Camden National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings for 2019

Company Reports Record Net Income of $57.2 Million and Diluted EPS of $3.69 for 2019

News provided by

Camden National Corporation

Jan 28, 2020, 08:45 ET

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $4.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported record net income of $57.2 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.69 for 2019, an increase of 8% and 9% over 2018, respectively. Strong earnings for the year resulted in a return on average assets of 1.30% and return on average equity of 12.44% for 2019, compared to a return on average assets and equity of 1.28% and 12.92%, respectively, for 2018.

"Camden National reported record earnings of $57.2 million for the year," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our efforts and focus on our core businesses have translated directly to our bottom line." Dufour added, "Over the year, Camden National received several accolades from various organizations recognizing our financial performance, customer experience and service to our communities. It is certainly rewarding to see our hard work recognized by those we serve in varying capacities, and it is a reminder of our impact on and responsibility to many."

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $15.2 million increased 9% over the fourth quarter of 2018, while diluted EPS increased 11% to $0.99 over the same period. On a linked-quarter basis, net income and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019 each increased 5% over last quarter.

"We continue to actively manage our capital through various strategies," said Dufour. "In 2019, we returned nearly $20.8 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of 488,052 shares of Camden National common stock, and in December announced an increase in our quarterly dividend rate of 10%. As we balance our capital needs and generation of shareholder value, we believed it was the right time to increase our return of capital to shareholders."

"We continue to review our organization for efficiencies, and after careful consideration we will be closing our Corinth, Hampden and Milo banking centers by the end of April," Dufour reported. "Our decision was based on many factors, including changes in customer behavior, financial considerations, and impact to stakeholders and customers."

2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2019 net income and diluted EPS grew 8% and 9%, respectively, over 2018; fourth quarter 2019 net income grew 9% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and 5% on a linked-quarter basis.
  • Return on average assets for 2019 was 1.30%, and return on average equity was 12.44%; fourth quarter 2019 return on average assets of 1.35%, and return on average equity of 12.77%.
  • Loans and deposits each grew 2% in 2019; loans and deposits decreased 1% and 2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Average deposits for 2019 grew 14% over 2018, led by average checking account growth of 20% over 2018; fourth quarter 2019 average deposits grew 12% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2% on a linked-quarter basis.
  • Average loans for 2019 grew 8% over 2018; fourth quarter 2019 average loans grew 5% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and less than 1% on a linked-quarter basis.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Assets.  As of December 31, 2019, total assets were $4.4 billion. In 2019, total assets grew 3% driven by loan growth (including loans held for sale) of $76.3 million, or 3%. Loans and loans held for sale, at December 31, 2019, were $3.1 billion. Net loan growth in 2019 was driven by:

  • Residential mortgage growth of $78.0 million, or 8%. During 2019, the Company originated $570.3 million of residential real estate loans and sold 50%, compared to $494.3 million in originations and 44% sold in 2018. Refinancing activity was 37% of residential real estate loan originations in 2019, compared to 24% in 2018.
  • Commercial loan growth of $27.3 million, or 7%. Commercial loan originations for 2019 totaled $212.3 million, driven primarily by small business loans. Syndication loans were 10% of total commercial loan originations in 2019.
  • Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans decreased $26.1 million, or 2%, primarily due to elevated prepayments. CRE loan activity was steady but very competitive within our markets throughout 2019. The Company had record CRE loan production in 2019 of $361.0 million, of which $137.5 million were construction loans yet to fund as of December 31, 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings.  As of December 31, 2019, deposits totaled $3.5 billion. In 2019, deposits grew 2% driven by checking account growth of $185.7 million, or 12%, and certificates of deposit ("CD") growth of $77.8 million, or 18%. The Company's CD growth was primarily attributable to one large depositor shifting $70.0 million of funding from interest checking to CDs earlier in the year.

At December 31, 2019, brokered deposits totaled $191.0 million, a decrease of $172.1 million, or 47%, since December 31, 2018. Brokered deposits represented 5% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 10% of total deposits at December 31, 2018. The decrease was attributable to strong checking and CD deposit growth in 2019.

The Company's total loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 87%.

Shareholders' Equity.  At December 31, 2019, the Company's capital position was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.44% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.55%. The Company deployed $20.8 million of capital throughout 2019 through the repurchase of 488,052 shares of its common stock.

