CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fourth Quarter Net Interest Margin Expansion and Solid Earnings Set the Stage Heading Into 2025

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") today reported earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, of $14.7 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.00, an increase of 12% and 11%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2024.

On January 2, 2025, the Company announced the successful closing of its merger with Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway"), the parent company of Northway Bank. The all-stock transaction was originally announced on September 10, 2024. As of the closing, the combined institution had total assets of approximately $7.0 billion and 73 branches in Maine and New Hampshire. The conversion of Northway's banking products and services to Camden National systems is expected to occur in mid-March 2025.

Excluding the merger and acquisition costs incurred in the fourth quarter of 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $15.1 million and core diluted EPS was $1.03, an increase of 9% and 8%, respectively, over the third quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year financial performance. These results reflect our team's collective efforts and commitment to serving our customers and communities," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation. "We enter 2025 with tremendous momentum across our franchise, highlighted by our fourth quarter financial results, which included core earnings growth of 9% for the quarter and signs of profitability returning to historical levels as our return on average assets surpassed 1%. As we enter 2025, we are excited to welcome our neighbors from Northway and bolster our franchise in New Hampshire. We remain confident in our plan to build the premier Northern New England community bank, and our strong 2024 financial performance provides us a solid foundation to do so."

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $53.0 million and diluted EPS of $3.62, each an increase of 22% over the year ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $53.4 million and core diluted EPS was $3.65, each an increase of 1% over the year ended December 31, 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS *

Our net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.57%, an increase of 11 basis points over the third quarter of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, our return on average assets was 1.01%, our return on average equity was 10.99%, and, on a non-GAAP basis, our return on average tangible equity was 13.50%. Excluding merger and acquisition costs, on a non-GAAP basis, our core return on average assets was 1.04% and our core return on average tangible equity was 13.88%.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, our efficiency ratio on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was 59.62% and 58.51%, respectively, showing continued momentum.

At and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 , asset quality remained strong without any signs of systemic stress. Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2024 , remained low and were 0.05% of total loans, an increase of 2 basis points from September 30, 2024 . Non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 , were 0.16% of total loans, an improvement of 1 basis point compared to September 30, 2024 .

, asset quality remained strong without any signs of systemic stress. Loans 30-89 days past due at , remained low and were 0.05% of total loans, an increase of 2 basis points from . Non-performing loans at , were 0.16% of total loans, an improvement of 1 basis point compared to . At December 31, 2024 , our capital position remained strong and well in excess of regulatory capital ratios. Our common equity ratio was 9.15%, and on a non-GAAP basis, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.64%, a slight decrease of 7 and 5 basis points, respectively, from September 30, 2024 .

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $5.8 billion compared to $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Cash balances totaled $215.0 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 54% since September 30, 2024. The increase is temporary, and we anticipate cash balances decreasing to prior period levels in the first quarter of 2025, in part as a result of the Company taking actions in early January 2025 to pay-off higher cost term borrowings of Northway and expected normal deposit outflows in the first quarter of each year due to seasonality within our markets.

Investments totaled $1.1 billion on December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% since September 30, 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the decrease in investment balances was due to the shifts in the interest rate environment, this led to a $17.7 million decrease in the fair value of our available-for-sale ("AFS") investment portfolio. As of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the duration of the Company's total investment portfolio was 5.2 years and 5.3 years, respectively. The duration of the AFS investment portfolio for both December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, was 4.3 years.

Loans totaled $4.1 billion on December 31, 2024, remaining largely consistent with reported balances as of September 30, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, a few larger loan payoffs muted our commercial and commercial real estate loan growth. At December 31, 2024, our committed commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines totaled $45.4 million. Within our retail loan business, we continue to sell the majority of our residential mortgage production. Our funded residential mortgage production for the fourth quarter was 14% higher than the previous quarter, and we sold 58% of our total fourth quarter residential mortgage production. Our committed retail loan production at December 31, 2024, totaled $41.8 million.

