96 %

56.35 %

56.47 %





Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 75,741

$ 75,427

$ 139,383 Investments:











Trading securities

3,971

3,990

4,124 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $777,621, $796,960, and

$1,516,057 respectively)

686,423

695,875

1,421,809 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $509,250, $506,193 and

$1,300 respectively)

540,074

546,583

1,290 Other investments

19,414

12,713

10,187 Total investments

1,249,882

1,259,161

1,437,410 Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $4,539, $5,259, and 6,818 respectively)

4,562

5,197

6,705 Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,666,617

1,624,937

1,503,890 Commercial

420,530

429,499

403,352 SBA PPP

569

632

6,311 Residential real estate

1,733,147

1,700,266

1,392,199 Consumer and home equity

252,245

255,019

228,466 Total loans

4,073,108

4,010,353

3,534,218 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(37,134)

(36,922)

(31,770) Net loans

4,035,974

3,973,431

3,502,448 Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

96,112

96,260

96,729 Other assets

254,334

262,374

237,740 Total assets

$ 5,716,605

$ 5,671,850

$ 5,420,415 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 1,047,491

$ 1,141,753

$ 1,200,807 Interest checking

1,609,330

1,763,850

1,440,390 Savings and money market

1,409,861

1,439,622

1,474,300 Certificates of deposit

360,103

300,451

299,865 Brokered deposits

215,949

181,253

161,302 Total deposits

4,642,734

4,826,929

4,576,664 Short-term borrowings

486,318

265,176

237,668 Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331 Accrued interest and other liabilities

78,348

84,136

79,306 Total liabilities

5,251,731

5,220,572

4,937,969 Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' equity











Common stock, no par value: authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

14,587,906, 14,567,325 and 14,746,410 shares on March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022

and March 31, 2022, respectively

115,590

115,069

123,012 Retained earnings

468,755

462,164

435,347 Accumulated other comprehensive loss:











Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(122,445)

(131,539)

(73,984) Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

3,286

5,891

1,166 Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax

(312)

(307)

(3,095) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(119,471)

(125,955)

(75,913) Total shareholders' equity

464,874

451,278

482,446 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,716,605

$ 5,671,850

$ 5,420,415

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 45,332

$ 41,985

$ 32,035 Taxable interest on investments

5,963

5,944

5,789 Nontaxable interest on investments

763

772

764 Dividend income

219

182

106 Other interest income

448

436

164 Total interest income

52,725

49,319

38,858 Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

15,832

10,520

1,833 Interest on borrowings

2,085

1,277

131 Interest on junior subordinated debentures

528

540

529 Total interest expense

18,445

12,337

2,493 Net interest income

34,280

36,982

36,365 Provision (credit) for credit losses

2,002

466

(1,075) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

32,278

36,516

37,440 Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

2,938

3,969

2,924 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,762

1,882

1,833 Income from fiduciary services

1,600

1,560

1,631 Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,093

878

994 Mortgage banking income, net

716

1,035

1,034 Bank-owned life insurance

592

382

576 Net loss on sale of securities

—

(903)

— Other income

1,165

979

833 Total non-interest income

9,866

9,782

9,825 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

14,573

15,262

15,506 Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,211

3,404

3,132 Net occupancy costs

2,079

1,863

2,144 Debit card expense

1,201

1,192

1,066 Consulting and professional fees

1,055

959

1,007 Regulatory assessments

845

593

655 Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

148

156

156 Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net

5

20

(85) Other expenses

3,048

3,544

2,628 Total non-interest expense

26,165

26,993

26,209 Income before income tax expense

15,979

19,305

21,056 Income Tax Expense

3,252

3,954

4,261 Net Income

$ 12,727

$ 15,351

$ 16,795 Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.87

$ 1.05

$ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.87

$ 1.05

$ 1.13

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 26,018

$ 28,219

$ 100,002

3.89 %

3.52 %

0.13 % Investments - taxable

1,237,351

1,256,135

1,409,567

2.06 %

2.01 %

1.71 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

105,502

106,921

115,021

3.66 %

3.65 %

3.36 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,646,005

1,591,392

1,489,304

5.49 %

4.37 %

3.64 % Commercial(1)

409,112

409,233

372,910

5.49 %

4.91 %

3.54 % SBA PPP

594

652

21,687

2.55 %

3.50 %

19.05 % Municipal(1)