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of the Company's common stock, or approximately 5% of shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, as the Company's current share repurchase program expired in January 2020. Repurchases under the new program may be made at the Company's discretion from time to time in the open market, through block trades or otherwise, and in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. If any share repurchases are made, they will be over a period of not greater than twelve months.

In December 2019, the Company announced a $0.03 per share, or 10%, increase in its quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2020. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on January 31, 2020 at a rate of $0.33 per share. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 2.87%, based on Camden National's closing share price of $46.06 as reported by NASDAQ.

ASSET QUALITY

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's asset quality metrics reached a new milestone with non-performing assets at a historical low of 0.25% of total assets and non-performing loans at 0.36% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2018, non-performing assets to total assets were 0.34% and non-performing loans to total loans were 0.48%. As of December 31, 2019, loans 30-89 days past due were 0.17% of total loans, compared 0.29% at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was 0.81% of total loans and 225.77% of non-performing loans, compared to 0.82% of total loans and 171.17% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018.

Q4 2019 FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (linked quarter)

The Company reported net income of $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $750,000, or 5%, over the third quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $0.05 over last quarter to $0.99.

Net Interest Income.  Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $32.2 million, an increase of $316,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.12%, an increase of 3 basis points between quarters. The Company's cost of funds decreased 14 basis points between quarters to 0.94% for the fourth quarter, while its earning asset yield decreased 9 basis points between quarters to 4.02% for the fourth quarter.

Cost of Funds

  • Cost of deposits decreased 8 basis points between quarters to 0.77% for the fourth quarter. The decrease was driven by average checking account growth of 3% between quarters at an average cost of 0.53% for the fourth quarter, due in part to seasonal deposits within our markets and active management of deposit rates with new and existing customers.
  • Cost of borrowings decreased 20 basis points between quarters to 2.07% for the fourth quarter. The decrease was driven by lower average borrowings of $70.9 million, or 12%, due to average deposit growth and a reduction in average cash balances for the quarter, as well as a 25 basis point Fed Funds interest rate cut in September and October.

Asset Yield

  • Loan yields decreased 11 basis points between quarters to 4.49% due to repricing of existing variable rate loans combined with new loans funded at lower rates than the overall loan portfolio.
  • Our fourth quarter loan yield benefited from an increase in loan prepayment income between quarters of $289,000, which provided a 3 basis point lift in loan yield over the third quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $214,000, compared to $730,000 last quarter. The decrease in expense between quarters was due to:

  • Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 0.09%, compared to 0.16% last quarter.
  • A decrease in loan balances in the fourth quarter of 1%, compared to an increase in loan balances in the third quarter of 3%.

Non-Interest Income.  Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 11%, over the third quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest income was driven by:

  • A change in unrealized gain on equity securities of $866,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • An increase in debit card income of $546,000 as annual volume growth hurdles were reached, resulting in a $579,000 incentive bonus from our network provider in the fourth quarter.
  • A decrease in mortgage banking income of $494,000 as we experienced our normal decrease due to seasonality within our markets between quarters.

Non-Interest Expense.  Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $24.8 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits costs of $842,000 between quarters as the Company accrued for bonus and incentives based on annual performance to budget. The Company's efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues1, was 56.16%, compared to 55.67% last quarter.

2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS

The Company reported net income of $57.2 million for 2019, an increase of $4.1 million, or 8%, over 2018. Diluted EPS for 2019 increased $0.30 over 2018 to $3.69.

Net interest income.  Net interest income for 2019 was $127.6 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 6%, over 2018. Average loans grew 8% and average deposits grew 14% in 2019. The Company's ability to fund loan growth through deposit growth allowed it to maintain a relatively stable net interest margin year over year, despite the challenging interest rate environment. Net interest margin for 2019 was 3.15%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to 2018.

Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses for 2019 was $2.9 million, compared to $847,000 for 2018. For 2019, net charge-offs to average loans were 0.08%, compared to 0.01% for 2018. Our ratio of net charge-offs to average loans for 2018 was lower primarily due to the favorable resolution of a significant commercial credit relationship that resulted in a large recovery.

