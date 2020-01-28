Camden National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings for 2019

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $4.4 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported record net income of $57.2 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.69 for 2019, an increase of 8% and 9% over 2018, respectively. Strong earnings for the year resulted in a return on average assets of 1.30% and return on average equity of 12.44% for 2019, compared to a return on average assets and equity of 1.28% and 12.92%, respectively, for 2018.

"Camden National reported record earnings of $57.2 million for the year," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our efforts and focus on our core businesses have translated directly to our bottom line." Dufour added, "Over the year, Camden National received several accolades from various organizations recognizing our financial performance, customer experience and service to our communities. It is certainly rewarding to see our hard work recognized by those we serve in varying capacities, and it is a reminder of our impact on and responsibility to many."

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $15.2 million increased 9% over the fourth quarter of 2018, while diluted EPS increased 11% to $0.99 over the same period. On a linked-quarter basis, net income and diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019 each increased 5% over last quarter.

"We continue to actively manage our capital through various strategies," said Dufour. "In 2019, we returned nearly $20.8 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of 488,052 shares of Camden National common stock, and in December announced an increase in our quarterly dividend rate of 10%. As we balance our capital needs and generation of shareholder value, we believed it was the right time to increase our return of capital to shareholders."

"We continue to review our organization for efficiencies, and after careful consideration we will be closing our Corinth, Hampden and Milo banking centers by the end of April," Dufour reported. "Our decision was based on many factors, including changes in customer behavior, financial considerations, and impact to stakeholders and customers."

2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2019 net income and diluted EPS grew 8% and 9%, respectively, over 2018; fourth quarter 2019 net income grew 9% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and 5% on a linked-quarter basis.

Return on average assets for 2019 was 1.30%, and return on average equity was 12.44%; fourth quarter 2019 return on average assets of 1.35%, and return on average equity of 12.77%.

Loans and deposits each grew 2% in 2019; loans and deposits decreased 1% and 2%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average deposits for 2019 grew 14% over 2018, led by average checking account growth of 20% over 2018; fourth quarter 2019 average deposits grew 12% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2% on a linked-quarter basis.

Average loans for 2019 grew 8% over 2018; fourth quarter 2019 average loans grew 5% over the fourth quarter of 2018 and less than 1% on a linked-quarter basis.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Assets. As of December 31, 2019, total assets were $4.4 billion. In 2019, total assets grew 3% driven by loan growth (including loans held for sale) of $76.3 million, or 3%. Loans and loans held for sale, at December 31, 2019, were $3.1 billion. Net loan growth in 2019 was driven by:

Residential mortgage growth of $78.0 million , or 8%. During 2019, the Company originated $570.3 million of residential real estate loans and sold 50%, compared to $494.3 million in originations and 44% sold in 2018. Refinancing activity was 37% of residential real estate loan originations in 2019, compared to 24% in 2018.

Commercial loan growth of $27.3 million , or 7%. Commercial loan originations for 2019 totaled $212.3 million , driven primarily by small business loans. Syndication loans were 10% of total commercial loan originations in 2019.

Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans decreased $26.1 million , or 2%, primarily due to elevated prepayments. CRE loan activity was steady but very competitive within our markets throughout 2019. The Company had record CRE loan production in 2019 of $361.0 million , of which $137.5 million were construction loans yet to fund as of December 31, 2019 .

Deposits and Borrowings. As of December 31, 2019, deposits totaled $3.5 billion. In 2019, deposits grew 2% driven by checking account growth of $185.7 million, or 12%, and certificates of deposit ("CD") growth of $77.8 million, or 18%. The Company's CD growth was primarily attributable to one large depositor shifting $70.0 million of funding from interest checking to CDs earlier in the year.

At December 31, 2019, brokered deposits totaled $191.0 million, a decrease of $172.1 million, or 47%, since December 31, 2018. Brokered deposits represented 5% of total deposits at December 31, 2019, compared to 10% of total deposits at December 31, 2018. The decrease was attributable to strong checking and CD deposit growth in 2019.