As of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company's asset quality remained very strong across all key metrics. At December 31, 2024, loans 30-89 days past due were 0.05% of total loans, non-performing assets were 0.11% of total assets, and annualized net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.04% of average loans. We continue to review our loan portfolio regularly for any potential concerns, and as of December 31, 2024, we have not identified any signs of systemic stress or elevated risks across our loan portfolio. The Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased by 1 basis point in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 0.87%. At December 31, 2024, the ACL was 5.5 times the total non-performing loans, increasing from 5.1 times as of September 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $4.6 billion on December 31, 2024, an increase of 1% since September 30, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core deposits grew 2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $3.9 billion, primarily driven by the continued growth within savings deposits of 7% in the quarter and a temporary deposit of $61.8 million deposited by one large customer relationship that we anticipate being drawn down in the first quarter of 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company's common equity ratio was 9.15%, and, on a non-GAAP basis, its tangible common equity ratio was 7.64%, a decrease of 7 and 5 basis points, respectively, from September 30, 2024. The decrease in the common equity ratio and tangible common equity ratios was driven by the shift in the interest rate curve, which drove down the valuation on the Company's AFS investment portfolio between quarters.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.93%, based on the Company's closing share price of $42.74 as reported by NASDAQ on December 31, 2024, payable on January 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2025.

*2024 financial information does not include Northway, which the Company acquired on January 2, 2025.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q4 2024 vs. Q3 2024)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.7 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 12%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the strong revenue growth of 6% in the fourth quarter and lower operating expenses of 2% between periods. Excluding merger and acquisition costs related to the acquisition of Northway in January of 2025, on a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 grew by $1.3 million, or 9%, over the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $1.8 million, or 5%, to $35.4 million, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by net interest margin expansion of 11 basis points between quarters to 2.57% for the fourth quarter. Our improved net interest margin between periods reflects the macroeconomic shift in short-term interest rates during the second half of 2024 and our ability to effectively lower deposit rates, which resulted in our average cost of funds declining 19 basis points between quarters to 2.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Provision expense of $809,000 was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024, consisting of a provision for loan losses of $746,000 and a provision for unfunded commitments of $63,000. The Company increased its ACL to loans coverage ratio 1 basis point to 0.87% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.2 million, reflecting an increase of $760,000, or 7%, over the third quarter of 2024. The growth between periods was primarily driven by the recognition of our annual Visa bonus in the fourth quarter of 2024, which drove the increase in debit card income of $384,000 and an increase in back-to-back loan swap fee income of $232,000.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $28.4 million, a decrease of $536,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The primary drivers for the decline were lower salaries and employee benefits costs of 3% and lower Northway merger and acquisition costs. During the first quarter of 2025, we anticipate higher merger and acquisition costs as we integrate Northway with the Company following the closing of the Northway acquisition on January 2, 2025. Our GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 59.62% and our non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 58.51%, compared to 64.23% and 62.39% for the third quarter of 2024, respectively.

NORTHWAY ACQUISITION

On January 2, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Northway in an all-stock transaction. At the effective time of the Merger, each share of Northway's common stock was converted into the right to receive 0.83 shares of the Company's common stock, which resulted in the issuance of approximately 2.3 million shares to Northway's shareholders. The total consideration paid by the Company was approximately $96.5 million, based on the Company's January 2, 2025 closing price of $42.25 per share as reported by Nasdaq.

Q4 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic): (833) 470-1428 Live dial-in (All other locations): (929) 526-1599 Participant access code: 416800 Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/658938636

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About — Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with approximately $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 73 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and other notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. This release may also contain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's acquisition of Northway. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the reaction to the transaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the proposed transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; credit and interest rate risks associated with Camden's and Northway's respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment and deposit practices; and other risks. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: core net income; core diluted earnings per share; core return on average assets; core return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and core return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Year Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Financial Condition Data



















Loans

$ 4,115,259

$ 4,116,729

$ 4,098,094

$ 4,115,259

$ 4,098,094 Total assets

5,805,138

5,745,180

5,714,506

5,805,138

5,714,506 Deposits

4,633,167

4,575,226

4,597,360

4,633,167

4,597,360 Shareholders' equity

531,231

529,900

495,064

531,231

495,064 Operating Data and Per Share Data



















Net income

$ 14,666

$ 13,073

$ 8,480

$ 53,004

$ 43,383 Core net income (non-GAAP)(1)