Non-Interest Income.  Non-interest income for 2019 was $42.1 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 10%, over 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to:

  • An increase in mortgage banking income of $1.9 million, or 33%, due to higher mortgage sales of 32%, in part driven by higher refinance activity.
  • A change in unrealized gain on equity securities of $928,000.
  • An increase in debit card income of 7% driven by transaction volume.
  • An increase in fiduciary service of $525,000, or 10%, as Camden National Wealth Management assets under management increased 20% to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Camden National Wealth Management reached a new milestone with $96.1 million of new business.

Non-Interest Expense.  Non-interest expense for 2019 was $95.3 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 4%, over 2018. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits costs of $3.0 million, or 6%, due to an increase in: (i) wages and related taxes of 5%; (ii) health insurance costs of 10%; and (iii) bonus and incentives based on annual performance to budget. The Company's efficiency ratio for 2019, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues, was 56.15%, compared to 57.98% for 2018.

CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 28, 2020 to discuss fourth quarter and annual 2019 financial results. Participants should dial in to the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (domestic):  

(888) 349-0139

Live dial-in (international):

(412) 542-4154

Live webcast:     

https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac200128.html

A link to the live webcast will be will be available on Camden National's website under "Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two business days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 61 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 71 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past two years, Camden National Bank was named "Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank and Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for ten years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; and core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields, and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.

_________________________________

1    Revenue is the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited)

 

 


At or For The

Three Months Ended

At or For The
Year Ended

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share
data)

December 31,
 2019

September 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

Financial Condition Data









Investments

$

933,069

$

926,444

$

926,678

$

933,069

$

926,678

Loans and loans held for sale

3,106,877

3,127,083

3,030,625

3,106,877

3,030,625

Allowance for loan losses

25,171

25,688

24,712

25,171

24,712

Total assets

4,429,521

4,520,315

4,297,435

4,429,521

4,297,435

Deposits

3,537,743

3,617,963

3,464,474

3,537,743

3,464,474

Borrowings

337,889

342,459

341,515

337,889

341,515

Shareholders' equity

473,415

471,672

435,825

473,415

435,825

Operating Data









Net interest income

$

32,239

$

31,923

$

31,587

$

127,630

$

120,393

Provision for credit losses

214

730

7

2,861

847

Non-interest income

11,948

10,739

9,479

42,113

38,176

Non-interest expense

24,814

23,748

23,580

95,303

91,945

Income before income tax expense

19,159

18,184

17,479

71,579

65,777

Income tax expense

3,921

3,696

3,502

14,376

12,706

Net income

$

15,238

$

14,488

$

13,977

$

57,203

$

53,071

Key Ratios









Return on average assets

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.32

%

1.30

%

1.28

%

Return on average equity

12.77

%

12.26

%

13.19

%

12.44

%

12.92

%

GAAP efficiency ratio

56.16

%

55.67

%

57.42

%

56.15

%

57.98

%

Common equity ratio

10.69

%

10.43

%

10.14

%

10.69

%

10.14

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.12

%

3.09

%

3.21

%

3.15

%

3.16

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.25

%

0.30

%

0.34

%

0.25

%

0.34

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.55

%

9.39

%

9.53

%

9.55

%

9.53

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.44

%

13.97

%

14.36

%

14.44

%

14.36

%

Per Share Data









Basic earnings per share

$

1.00

$

0.94

$

0.90

$

3.70

$

3.40

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.99

$

0.94

$

0.89

$

3.69

$

3.39

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.33

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

1.23

$

1.15

Book value per share

$

31.26

$

30.98

$

27.95

$

31.26

$

27.95

Non-GAAP Measures(1)









Return on average tangible equity

16.26

%

15.67

%

17.43

%

15.99

%

17.22

%

Efficiency ratio

55.64

%

55.32

%

56.50

%

55.77

%

57.71

%

Tangible common equity ratio

8.66

%

8.44

%

8.02

%

8.66

%

8.02

%

Tangible book value per share

$

24.77

$

24.52

$

21.61

$

24.77

$

21.61

(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data

(unaudited)









(In thousands)

December 31,
 2019

September 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks

$

39,586

$

63,620

$

52,240

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)

36,050

73,912

14,759

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

75,636

137,532

66,999

Investments:





Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $913,978, $903,988 and $933,399,
respectively)