The Company's total loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2019 and 2018 was 87%.

Shareholders' Equity. At December 31, 2019, the Company's capital position was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.44% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.55%. The Company deployed $20.8 million of capital throughout 2019 through the repurchase of 488,052 shares of its common stock.

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of the Company's common stock, or approximately 5% of shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, as the Company's current share repurchase program expired in January 2020. Repurchases under the new program may be made at the Company's discretion from time to time in the open market, through block trades or otherwise, and in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. If any share repurchases are made, they will be over a period of not greater than twelve months.

In December 2019, the Company announced a $0.03 per share, or 10%, increase in its quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2020. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on January 31, 2020 at a rate of $0.33 per share. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 2.87%, based on Camden National's closing share price of $46.06 as reported by NASDAQ.

ASSET QUALITY

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's asset quality metrics reached a new milestone with non-performing assets at a historical low of 0.25% of total assets and non-performing loans at 0.36% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2018, non-performing assets to total assets were 0.34% and non-performing loans to total loans were 0.48%. As of December 31, 2019, loans 30-89 days past due were 0.17% of total loans, compared 0.29% at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was 0.81% of total loans and 225.77% of non-performing loans, compared to 0.82% of total loans and 171.17% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018.

Q4 2019 FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (linked quarter)

The Company reported net income of $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $750,000, or 5%, over the third quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $0.05 over last quarter to $0.99.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $32.2 million, an increase of $316,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.12%, an increase of 3 basis points between quarters. The Company's cost of funds decreased 14 basis points between quarters to 0.94% for the fourth quarter, while its earning asset yield decreased 9 basis points between quarters to 4.02% for the fourth quarter.

Cost of Funds

Cost of deposits decreased 8 basis points between quarters to 0.77% for the fourth quarter. The decrease was driven by average checking account growth of 3% between quarters at an average cost of 0.53% for the fourth quarter, due in part to seasonal deposits within our markets and active management of deposit rates with new and existing customers.

Cost of borrowings decreased 20 basis points between quarters to 2.07% for the fourth quarter. The decrease was driven by lower average borrowings of $70.9 million , or 12%, due to average deposit growth and a reduction in average cash balances for the quarter, as well as a 25 basis point Fed Funds interest rate cut in September and October.

Asset Yield

Loan yields decreased 11 basis points between quarters to 4.49% due to repricing of existing variable rate loans combined with new loans funded at lower rates than the overall loan portfolio.

Our fourth quarter loan yield benefited from an increase in loan prepayment income between quarters of $289,000 , which provided a 3 basis point lift in loan yield over the third quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $214,000, compared to $730,000 last quarter. The decrease in expense between quarters was due to:

Annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 0.09%, compared to 0.16% last quarter.

A decrease in loan balances in the fourth quarter of 1%, compared to an increase in loan balances in the third quarter of 3%.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 11%, over the third quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest income was driven by:

A change in unrealized gain on equity securities of $866,000 in the fourth quarter.

An increase in debit card income of $546,000 as annual volume growth hurdles were reached, resulting in a $579,000 incentive bonus from our network provider in the fourth quarter.

A decrease in mortgage banking income of $494,000 as we experienced our normal decrease due to seasonality within our markets between quarters.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $24.8 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits costs of $842,000 between quarters as the Company accrued for bonus and incentives based on annual performance to budget. The Company's efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues1, was 56.16%, compared to 55.67% last quarter.

2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS

The Company reported net income of $57.2 million for 2019, an increase of $4.1 million, or 8%, over 2018. Diluted EPS for 2019 increased $0.30 over 2018 to $3.69.