15,997

20,693

15,221

3.56 %

3.28 %

3.46 % Residential real estate

1,715,192

1,667,256

1,347,427

3.78 %

3.58 %

3.46 % Consumer and home equity

253,760

255,355

226,731

7.10 %

6.24 %

4.26 % Total loans

4,040,660

3,944,581

3,473,280

4.50 %

4.21 %

3.70 % Total interest-earning assets

5,409,531

5,335,856

5,097,870

3.92 %

3.67 %

3.07 % Other assets

278,136

267,215

323,233











Total assets

$ 5,687,667

$ 5,603,071

$ 5,421,103





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,076,469

$ 1,182,999

$ 1,199,456

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,689,862

1,665,360

1,414,704

2.00 %

1.56 %

0.19 % Savings

734,804

763,858

750,899

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.04 % Money market

699,080

689,738

710,256

2.20 %

1.46 %

0.30 % Certificates of deposit

320,209

289,476

304,720

1.73 %

0.68 %

0.45 % Total deposits

4,520,424

4,591,431

4,380,035

1.22 %

0.84 %

0.15 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

220,559

120,150

176,399

4.05 %

2.75 %

0.55 % Customer repurchase agreements

182,754

203,105

208,147

1.07 %

0.82 %

0.25 % Subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

4.83 %

4.83 %

4.84 % Other borrowings

175,223

123,142

1,613

3.71 %

2.76 %

0.39 % Total borrowings

622,867

490,728

430,490

3.13 %

2.14 %

0.85 % Total funding liabilities

5,143,291

5,082,159

4,810,525

1.45 %

0.96 %

0.21 % Other liabilities

81,725

86,827

85,140











Shareholders' equity

462,651

434,085

525,438











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,687,667

$ 5,603,071

$ 5,421,103











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.47 %

2.71 %

2.86 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.54 %

2.76 %

2.87 %





Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2022

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,713

$ 1,733

$ 1,562

$ 1,831

$ 2,052 Commercial real estate

56

57

73

182

183 Commercial

748

715

541

723

1,045 Consumer and home equity

441

486

589

769

1,172 Total non-accrual loans

2,958

2,991

2,765

3,505

4,452 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,154

2,114

2,285

2,316

2,303 Total non-performing loans

5,112

5,105

5,050

5,821

6,755 Other real estate owned

—

—

—

—

— Total non-performing assets

$ 5,112

$ 5,105

$ 5,050

$ 5,821

$ 6,755 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 313

$ 1,038

$ 2,326

$ 918

$ 575 Commercial real estate

111

323

195

258

91 Commercial

1,030

802

1,344

422

169 Consumer and home equity

684

391

843

577

466 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 2,138

$ 2,554

$ 4,708

$ 2,175

$ 1,301 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 36,922

$ 33,256

$ 33,256

$ 33,256

$ 33,256 Provision (credit) for loan losses

439

4,430

3,788

1,275

(1,236) Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

18

66

65

16

— Commercial

312

1,042

744

561

245 Consumer and home equity

4

134

130

84

67 Total charge-offs

334

1,242

939

661

312 Total recoveries

(107)

(478)

(437)

(374)

(62) Net charge-offs

227

764

502

287

250 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 37,134

$ 36,922

$ 36,542

$ 34,244

$ 31,770 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 37,134

$ 36,922

$ 36,542

$ 34,244

$ 31,770 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)

2,990

3,265

3,441

3,190

3,356 ACL, end of period

$ 40,124

$ 40,187

$ 39,983

$ 37,434

$ 35,126 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.16 %

0.19 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.09 %

0.11 %

0.12 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.91 %

0.92 %

0.95 %

0.92 %

0.90 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

— %

0.03 % Year-to-date

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.02 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

726.41 %

723.25 %

723.60 %

588.28 %

470.32 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.05 %

0.06 %

0.12 %

0.06 %

0.04 %





Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Net income, as presented

$ 12,727

$ 15,351

$ 16,795 Add: amortization of core deposit intangible assets, net of tax(1)

117

123

123 Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 12,844

$ 15,474

$ 16,918 Average equity, as presented

$ 462,651

$ 434,085

$ 525,438 Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(96,191)

(96,336)

(96,815) Average tangible equity

$ 366,460

$ 337,749

$ 428,623 Return on average equity

11.16 %

14.03 %

12.96 % Return on average tangible equity

14.21 %

18.18 %

16.01 %





Efficiency Ratio:















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 26,165

$ 26,993

$ 26,209 Net interest income, as presented

$ 34,280

$ 36,982

$ 36,365 Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

229

237

226 Non-interest income, as presented

9,866

9,782

9,825 Add: net loss on sale of securities

—

903

— Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 44,375

$ 47,904

$ 46,416 GAAP efficiency ratio

59.27 %

57.72 %

56.74 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

58.96 %

56.35 %

56.47 %





Earnings before Income Taxes and Provision, and Earnings before Income Taxes, Provision and SBA PPP Loan Income:



For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Net income, as presented

$ 12,727

$ 15,351

$ 16,795 Add: provision (credit) for credit losses

2,002

466

(1,075) Add: income tax expense

3,252

3,954

4,261 Earnings before income taxes and provision (credit) for credit losses

17,981

19,771

19,981 Less: SBA PPP loan income

(4)

(6)

(1,033) Earnings before income taxes and provision (credit) for credit losses and SBA

PPP loan income

$ 17,977

$ 19,765

$ 18,948

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 464,874

$ 451,278

$ 482,446 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(96,112)

(96,260)

(96,729) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 368,762

$ 355,018

$ 385,717 Shares outstanding at period end

14,587,906

14,567,325

14,746,410 Book value per share

$ 31.87

$ 30.98

$ 32.72 Tangible book value per share

$ 25.28

$ 24.37

$ 26.16 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,716,605

$ 5,671,850

$ 5,420,415 Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(96,112)

(96,260)

(96,729) Tangible assets

$ 5,620,493

$ 5,575,590

$ 5,323,686 Common equity ratio

8.13 %

7.96 %

8.90 % Tangible common equity ratio

6.56 %

6.37 %

7.25 %

Core Deposits: (In thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Total deposits

$ 4,642,734

$ 4,826,929

$ 4,576,664 Less: certificates of deposit

(360,103)

(300,451)

(299,865) Less: brokered deposits

(215,949)

(181,253)

(161,302) Core deposits

$ 4,066,682

$ 4,345,225

$ 4,115,497

Average Core Deposits:



For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Total average deposits, as presented(1)

$ 4,520,424

$ 4,591,431

$ 4,380,035 Less: average certificates of deposit

(320,209)

(289,476)

(304,720) Average core deposits

$ 4,200,215

$ 4,301,955

$ 4,075,315





(1) Brokered deposits excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.

Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:











(In thousands)

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Total loans, as presented

$ 4,073,108

$ 4,010,353

$ 3,534,218 Less: SBA PPP loans

(569)

(632)

(6,311) Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans

$ 4,072,539

$ 4,009,721

$ 3,527,907