918,118

913,523

910,692

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,359, $1,352 and $1,291,
respectively)

1,302

1,303

1,307

Other investments

13,649

11,618

14,679

Total investments

933,069

926,444

926,678

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $11,915, $16,630 and $4,314, respectively)

11,854

16,449

4,403

Loans:





Commercial real estate

1,243,397

1,255,519

1,269,533

Residential real estate

1,070,374

1,061,898

992,866

Commercial(1)

442,701

445,466

415,436

Consumer and home equity

338,551

347,751

348,387

Total loans

3,095,023

3,110,634

3,026,222

      Less: allowance for loan losses

(25,171)

(25,688)

(24,712)

       Net loans

3,069,852

3,084,946

3,001,510

Goodwill

94,697

94,697

94,697

Other intangible assets

3,525

3,701

4,230

Bank-owned life insurance

92,344

91,729

89,919

Premises and equipment, net

41,836

40,930

42,495

Deferred tax assets

16,823

15,656

23,053

Other assets

89,885

108,231

43,451

Total assets

$

4,429,521

$

4,520,315

$

4,297,435

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest checking

$

552,590

$

573,621

$

496,729

Interest checking

1,153,203

1,147,627

1,023,373

Savings and money market

1,119,193

1,105,290

1,137,356

Certificates of deposit

521,752

541,199

443,912

Brokered deposits

191,005

250,226

363,104

Total deposits

3,537,743

3,617,963

3,464,474

Short-term borrowings

268,809

273,454

270,868

Long-term borrowings

10,000

10,000

11,580

Subordinated debentures

59,080

59,005

59,067

Accrued interest and other liabilities

80,474

88,221

55,621

Total liabilities

3,956,106

4,048,643

3,861,610

Shareholders' equity

473,415

471,672

435,825

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,429,521

$

4,520,315

$

4,297,435

(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)


For The

Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans

$

35,379

$

36,207

$

34,532

Taxable interest on investments

4,780

4,794

4,708

Nontaxable interest on investments

758

675

659

Dividend income

160

158

319

Other interest income

475

686

235

Total interest income

41,552

42,520

40,453

Interest Expense





Interest on deposits

7,459

8,963

6,650

Interest on borrowings

961

801

1,357

Interest on subordinated debentures

893

833

859

Total interest expense

9,313

10,597

8,866

Net interest income

32,239

31,923

31,587

Provision for credit losses

214

730

7

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

32,025

31,193

31,580

Non-Interest Income





Debit card income

2,978

2,432

2,839

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,191

1,970

2,145

Mortgage banking income, net

2,175

2,668

1,156

Income from fiduciary services

1,520

1,444

1,347

Brokerage and insurance commissions

683

625

665

Bank-owned life insurance

615

613

607

Customer loan swap fees

247

109

401

Net (loss) gain on sale of securities

(133)

1

(420)

Other income

1,672

877

739

Total non-interest income

11,948

10,739

9,479

Non-Interest Expense





Salaries and employee benefits

14,446

13,604

13,080

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,770

2,708

2,649

Net occupancy costs

1,784

1,710

1,764

Consulting and professional fees

1,027

892

874

Debit card expense

947

960

841

Regulatory assessments

170

182

490

Amortization of intangible assets

176

177

181

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

127

251

370

Other expenses

3,367

3,264

3,331

Total non-interest expense

24,814

23,748

23,580

Income before income tax expense

19,159

18,184

17,479

Income tax expense

3,921

3,696

3,502

Net income

$

15,238

$

14,488

$

13,977

Per Share Data





Basic earnings per share

$

1.00

$

0.94

$

0.90

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.99

$

0.94

$

0.89

Consolidated Statements of Income Data

(unaudited)



Year Ended

 December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

Interest Income



Interest and fees on loans

$

143,399

$

128,546

Taxable interest on investments

19,509

17,727

Nontaxable interest on investments

2,701

2,648

Dividend income

722

1,316

Other interest income

2,187

1,140

Total interest income

168,518

151,377

Interest Expense



Interest on deposits

34,001

20,113

Interest on borrowings

3,621

7,456

Interest on subordinated debentures

3,266

3,415

Total interest expense

40,888

30,984

Net interest income

127,630

120,393

Provision for credit losses

2,861

847

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

124,769

119,546

Non-Interest Income



Debit card income

9,701

9,067

Service charges on deposit accounts

8,393

8,253

Mortgage banking income, net

7,837

5,914

Income from fiduciary services

5,901

5,376

Brokerage and insurance commissions

2,625

2,615

Bank-owned life insurance

2,425

2,430

Customer loan swap fees

1,166

956

Net (loss) gain on sale of securities

(105)