Net interest income. Net interest income for 2019 was $127.6 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 6%, over 2018. Average loans grew 8% and average deposits grew 14% in 2019. The Company's ability to fund loan growth through deposit growth allowed it to maintain a relatively stable net interest margin year over year, despite the challenging interest rate environment. Net interest margin for 2019 was 3.15%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared to 2018.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for 2019 was $2.9 million, compared to $847,000 for 2018. For 2019, net charge-offs to average loans were 0.08%, compared to 0.01% for 2018. Our ratio of net charge-offs to average loans for 2018 was lower primarily due to the favorable resolution of a significant commercial credit relationship that resulted in a large recovery.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for 2019 was $42.1 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 10%, over 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to:

An increase in mortgage banking income of $1.9 million , or 33%, due to higher mortgage sales of 32%, in part driven by higher refinance activity.

A change in unrealized gain on equity securities of $928,000 .

An increase in debit card income of 7% driven by transaction volume.

An increase in fiduciary service of $525,000 , or 10%, as Camden National Wealth Management assets under management increased 20% to $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2019 . In 2019, Camden National Wealth Management reached a new milestone with $96.1 million of new business.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for 2019 was $95.3 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 4%, over 2018. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits costs of $3.0 million, or 6%, due to an increase in: (i) wages and related taxes of 5%; (ii) health insurance costs of 10%; and (iii) bonus and incentives based on annual performance to budget. The Company's efficiency ratio for 2019, calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenues, was 56.15%, compared to 57.98% for 2018.

_________________________________

1 Revenue is the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The

Year Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share

data)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 933,069



$ 926,444



$ 926,678



$ 933,069



$ 926,678

Loans and loans held for sale

3,106,877



3,127,083



3,030,625



3,106,877



3,030,625

Allowance for loan losses

25,171



25,688



24,712



25,171



24,712

Total assets

4,429,521



4,520,315



4,297,435



4,429,521



4,297,435

Deposits

3,537,743



3,617,963



3,464,474



3,537,743



3,464,474

Borrowings

337,889



342,459



341,515



337,889



341,515

Shareholders' equity

473,415



471,672



435,825



473,415



435,825

Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 32,239



$ 31,923



$ 31,587



$ 127,630



$ 120,393

Provision for credit losses

214



730



7



2,861



847

Non-interest income

11,948



10,739



9,479



42,113



38,176

Non-interest expense

24,814



23,748



23,580



95,303



91,945

Income before income tax expense

19,159



18,184



17,479



71,579



65,777

Income tax expense

3,921



3,696



3,502



14,376



12,706

Net income

$ 15,238



$ 14,488



$ 13,977



$ 57,203



$ 53,071

Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.35 %

1.29 %

1.32 %

1.30 %

1.28 % Return on average equity

12.77 %

12.26 %

13.19 %

12.44 %

12.92 % GAAP efficiency ratio

56.16 %

55.67 %

57.42 %

56.15 %

57.98 % Common equity ratio

10.69 %

10.43 %

10.14 %

10.69 %

10.14 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.12 %

3.09 %

3.21 %

3.15 %

3.16 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.34 %

0.25 %

0.34 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.55 %

9.39 %

9.53 %

9.55 %

9.53 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.44 %

13.97 %

14.36 %

14.44 %

14.36 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.00



$ 0.94



$ 0.90



$ 3.70



$ 3.40

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.99



$ 0.94



$ 0.89



$ 3.69



$ 3.39

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 1.23



$ 1.15

Book value per share

$ 31.26



$ 30.98



$ 27.95



$ 31.26



$ 27.95

Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Return on average tangible equity

16.26 %

15.67 %

17.43 %

15.99 %

17.22 % Efficiency ratio

55.64 %

55.32 %

56.50 %

55.77 %

57.71 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.66 %

8.44 %

8.02 %

8.66 %

8.02 % Tangible book value per share

$ 24.77



$ 24.52



$ 21.61



$ 24.77



$ 21.61



(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

















(In thousands)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 39,586



$ 63,620



$ 52,240

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)