15,086

13,800

12,410

53,432

52,980 Pre-tax, pre-provision income non-GAAP)(1)

19,211

16,093

10,849

65,056

55,936 Diluted EPS

1.00

0.90

0.58

3.62

2.97 Core diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)

1.03

0.95

0.85

3.65

3.63 Profitability Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.01 %

0.91 %

0.59 %

0.92 %

0.76 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.87 %

0.92 %

0.93 % Return on average equity

10.99 %

10.04 %

7.20 %

10.36 %

9.30 % Core return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)

11.30 %

10.48 %

10.53 %

10.45 %

11.35 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

13.50 %

12.40 %

9.18 %

12.83 %

11.83 % Core return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

13.88 %

12.94 %

13.40 %

12.94 %

14.42 % GAAP efficiency ratio

59.62 %

64.23 %

71.96 %

63.24 %

65.75 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

58.51 %

62.39 %

63.48 %

62.36 %

61.52 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.57 %

2.46 %

2.40 %

2.46 %

2.46 % Asset Quality Ratios



















ACL on loans to total loans

0.87 %

0.86 %

0.90 %

0.87 %

0.90 % Non-performing loans to total loans

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.18 %

0.16 %

0.18 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.12 %

0.05 %

0.12 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Capital Ratios



















Common equity ratio

9.15 %

9.22 %

8.66 %

9.15 %

8.66 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

7.64 %

7.69 %

7.11 %

7.64 %

7.11 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.90 %

9.84 %

9.40 %

9.90 %

9.40 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.11 %

14.85 %

14.36 %

15.11 %

14.36 %



(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

% Change

Dec 2024

vs. Sep 2024

% Change

Dec 2024

vs. Dec 2023 ASSETS



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 214,963

$ 139,512

$ 99,804

54 %

115 % Investments:



















Trading securities

5,243

5,141

4,647

2 %

13 % Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

593,749

603,211

625,808

(2) %

(5) % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

517,778

526,251

544,931

(2) %

(5) % Other investments

22,514

22,513

15,394

— %

46 % Total investments

1,139,284

1,157,116

1,190,780

(2) %

(4) % Loans held for sale, at fair value

11,049

11,706

10,320

(6) %

7 % Loans:



















Commercial real estate

1,711,964

1,707,923

1,672,306

— %

2 % Commercial

382,785

382,507

403,901

— %

(5) % Residential real estate

1,752,249

1,762,395

1,763,378

(1) %

(1) % Consumer and home equity

268,261

263,904

258,509

2 %

4 % Total loans

4,115,259

4,116,729

4,098,094

— %

— % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(35,728)

(35,414)

(36,935)

1 %

(3) % Net loans

4,079,531

4,081,315

4,061,159

— %

— % Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

95,112

95,251

95,668

— %

(1) % Other assets

265,199

260,280

256,775

2 %

3 % Total assets

$ 5,805,138

$ 5,745,180

$ 5,714,506

1 %

2 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 925,571

940,702

$ 967,750

(2) %

(4) % Interest checking

1,483,589

1,445,828

1,553,787

3 %

(5) % Savings and money market

1,511,589

1,466,541

1,364,401

3 %

11 % Certificates of deposit

532,424

553,481

609,503

(4) %

(13) % Brokered deposits

179,994

168,674

101,919

7 %

77 % Total deposits

4,633,167

4,575,226

4,597,360

1 %

1 % Short-term borrowings

500,621

516,336

485,607

(3) %

3 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

— %

— % Accrued interest and other liabilities

95,788

79,387

92,144

21 %

4 % Total liabilities

5,273,907

5,215,280

5,219,442

1 %

1 % Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, no par value

116,425

116,072

115,602

— %

1 % Retained earnings

509,452

500,927

481,014

2 %

6 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss:



















Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(104,015)

(91,349)

(107,409)

14 %

(3) % Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

8,958

4,506

6,096

99 %

47 % Net unrecognized gain (loss) on postretirement plans, net of tax

411

(256)