275

Other income

4,170

3,290

Total non-interest income

42,113

38,176

Non-Interest Expense



Salaries and employee benefits

54,489

51,513

Furniture, equipment and data processing

10,881

10,359

Net occupancy costs

7,047

6,876

Consulting and professional fees

3,706

3,752

Debit card expense

3,613

3,180

Regulatory assessments

1,261

1,937

Amortization of intangible assets

705

725

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

480

935

Other expenses

13,121

12,668

Total non-interest expense

95,303

91,945

Income before income tax expense

71,579

65,777

Income tax expense

14,376

12,706

Net income

$

57,203

$

53,071

Per Share Data



Basic earnings per share

$

3.70

$

3.40

Diluted earnings per share

$

3.69

$

3.39

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)


Average Balance

Yield/Rate


For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

(In thousands)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets











Interest-earning assets:











Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and
other interest-earning assets

$

79,578

$

92,352

$

24,620

1.74

%

2.24

%

1.57

%

Investments - taxable

804,587

807,591

830,097

2.52

%

2.53

%

2.49

%

Investments - nontaxable(1)

112,730

98,378

97,192

3.40

%

3.47

%

3.43

%

Loans(2):











Commercial real estate

1,249,961

1,255,417

1,230,791

4.40

%

4.56

%

4.60

%

Residential real estate

1,078,485

1,062,728

973,124

4.38

%

4.31

%

4.29

%

Commercial(1)

403,601

399,689

364,253

4.41

%

4.65

%

4.50

%

Consumer and home equity

345,487

347,405

346,494

5.11

%

5.38

%

5.36

%

HPFC

22,516

25,973

35,163

7.56

%

8.40

%

7.66

%

Municipal(1)

18,469

22,730

17,520

3.66

%

3.60

%

3.28

%

Total loans

3,118,519

3,113,942

2,967,345

4.49

%

4.60

%

4.60

%

Total interest-earning assets

4,115,414

4,112,263

3,919,254

4.02

%

4.11

%

4.11

%

Other assets

349,786

345,618

294,178






Total assets

$

4,465,200

$

4,457,881

$

4,213,432



















Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$

558,677

$

540,542

$

523,283

%

%

%

Interest checking

1,165,610

1,130,632

995,333

0.79

%

0.96

%

0.76

%

Savings

471,777

474,096

483,651

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.06

%

Money market

642,174

622,219

553,785

1.16

%

1.32

%

1.07

%

Certificates of deposit

533,416

533,110

444,769

1.66

%

1.64

%

1.26

%

Total deposits

3,371,654

3,300,599

3,000,821

0.77

%

0.85

%

0.65

%

Borrowings:











Brokered deposits

187,125

305,019

307,559

2.02

%

2.42

%

2.28

%

Customer repurchase agreements

247,780

234,362

265,675

1.20

%

1.26

%

1.22

%

Subordinated debentures

59,037

58,998

59,048

6.01

%

5.60

%

5.77

%

Other borrowings

44,816

11,273

93,181

1.88

%

1.96

%

2.29

%

Total borrowings

538,758

609,652

725,463

2.07

%

2.27

%

2.18

%

Total funding liabilities

3,910,412

3,910,251

3,726,284

0.94

%

1.08

%

0.94

%

Other liabilities

81,261

78,710

66,805






Shareholders' equity

473,527

468,920

420,343






Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

4,465,200

$

4,457,881

$

4,213,432






Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.08

%

3.03

%

3.17

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.12

%

3.09

%

3.21

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of
previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.09

%

3.05

%

3.14

%


(1)

Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, totaling $326,000, $409,000 and $686,000, respectively.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis

(unaudited)



Average Balance

Yield/Rate


For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

(In thousands)

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Assets







Interest-earning assets:







Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$

67,288

$

45,155

2.13

%

1.62

%

Investments - taxable

825,674

829,462

2.54

%

2.35

%

Investments - nontaxable(1)

99,024

98,128

3.45

%

3.42

%

Loans(2):







Commercial real estate

1,260,412

1,195,544

4.66

%

4.47

%

Residential real estate

1,045,668

913,593

4.33

%

4.19

%

Commercial(1)

390,689

354,508

4.68

%

4.50

%

Consumer and home equity

346,769

343,292

5.35

%

5.08

%

HPFC

27,502

39,588

8.05

%

7.89

%

Municipal(1)

19,181

20,361

3.59

%

3.18

%

Total loans

3,090,221

2,866,886

4.65

%

4.49

%

Total interest-earning assets

4,082,207

3,839,631

4.15

%

3.97

%

Other assets

328,301

295,837




Total assets

$

4,410,508

$

4,135,468













Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity







Deposits:







Non-interest checking

$

519,078

$

488,702

%

%

Interest checking

1,123,268

884,710

0.93

%

0.55

%

Savings

476,860

485,986

0.08

%

0.06

%

Money market

607,383

515,590

1.24

%

0.87

%

Certificates of deposit

506,971

467,631

1.57

%

1.13

%

Total deposits

3,233,560

2,842,619

0.81

%

0.52

%

Borrowings:







Brokered deposits

316,475

264,711

2.42

%

1.98

%

Customer repurchase agreements

241,899

248,743

1.25

%

1.02

%

Subordinated debentures

59,007

58,990

5.54

%

5.79

%

Other borrowings

29,132

249,544

2.05

%

1.97

%

Total borrowings

646,513

821,988

2.25

%

1.96

%

Total funding liabilities

3,880,073

3,664,607

1.05

%

0.85

%

Other liabilities

70,570

60,106




Shareholders' equity

459,865

410,755




Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

4,410,508

$

4,135,468




Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.10

%

3.12

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.15

%

3.16

%

Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.11

%

3.10

%


(1)

Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.

(2)

Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

(3)

Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, totaling $1.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

Asset Quality Data

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019

At or For The
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019

At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019

At or For The
Year Ended
December 31, 2018

Non-accrual loans:









Residential real estate

$

4,096

$

5,152

$

5,566

$

5,415

$

5,492

Commercial real estate

1,122

1,156

1,590

975

1,380

Commercial

420

751

785

802

1,279

Consumer and home equity

2,154

2,616

3,039

2,476

1,861

HPFC

364

450

465

485

518

Total non-accrual loans

8,156

10,125

11,445

10,153

10,530

Loans 90 days past due and accruing





14

14

14

   Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
      included above

2,993

3,259

3,511

3,771

3,893

Total non-performing loans

11,149

13,384

14,970

13,938

14,437

Other real estate owned

94

94

130

673

130

Total non-performing assets

$

11,243

$

13,478

$

15,100

$

14,611

$

14,567

Loans 30-89 days past due:









Residential real estate

$

2,227

$

1,447

$

2,536

$

2,265

$

4,833

Commercial real estate

1,582

2,242

3,378

2,947

2,130

Commercial

548

1,135

1,400

1,205

169

Consumer and home equity

750

822

907

1,430

1,467

HPFC

243

193

171

187

183

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$

5,350

$

5,839

$

8,392

$

8,034

$

8,782

Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of 
   the period

$

24,712

$

24,712

$

24,712

$

24,712

$

24,171

Provision for loan losses

2,862

2,658

1,925

750

845

Charge-offs:









Residential real estate

462

436

25

11

173

Commercial real estate

300

157

65

65

512

Commercial

1,167

636

453

236

736

Consumer and home equity

713

670

64

24

572

HPFC

71

11





255

Total charge-offs

2,713

1,910

607

336

2,248

Total recoveries

(310)

(228)

(133)

(75)

(1,944)

Net charge-offs

2,403

1,682

474

261

304

Allowance for loan losses at the end of the 
  period

$

25,171

$

25,688

$

26,163

$

25,201

$

24,712

Components of allowance for credit losses:









Allowance for loan losses

$

25,171

$

25,688

$

26,163

$

25,201

$

24,712

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

21

11

14

16

22

Allowance for credit losses

$

25,192

$

25,699

$

26,177

$

25,217

$

24,734

Ratios:









Non-performing loans to total loans

0.36

%

0.43

%

0.48

%

0.46

%

0.48

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.25

%

0.30

%

0.34

%

0.33

%

0.34

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.81

%

0.83

%

0.84

%

0.83

%

0.82

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 
    (annualized)









Quarter-to-date

0.09

%

0.16

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

(0.16)

%

Year-to-date

0.08

%

0.07

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing
  loans

225.77

%

191.93

%

174.77

%

180.81

%

171.17

%

Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.27

%

0.26

%

0.29

%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Equity:


For the
Three Months Ended

For the
Year Ended

(In thousands)

December 31,

 2019

September 30,

 2019

December 31,

 2018

December 31,

 2019

December 31,

 2018

Net income, as presented

$

15,238

$

14,488

$

13,977

$

57,203

$

53,071

Add: amortization of intangible assets, net
  of tax(1)

139

140

143

557

573

Net income, adjusted for amortization of
  intangible assets

$

15,377

$

14,628

$

14,120

$

57,760

$

53,644

Average equity, as presented

$

473,527

$

468,920

$

420,343

$

459,865

$

410,755

Less: average goodwill and other intangible
  assets

(98,307)

(98,484)

(99,015)

(98,570)

(99,287)

Average tangible equity

$

375,220

$

370,436

$

321,328

$

361,295

$

311,468

Return on average equity

12.77

%

12.26

%

13.19

%

12.44

%

12.92

%

Return on average tangible equity

16.26

%

15.67

%

17.43

%

15.99

%

17.22

%
















(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

















Efficiency Ratio:


For the

Three Months Ended

For the
Year Ended

(In thousands)

December 31,
 2019

September 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

Non-interest expense, as presented

$

24,814

$

23,748

$

23,580

$

95,303

$

91,945

Net interest income, as presented

$

32,239

$

31,923

$

31,587

$

127,630

$

120,393

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

277

264

251

1,029

1,022

Non-interest income, as presented

11,948

10,739

9,479

42,113

38,176

Add: net loss (gain) on sale of securities

133

(1)

420

105

(275)

Adjusted net interest income plus non-
   interest income

$

44,597

$

42,925

$

41,737

$

170,877

$

159,316

GAAP efficiency ratio

56.16

%

55.67

%

57.42

%

56.15

%

57.98

%

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

55.64

%

55.32

%

56.50

%

55.77

%

57.71

%
















(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.














Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

















December 31,
 2019

September 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)








Tangible Book Value Per Share:













Shareholders' equity, as presented








$

473,415

$

471,672

$

435,825

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets








(98,222)

(98,398)

(98,927)

Tangible shareholders' equity








$

375,193

$

373,274

$

336,898

Shares outstanding at period end








15,144,719

15,224,903

15,591,914

Book value per share








$

31.26

$

30.98

$

27.95

Tangible book value per share








$

24.77

$

24.52

$

21.61

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:







Total assets








$

4,429,521

$

4,520,315

$

4,297,435

Less: goodwill and other intangibles








(98,222)

(98,398)

(98,927)

Tangible assets








$

4,331,299

$

4,421,917

$

4,198,508

Common equity ratio








10.69

%

10.43

%

10.14

%

Tangible common equity ratio








8.66

%

8.44

%

8.02

%



























Core Deposits:







(In thousands)








December 31,

2019

September 30,

 2019

December 31,

2018

Total deposits








$

3,537,743

$

3,617,963

$

3,464,474

Less: certificates of deposit








(521,752)

(541,199)

(443,912)

Less: brokered deposits








(191,005)

(250,266)

(363,104)

Core deposits








$

2,824,986

$

2,826,498

$

2,657,458



Average Core Deposits:


For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Year Ended

(In thousands)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

Total average deposits

$

3,371,654

$

3,300,599

$

3,000,821

$

3,233,560

$

2,842,619

Less: certificates of deposit

(533,416)

(533,110)

(444,769)

(506,971)

(467,631)

Average core deposits

$

2,838,238

$

2,767,489

$

2,556,052

$

2,726,589

$

2,374,988

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

Related Links

http://www.camdennational.com

You just read:

Camden National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings for 2019

News provided by

Camden National Corporation

Jan 28, 2020, 08:45 ET