36,050



73,912



14,759

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

75,636



137,532



66,999

Investments:











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $913,978, $903,988 and $933,399,

respectively)

918,118



913,523



910,692

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,359, $1,352 and $1,291,

respectively)

1,302



1,303



1,307

Other investments

13,649



11,618



14,679

Total investments

933,069



926,444



926,678

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $11,915, $16,630 and $4,314, respectively)

11,854



16,449



4,403

Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,243,397



1,255,519



1,269,533

Residential real estate

1,070,374



1,061,898



992,866

Commercial(1)

442,701



445,466



415,436

Consumer and home equity

338,551



347,751



348,387

Total loans

3,095,023



3,110,634



3,026,222

Less: allowance for loan losses

(25,171)



(25,688)



(24,712)

Net loans

3,069,852



3,084,946



3,001,510

Goodwill

94,697



94,697



94,697

Other intangible assets

3,525



3,701



4,230

Bank-owned life insurance

92,344



91,729



89,919

Premises and equipment, net

41,836



40,930



42,495

Deferred tax assets

16,823



15,656



23,053

Other assets

89,885



108,231



43,451

Total assets

$ 4,429,521



$ 4,520,315



$ 4,297,435

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 552,590



$ 573,621



$ 496,729

Interest checking

1,153,203



1,147,627



1,023,373

Savings and money market

1,119,193



1,105,290



1,137,356

Certificates of deposit

521,752



541,199



443,912

Brokered deposits

191,005



250,226



363,104

Total deposits

3,537,743



3,617,963



3,464,474

Short-term borrowings

268,809



273,454



270,868

Long-term borrowings

10,000



10,000



11,580

Subordinated debentures

59,080



59,005



59,067

Accrued interest and other liabilities

80,474



88,221



55,621

Total liabilities

3,956,106



4,048,643



3,861,610

Shareholders' equity

473,415



471,672



435,825

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,429,521



$ 4,520,315



$ 4,297,435





(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 35,379



$ 36,207



$ 34,532

Taxable interest on investments

4,780



4,794



4,708

Nontaxable interest on investments

758



675



659

Dividend income

160



158



319

Other interest income

475



686



235

Total interest income

41,552



42,520



40,453

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

7,459



8,963



6,650

Interest on borrowings

961



801



1,357

Interest on subordinated debentures

893



833



859

Total interest expense

9,313



10,597



8,866

Net interest income

32,239



31,923



31,587

Provision for credit losses

214



730



7

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

32,025



31,193



31,580

Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

2,978



2,432



2,839

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,191



1,970



2,145

Mortgage banking income, net

2,175



2,668



1,156

Income from fiduciary services

1,520



1,444



1,347

Brokerage and insurance commissions

683



625



665

Bank-owned life insurance

615



613



607

Customer loan swap fees

247



109



401

Net (loss) gain on sale of securities

(133)



1



(420)