(239)

(261) %

(272) % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(94,646)

(87,099)

(101,552)

9 %

(7) % Total Shareholders' equity

531,231

529,900

495,064

— %

7 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,805,138

$ 5,745,180

$ 5,714,506

1 %

2 %

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

% Change Dec

2024 vs. Sep

2024

% Change Dec

2024 vs. Dec

2023 (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 54,035

$ 55,484

$ 51,287

(3) %

5 % Taxable interest on investments

6,925

6,622

6,638

5 %

4 % Nontaxable interest on investments

461

462

654

— %

(30) % Dividend income

408

389

273

5 %

49 % Other interest income

1,662

764

945

118 %

76 % Total interest income

63,491

63,721

59,797

— %

6 % Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

23,408

25,051

22,838

(7) %

2 % Interest on borrowings

4,134

4,549

3,700

(9) %

12 % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

540

534

550

1 %

(2) % Total interest expense

28,082

30,134

27,088

(7) %

4 % Net interest income

35,409

33,587

32,709

5 %

8 % Provision for credit losses

809

239

569

238 %

42 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses

34,600

33,348

32,140

4 %

8 % Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

3,553

3,169

3,466

12 %

3 % Service charges on deposit accounts

2,136

2,168

2,102

(1) %

2 % Income from fiduciary services

1,834

1,817

1,653

1 %

11 % Mortgage banking income, net

933

973

1,032

(4) %

(10) % Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,441

1,414

1,188

2 %

21 % Bank-owned life insurance

720

709

500

2 %

44 % Net loss on sale of securities

—

—

(4,975)

— %

N.M. Other income

1,549

1,156

1,020

34 %

52 % Total non-interest income

12,166

11,406

5,986

7 %

103 % Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

15,973

16,545

15,404

(3) %

4 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,660

3,578

3,605

2 %

2 % Net occupancy costs

1,971

1,890

1,939

4 %

2 % Debit card expense

1,344

1,368

1,345

(2) %

— % Regulatory assessments

804

784

839

3 %

(4) % Consulting and professional fees

786

788

1,193

— %

(34) % Merger and acquisition costs

432

727

—

(41) %

N.M. Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

— %

(6) % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

50

94

67

(47) %

(25) % Other expenses

3,205

2,987

3,306

7 %

(3) % Total non-interest expense

28,364

28,900

27,846

(2) %

2 % Income before income tax expense

18,402

15,854

10,280

16 %

79 % Income Tax Expense

3,736

2,781

1,800

34 %

108 % Net Income

$ 14,666

$ 13,073

$ 8,480

12 %

73 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.01

$ 0.90

$ 0.58

12 %

74 % Diluted earnings per share

1.00

0.90

0.58

11 %

72 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For the Year Ended

% Change Dec

2024 vs. Dec

2023 (In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 214,650

$ 195,379

10 % Taxable interest on investments

27,381

24,267

13 % Nontaxable interest on investments

1,849

2,927

(37) % Dividend income

1,630

1,061

54 % Other interest income

4,047

2,612

55 % Total interest income

249,557

226,246

10 % Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

95,806

78,884

21 % Interest on borrowings

19,166

12,949

48 % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

2,132

2,150

(1) % Total interest expense

117,104

93,983

25 % Net interest income

132,453

132,263

— % (Credit) provision for credit losses

(404)

2,100

(119) % Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

132,857

130,163

2 % Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

12,657

12,613

— % Service charges on deposit accounts

8,444

7,839

8 % Income from fiduciary services

7,270

6,669

9 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

5,535

4,650

19 % Mortgage banking income, net

3,230

2,921

11 % Bank-owned life insurance

2,806

2,349

19 % Net loss on sale of securities

—

(10,310)

N.M. Other income

4,597

4,303

7 % Total non-interest income

44,539

31,034

44 % Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

64,073

60,009

7 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

14,364

13,377

7 % Net occupancy costs

7,912

7,674

3 % Debit card expense

5,287

5,126

3 % Consulting and professional fees

3,583

4,520

(21) % Regulatory assessments

3,258

3,413

(5) % Merger and acquisition costs

1,159

—

N.M. Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

556

592

(6) % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

201

42

N.M. Other expenses

11,543

12,608

(8) % Total non-interest expense

111,936

107,361

4 % Income before income tax expense

65,460

53,836

22 % Income Tax Expense

12,456

10,453

19 % Net Income

$ 53,004

$ 43,383

22 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 3.63

$ 2.98

22 % Diluted earnings per share

3.62

2.97

22 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other

banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 130,405

$ 48,914

$ 44,577

4.49 %

4.66 %

6.70 % Investments - taxable

1,150,351

1,138,979

1,186,959

2.61 %

2.53 %

2.39 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,929

61,864

89,029

3.77 %

3.78 %

3.72 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,707,914

1,706,509

1,661,720

5.36 %

5.41 %

4.87 % Commercial(1)

359,954

375,944

388,907

6.29 %

6.51 %

6.25 % Municipal(1)

15,237

17,186

14,430

5.30 %

5.17 %

4.13 % Residential real estate

1,766,143

1,780,665

1,765,099

4.45 %

4.53 %

4.35 % Consumer and home equity

267,065

264,178

256,073

7.52 %

7.96 %

7.86 % Total loans

4,116,313

4,144,482

4,086,229

5.19 %

5.29 %

4.96 % Total interest-earning assets

5,458,998

5,394,239

5,406,794

4.61 %

4.69 %

4.39 % Other assets

315,181

317,319

305,159











Total assets

$ 5,774,179

$ 5,711,558

$ 5,711,953





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 948,015

$ 934,403

$ 985,458

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,449,281

1,440,374

1,547,438

2.29 %

2.56 %

2.53 % Savings

726,179

679,118

622,094

1.06 %

0.95 %

0.17 % Money market

779,893

760,977

756,407

3.09 %

3.46 %

3.14 % Certificates of deposit

537,922

565,063

583,738

3.67 %

3.85 %

3.49 % Total deposits

4,441,290

4,379,935

4,495,135

1.91 %

2.09 %

1.87 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

170,638

156,618

120,920

4.93 %

5.25 %

5.24 % Customer repurchase agreements

182,017

190,936

197,920

1.58 %

1.92 %

1.68 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

4.84 %

4.79 %

4.92 % Other borrowings

325,000

336,899

271,316

4.17 %

4.28 %

4.19 % Total borrowings

721,986

728,784

634,487

3.74 %

3.90 %

3.66 % Total funding liabilities

5,163,276

5,108,719

5,129,622

2.16 %

2.35 %

2.10 % Other liabilities

80,144

84,617

115,157











Shareholders' equity

530,759

518,222

467,174











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,774,179

$ 5,711,558

$ 5,711,953











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.45 %

2.34 %

2.29 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.57 %

2.46 %

2.40 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 68,633

$ 33,676

4.86 %

5.50 % Investments - taxable

1,159,910

1,203,445

2.56 %

2.17 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,992

100,614

3.78 %

3.68 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,699,655

1,659,078

5.29 %

4.83 % Commercial(1)

378,257

398,948

6.44 %

5.99 % Municipal(1)