Other income

1,672



877



739

Total non-interest income

11,948



10,739



9,479

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

14,446



13,604



13,080

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,770



2,708



2,649

Net occupancy costs

1,784



1,710



1,764

Consulting and professional fees

1,027



892



874

Debit card expense

947



960



841

Regulatory assessments

170



182



490

Amortization of intangible assets

176



177



181

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

127



251



370

Other expenses

3,367



3,264



3,331

Total non-interest expense

24,814



23,748



23,580

Income before income tax expense

19,159



18,184



17,479

Income tax expense

3,921



3,696



3,502

Net income

$ 15,238



$ 14,488



$ 13,977

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 1.00



$ 0.94



$ 0.90

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.99



$ 0.94



$ 0.89



Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018 Interest Income







Interest and fees on loans

$ 143,399



$ 128,546

Taxable interest on investments

19,509



17,727

Nontaxable interest on investments

2,701



2,648

Dividend income

722



1,316

Other interest income

2,187



1,140

Total interest income

168,518



151,377

Interest Expense







Interest on deposits

34,001



20,113

Interest on borrowings

3,621



7,456

Interest on subordinated debentures

3,266



3,415

Total interest expense

40,888



30,984

Net interest income

127,630



120,393

Provision for credit losses

2,861



847

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

124,769



119,546

Non-Interest Income







Debit card income

9,701



9,067

Service charges on deposit accounts

8,393



8,253

Mortgage banking income, net

7,837



5,914

Income from fiduciary services

5,901



5,376

Brokerage and insurance commissions

2,625



2,615

Bank-owned life insurance

2,425



2,430

Customer loan swap fees

1,166



956

Net (loss) gain on sale of securities

(105)



275

Other income

4,170



3,290

Total non-interest income

42,113



38,176

Non-Interest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

54,489



51,513

Furniture, equipment and data processing

10,881



10,359

Net occupancy costs

7,047



6,876

Consulting and professional fees

3,706



3,752

Debit card expense

3,613



3,180

Regulatory assessments

1,261



1,937

Amortization of intangible assets

705



725

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

480



935

Other expenses

13,121



12,668

Total non-interest expense

95,303



91,945

Income before income tax expense

71,579



65,777

Income tax expense

14,376



12,706

Net income

$ 57,203



$ 53,071

Per Share Data







Basic earnings per share

$ 3.70



$ 3.40

Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.69



$ 3.39



Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)



Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and

other interest-earning assets

$ 79,578



$ 92,352



$ 24,620



1.74 %

2.24 %

1.57 % Investments - taxable

804,587



807,591



830,097



2.52 %

2.53 %

2.49 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

112,730



98,378



97,192



3.40 %

3.47 %

3.43 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,249,961



1,255,417



1,230,791



4.40 %

4.56 %

4.60 % Residential real estate

1,078,485



1,062,728



973,124



4.38 %

4.31 %

4.29 % Commercial(1)

403,601



399,689



364,253



4.41 %

4.65 %

4.50 % Consumer and home equity

345,487



347,405



346,494



5.11 %

5.38 %

5.36 % HPFC

22,516



25,973



35,163



7.56 %

8.40 %

7.66 % Municipal(1)

18,469



22,730



17,520



3.66 %

3.60 %

3.28 % Total loans

3,118,519



3,113,942



2,967,345



4.49 %

4.60 %

4.60 % Total interest-earning assets

4,115,414



4,112,263



3,919,254



4.02 %

4.11 %

4.11 % Other assets

349,786



345,618



294,178













Total assets

$ 4,465,200



$ 4,457,881



$ 4,213,432







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 558,677



$ 540,542



$ 523,283



— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,165,610



1,130,632



995,333



0.79 %

0.96 %

0.76 % Savings

471,777



474,096



483,651



0.08 %

0.08 %

0.06 % Money market

642,174



622,219



553,785



1.16 %

1.32 %

1.07 % Certificates of deposit

533,416



533,110



444,769



1.66 %

1.64 %

1.26 % Total deposits

3,371,654



3,300,599



3,000,821



0.77 %

0.85 %

0.65 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

187,125



305,019



307,559



2.02 %

2.42 %

2.28 % Customer repurchase agreements

247,780



234,362



265,675



1.20 %

1.26 %

1.22 % Subordinated debentures

59,037



58,998



59,048



6.01 %

5.60 %

5.77 % Other borrowings

44,816



11,273



93,181



1.88 %

1.96 %

2.29 % Total borrowings

538,758



609,652



725,463



2.07 %

2.27 %

2.18 % Total funding liabilities

3,910,412



3,910,251



3,726,284



0.94 %

1.08 %

0.94 % Other liabilities

81,261



78,710



66,805













Shareholders' equity

473,527



468,920



420,343













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,465,200



$ 4,457,881



$ 4,213,432













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.08 %

3.03 %

3.17 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.12 %

3.09 %

3.21 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of

previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.09 %

3.05 %

3.14 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, totaling $326,000, $409,000 and $686,000, respectively.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 67,288