15,859

16,702

4.94 %

4.04 % Residential real estate

1,773,149

1,748,076

4.47 %

4.09 % Consumer and home equity

262,251

253,877

7.82 %

7.56 % Total loans

4,129,171

4,076,681

5.20 %

4.80 % Total interest-earning assets

5,419,706

5,414,416

4.62 %

4.19 % Other assets

315,335

292,910







Total assets

$ 5,735,041

$ 5,707,326

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 929,443

$ 1,020,045

— %

— % Interest checking

1,464,651

1,614,598

2.48 %

2.30 % Savings

657,529

675,478

0.71 %

0.12 % Money market

766,596

717,478

3.31 %

2.68 % Certificates of deposit

567,182

453,723

3.80 %

2.85 % Total deposits

4,385,401

4,481,322

2.00 %

0.42 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

152,918

184,709

5.18 %

4.74 % Customer repurchase agreements

185,299

191,646

1.73 %

1.49 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

4.81 %

4.85 % Other borrowings

365,989

246,058

4.36 %

4.11 % Total borrowings

748,537

666,744

3.90 %

3.58 % Total funding liabilities

5,133,938

5,148,066

2.28 %

1.83 % Other liabilities

89,290

92,543







Shareholders' equity

511,813

466,717







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,735,041

$ 5,707,326







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.34 %

2.36 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.46 %

2.46 %





(1) Reported on tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,891

$ 2,497

$ 2,497

$ 2,473

$ 2,539 Commercial real estate

559

130

79

205

386 Commercial

1,927

2,057

4,409

1,980

1,725 Consumer and home equity

452

666

810

1,000

798 Total non-accrual loans

4,829

5,350

7,795

5,658

5,448 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans prior to adoption of ASU 2022-02

1,631

1,645

1,846

1,973

1,990 Total non-performing loans

6,460

6,995

9,641

7,631

7,438 Other real estate owned

—

—

—

—

— Total non-performing assets

$ 6,460

$ 6,995

$ 9,641

$ 7,631

$ 7,438 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 558

$ 216

$ 400

$ 797

$ 1,290 Commercial real estate

689

239

678

92

740 Commercial

393

578

539

537

2,007 Consumer and home equity

621

358

628

618

922 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 2,261

$ 1,391

$ 2,245

$ 2,044

$ 4,959 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 36,935

$ 36,935

$ 36,935

$ 36,935

$ 36,922 Provision (credit) for loan losses

53

(693)

(976)

(1,164)

1,174 Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

—

—

—

—

18 Commercial real estate

—

—

—

—

58 Commercial

1,784

1,157

763

309

1,560 Consumer and home equity

99

83

55

36

91 Total charge-offs

1,883

1,240

818

345

1,727 Total recoveries

(623)

(412)

(271)

(187)

(566) Net charge-offs

1,260

828

547

158

1,161 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 35,728

$ 35,414

$ 35,412

$ 35,613

$ 36,935 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 35,728

$ 35,414

$ 35,412

$ 35,613

$ 36,935 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)

2,806

2,743

2,787

2,325

2,353 ACL, end of period

$ 38,534

$ 38,157

$ 38,199

$ 37,938

$ 39,288 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.18 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.11 %

0.12 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.13 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.87 %

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.90 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



















Quarter-to-date

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.04 % Year-to-date

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

553.07 %

506.28 %

367.31 %

466.69 %

496.57 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.12 %



(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Core Net Income; Core Diluted Earnings per Share; Core Return on Average Assets; and Core Return on Average Equity:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands, except number of shares, per share

data and ratios)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Core Net Income:



















Net income, as presented

$ 14,666

$ 13,073

$ 8,480

$ 53,004

$ 43,383 Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

—

—

4,975

—

10,310 Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

—

—

(910)

1,838 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

432

727

—

1,159

— Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(12)

—

(1,045)

179

(2,551) Core net income

$ 15,086

$ 13,800

$ 12,410

$ 53,432

$ 52,980 Core Diluted Earnings per Share:



















Diluted earnings per share, as presented

$ 1.00

$ 0.90

$ 0.58

$ 3.62

$ 2.97 Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

—

—

0.34

—

0.71 Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

—

—

(0.06)

0.13 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

0.03

0.05

—

0.08

— Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

—

—

(0.07)

0.01

(0.18) Core diluted earnings per share

$ 1.03

$ 0.95

$ 0.85

$ 3.65

$ 3.63 Core Return on Average Assets:



















Return on average assets, as presented

1.01 %

0.91 %

0.59 %

0.92 %

0.76 % Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

— %

— %

0.35 %

— %

0.18 % Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

— %

—

(0.02) %

0.03 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

0.03 %

0.05 %

— %

0.02 %

— Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

— %

— %

(0.07) %

— %

(0.04) Core return on average assets

1.04 %

0.96 %

0.87 %

0.92 %

0.93 % Core Return on Average Equity:



