$ 45,155



2.13 %

1.62 % Investments - taxable

825,674



829,462



2.54 %

2.35 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

99,024



98,128



3.45 %

3.42 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,260,412



1,195,544



4.66 %

4.47 % Residential real estate

1,045,668



913,593



4.33 %

4.19 % Commercial(1)

390,689



354,508



4.68 %

4.50 % Consumer and home equity

346,769



343,292



5.35 %

5.08 % HPFC

27,502



39,588



8.05 %

7.89 % Municipal(1)

19,181



20,361



3.59 %

3.18 % Total loans

3,090,221



2,866,886



4.65 %

4.49 % Total interest-earning assets

4,082,207



3,839,631



4.15 %

3.97 % Other assets

328,301



295,837









Total assets

$ 4,410,508



$ 4,135,468



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 519,078



$ 488,702



— %

— % Interest checking

1,123,268



884,710



0.93 %

0.55 % Savings

476,860



485,986



0.08 %

0.06 % Money market

607,383



515,590



1.24 %

0.87 % Certificates of deposit

506,971



467,631



1.57 %

1.13 % Total deposits

3,233,560



2,842,619



0.81 %

0.52 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

316,475



264,711



2.42 %

1.98 % Customer repurchase agreements

241,899



248,743



1.25 %

1.02 % Subordinated debentures

59,007



58,990



5.54 %

5.79 % Other borrowings

29,132



249,544



2.05 %

1.97 % Total borrowings

646,513



821,988



2.25 %

1.96 % Total funding liabilities

3,880,073



3,664,607



1.05 %

0.85 % Other liabilities

70,570



60,106









Shareholders' equity

459,865



410,755









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,410,508



$ 4,135,468









Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.10 %

3.12 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.15 %

3.16 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.11 %

3.10 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, totaling $1.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2019

At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019

At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 4,096



$ 5,152



$ 5,566



$ 5,415



$ 5,492

Commercial real estate

1,122



1,156



1,590



975



1,380

Commercial

420



751



785



802



1,279

Consumer and home equity

2,154



2,616



3,039



2,476



1,861

HPFC

364



450



465



485



518

Total non-accrual loans

8,156



10,125



11,445



10,153



10,530

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

—



—



14



14



14

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,993



3,259



3,511



3,771



3,893

Total non-performing loans

11,149



13,384



14,970



13,938



14,437

Other real estate owned

94



94



130



673



130

Total non-performing assets

$ 11,243



$ 13,478



$ 15,100



$ 14,611



$ 14,567

Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,227



$ 1,447



$ 2,536



$ 2,265



$ 4,833

Commercial real estate

1,582



2,242



3,378



2,947



2,130

Commercial

548



1,135



1,400



1,205



169

Consumer and home equity

750



822



907



1,430



1,467

HPFC

243



193



171



187



183

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 5,350



$ 5,839



$ 8,392



$ 8,034



$ 8,782

Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of

the period

$ 24,712



$ 24,712



$ 24,712



$ 24,712



$ 24,171

Provision for loan losses

2,862



2,658



1,925



750



845

Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

462



436



25



11



173

Commercial real estate

300



157



65



65



512

Commercial

1,167



636



453



236



736

Consumer and home equity

713



670



64



24



572

HPFC

71



11



—



—



255

Total charge-offs

2,713



1,910



607



336



2,248

Total recoveries

(310)



(228)



(133)



(75)



(1,944)

Net charge-offs

2,403



1,682



474



261



304

Allowance for loan losses at the end of the

period

$ 25,171



$ 25,688



$ 26,163



$ 25,201



$ 24,712

Components of allowance for credit losses:



















Allowance for loan losses

$ 25,171



$ 25,688



$ 26,163



$ 25,201



$ 24,712

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

21



11



14



16



22

Allowance for credit losses

$ 25,192



$ 25,699



$ 26,177



$ 25,217



$ 24,734

Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.36 %

0.43 %

0.48 %

0.46 %

0.48 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.81 %

0.83 %

0.84 %

0.83 %

0.82 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



















Quarter-to-date

0.09 %

0.16 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

(0.16) % Year-to-date

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing

loans

225.77 %

191.93 %

174.77 %

180.81 %

171.17 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.17 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

0.26 %

0.29 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Net income, as presented

$ 15,238



$ 14,488



$ 13,977



$ 57,203



$ 53,071

Add: amortization of intangible assets, net

of tax(1)

139



140



143



557



573

Net income, adjusted for amortization of

intangible assets

$ 15,377



$ 14,628



$ 14,120



$ 57,760



$ 53,644

Average equity, as presented

$ 473,527



$ 468,920



$ 420,343



$ 459,865



$ 410,755

Less: average goodwill and other intangible

assets

(98,307)



(98,484)



(99,015)



(98,570)



(99,287)

Average tangible equity

$ 375,220



$ 370,436



$ 321,328



$ 361,295



$ 311,468

Return on average equity

12.77 %

12.26 %

13.19 %

12.44 %

12.92 % Return on average tangible equity

16.26 %

15.67 %

17.43 %

15.99 %

17.22 %































(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.



































Efficiency Ratio:



For the Three Months Ended

For the

Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 24,814



$ 23,748



$ 23,580



$ 95,303



$ 91,945

Net interest income, as presented

$ 32,239



$ 31,923



$ 31,587



$ 127,630



$ 120,393

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

277



264



251



1,029



1,022

Non-interest income, as presented

11,948



10,739



9,479



42,113



38,176

Add: net loss (gain) on sale of securities

133



(1)



420



105



(275)

Adjusted net interest income plus non-

interest income

$ 44,597



$ 42,925



$ 41,737



$ 170,877



$ 159,316

GAAP efficiency ratio

56.16 %

55.67 %

57.42 %

56.15 %

57.98 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

55.64 %

55.32 %

56.50 %

55.77 %

57.71 %































(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.































Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



































December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

















Tangible Book Value Per Share:



























Shareholders' equity, as presented

















$ 473,415



$ 471,672



$ 435,825

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

















(98,222)



(98,398)



(98,927)

Tangible shareholders' equity

















$ 375,193



$ 373,274



$ 336,898

Shares outstanding at period end

















15,144,719



15,224,903



15,591,914

Book value per share

















$ 31.26



$ 30.98



$ 27.95

Tangible book value per share

















$ 24.77



$ 24.52



$ 21.61

Tangible Common Equity Ratio:















Total assets

















$ 4,429,521



$ 4,520,315



$ 4,297,435

Less: goodwill and other intangibles

















(98,222)



(98,398)



(98,927)

Tangible assets

















$ 4,331,299



$ 4,421,917



$ 4,198,508

Common equity ratio

















10.69 %

10.43 %

10.14 % Tangible common equity ratio

















8.66 %

8.44 %

8.02 %





















































Core Deposits:















(In thousands)

















December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Total deposits

















$ 3,537,743



$ 3,617,963



$ 3,464,474

Less: certificates of deposit

















(521,752)



(541,199)



(443,912)

Less: brokered deposits

















(191,005)



(250,266)



(363,104)

Core deposits

















$ 2,824,986



$ 2,826,498



$ 2,657,458







Average Core Deposits:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Total average deposits

$ 3,371,654



$ 3,300,599



$ 3,000,821



$ 3,233,560



$ 2,842,619

Less: certificates of deposit

(533,416)



(533,110)



(444,769)



(506,971)



(467,631)

Average core deposits

$ 2,838,238



$ 2,767,489



$ 2,556,052



$ 2,726,589



$ 2,374,988