Return on average equity, as presented

10.99 %

10.04 %

7.20 %

10.36 %

9.30 % Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

— %

— %

4.22 %

— %

2.21 % Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

— %

—

(0.18) %

0.39 % Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

0.32 %

0.56 %

— %

0.23 %

— % Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(0.01) %

(0.12) %

(0.89) %

0.04 %

(0.55) % Core return on average equity

11.30 %

10.48 %

10.53 %

10.45 %

11.35 %



(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate for eligible costs.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (In thousands)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Net income, as presented

$ 14,666

$ 13,073

$ 8,480

$ 53,004

$ 43,383 Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses

809

239

569

(404)

2,100 Adjustment for income tax expense

3,736

2,781

1,800

12,456

10,453 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 19,211

$ 16,093

$ 10,849

$ 65,056

$ 55,936

Efficiency Ratio:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 28,364

$ 28,900

$ 27,846

$ 111,936

$ 107,361 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

432

727

—

1,159

— Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 27,932

$ 28,173

$ 27,846

$ 110,777

$ 107,361 Net interest income, as presented

$ 35,409

$ 33,587

$ 32,709

$ 132,453

$ 132,263 Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)

162

165

199

637

901 Non-interest income, as presented

12,166

11,406

5,986

44,539

31,034 Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

—

—

4,975

—

10,310 Core net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 47,737

$ 45,158

$ 43,869

$ 177,629

$ 174,508 GAAP efficiency ratio

59.62 %

64.23 %

71.96 %

63.24 %

65.75 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

58.51 %

62.39 %

63.48 %

62.36 %

61.52 %



(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Core Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Net income, as presented

$ 14,666

$ 13,073

$ 8,480

$ 53,004

$ 43,383 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

556

592 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(29)

(29)

(31)

(117)

(124) Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 14,776

$ 13,183

$ 8,597

$ 53,443

$ 43,851 Average equity, as presented

$ 530,759

$ 518,222

$ 467,174

$ 511,813

$ 466,717 Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,179)

(95,319)

(95,739)

(95,389)

(95,962) Average tangible equity

$ 435,580

$ 422,903

$ 371,435

$ 416,424

$ 370,755 Return on average equity

10.99 %

10.04 %

7.20 %

10.36 %

9.30 % Return on average tangible equity

13.50 %

12.40 %

9.18 %

12.83 %

11.83 % Core Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Core net income (see "Core Net Income" table above)

$ 15,086

$ 13,647

$ 12,410

$ 53,432

$ 52,980 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

556

592 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(29)

(29)

(31)

(117)

(124) Core net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 15,196

$ 13,757

$ 12,527

$ 53,871

$ 53,448 Core return on average tangible equity

13.88 %

12.94 %

13.38 %

12.94 %

14.42 %



(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 531,231

$ 529,900

$ 495,064 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,112)

(95,251)

(95,668) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 436,119

$ 434,649

$ 399,396 Shares outstanding at period end

14,579,339

14,577,218

14,565,952 Book value per share

$ 36.44

$ 36.35

$ 33.99 Tangible book value per share

29.91

29.82

27.42 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,805,138

$ 5,745,180

$ 5,714,506 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,112)

(95,251)

(95,668) Tangible assets

$ 5,710,026

$ 5,649,929

$ 5,618,838 Common equity ratio

9.15 %

9.22 %

8.66 % Tangible common equity ratio

7.64 %

7.69 %

7.11 %

Core Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Total deposits

$ 4,633,167

$ 4,575,226

$ 4,597,360 Adjustment for certificates of deposit

(532,424)

(553,481)

(609,503) Adjustment for brokered deposits

(179,994)

(168,674)

(101,919) Core deposits

$ 3,920,749

$ 3,853,071

$ 3,885,938

Average Core Deposits:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Total average deposits, as presented(1)

$ 4,441,290

$ 4,379,935

$ 4,495,135

$ 4,385,401

$ 4,481,322 Adjustment for average certificates of deposit

(537,922)

(565,063)

(583,738)

(567,182)

(453,723) Average core deposits

$ 3,903,368

$ 3,814,872

$ 3,911,397

$ 3,818,219

$ 4,027,599





(1) Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.

SOURCE Camden National Corporation