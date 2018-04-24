Camden National Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $12.8 Million

"We're very pleased to report first quarter 2018 net income growth of $2.7 million and diluted EPS growth of $0.18 per share over the same period last year," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National. "In the first quarter, we saw the benefit of the lower federal corporate income tax rate, which we estimate contributed $0.12 per diluted share to earnings for the first three months of 2018. Our strong first quarter results also reflect revenue2 growth of $1.3 million and improved asset quality over the past year. Through our ongoing efforts, we were able to favorably resolve one large loan relationship that drove a negative credit loss provision for the first quarter of 2018. We are fortunate to have a highly experienced credit team that is focused on maximizing potential recoveries and protecting the Company's assets."

FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 increased 27% to $12.8 million over the first quarter of 2017.

Total loans at March 31, 2018 of $2.8 billion increased 5% over March 31, 2017 and low-cost deposits 3 of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2018 increased 8% over the same period.

First quarter 2018 efficiency ratio was 58.76%, compared to 58.00% for the first quarter of 2017.

Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 0.47% at March 31, 2018 , compared to 0.50% at December 31, 2017 and 0.68% at March 31, 2017 .

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details. 2 Revenue is the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. 3 Low-cost deposits include demand, interest checking, savings and money market.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets of $4.1 billion at March 31, 2018 increased 4% over March 31, 2017. Year over year, total loans increased $144.0 million, or 5%, to $2.8 billion driven by commercial loan growth of 8%, commercial real estate loan growth of 7% and residential real estate loan growth of 5%. The consumer and home equity loan portfolio over the same time period remained relatively flat.

The Company sold $47.1 million, or 55% of its residential mortgage production in the first quarter of 2018 and sold $231.5 million, or 55%, over the last 12-months.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 grew $88.4 million, or 3%, to $3.0 billion over March 31, 2017 led by low-cost deposit growth of $178.3 million, or 8%, while borrowings increased $65.4 million, or 12%, over the same period. Average deposits (excluding brokered deposits) for the first three months of 2018 were $2.7 billion, representing an increase of $194.2 million, or 8%, over the same period last year, which was driven by average low-cost deposit growth of 9%.

At March 31, 2018, our loan-to-deposit ratio was 92%, compared to 90% at March 31, 2017.

The Company's capital position remained strong at March 31, 2018 with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.32%, well in excess of regulatory requirements, and a tangible common equity ratio1 of 7.59%.

ASSET QUALITY

The Company maintained strong asset quality across its loan portfolio throughout the first quarter of 2018 with non-performing loans to total loans of 0.69% at March 31, 2018, compared to 0.99% at March 31, 2017. Asset quality improvement over the past year led to a decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the same period last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, a negative credit loss provision of $497,000 was recognized primarily due to the favorable resolution of a large commercial real estate loan that was on non-accrual and credit quality improvement across our loan portfolio, which drove a 5 basis point decrease in the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio since December 31, 2017.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $12.8 million, representing an increase over the first quarter of 2017 of $2.7 million, or 27%. The growth in net income between periods was driven by:

A decrease in income tax expense of $1.3 million primarily due to a decrease in the Company's effective income tax rate as the federal corporate income tax rate was reduced under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Act"), which went into effect in 2018.

A decrease in provision for credit losses of $1.1 million resulting from strong asset quality.

An increase in net interest income of $1.0 million , or 4%, driven by an increase in average loans of $156.4 million , or 6%, and an increase in average deposits of $194.2 million , or 8%.

Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis, excluding loan and CD fair value mark accretion income and collection of previously charged-off loans, decreased 2 basis points to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter of 2017. The decrease between periods was due to the lower federal corporate income tax rate, effective January 1, 2018 .

An increase in non-interest income of $232,000 , or 3%

Partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $876,000 , or 4%, due to (i) normal merit increases and continued wage inflation, an increase in headcount, and other personnel-related expenses; (ii) an increase in data processing costs due to recent technology investments and advancements over the past year; and (iii) an increase in recruiting, training, donation and marketing costs.

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

The Company declared a first quarter 2018 dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on April 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 13, 2018. This distribution represents an annualized dividend yield of 2.25%, based on the March 29, 2018 (last business day) closing price of Camden National's common stock at $44.50 per share as reported by NASDAQ.

ANNUAL MEETING

Camden National has scheduled its annual meeting of shareholders for Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. local time, at Point Lookout Resort and Conference Center, 67 Atlantic Highway, Northport, Maine 04849. The date for determining the Company's shareholders of record for the annual meeting was February 23, 2018.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC), headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.1 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 74 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complemented by 24/7 live phone support. This year marks the 8th time Camden National Bank has received the "Lender at Work for Maine" Award from the Finance Authority of Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit www.CamdenNational.com . Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged, changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity and average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.





Selected Financial Data (unaudited)



At or For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Financial Condition Data











Investments

$ 913,653



$ 907,642



$ 943,061

Loans and loans held for sale

2,798,696



2,790,542



2,650,818

Allowance for loan losses

22,990



24,171



23,721

Total assets

4,113,185



4,065,398



3,938,465

Deposits

3,025,580



3,000,491



2,937,183

Borrowings

622,347



611,498



556,922

Shareholders' equity

404,055



403,413



397,827

Operating Data











Net interest income

$ 28,902



$ 29,659



$ 27,855

(Credit) provision for credit losses

(497)



238



579

Non-interest income

8,804



9,840



8,572

Non-interest expense

22,304



23,099



21,428

Income before income tax expense

15,899



16,162



14,420

Income tax expense

3,079



19,335



4,344

Net income (loss)

$ 12,820



$ (3,173)



$ 10,076

Key Ratios











Return on average assets

1.28 %

(0.31) %

1.05 % Return on average equity

12.91 %

(3.02) %

10.36 % Net interest margin

3.10 %

3.20 %

3.15 % Non-performing loans to total loans

0.69 %

0.73 %

0.99 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.47 %

0.50 %

0.68 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.10 %

0.07 %

0.00 % Tier I leverage capital ratio

9.23 %

9.07 %

8.90 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.32 %

14.14 %

14.05 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.82



$ (0.20)



$ 0.65

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.82



$ (0.20)



$ 0.64

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.25



$ 0.25



$ 0.23

Book value per share

$ 25.96



$ 25.99



$ 25.65

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

15,541,975



15,521,447



15,488,848

Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding

15,603,380



15,521,447



15,568,639

Non-GAAP Measures(1)











Adjusted net income

$ 12,820



$ 11,090



$ 10,076

Adjusted return on average assets

1.28 %

1.09 %

1.05 % Adjusted return on average equity

12.91 %

10.56 %

10.36 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity

17.35 %

14.20 %

14.37 % Tangible common equity ratio

7.59 %

7.66 %

7.74 % Tangible book value per share

$ 19.57



$ 19.57



$ 19.14

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.82



$ 0.71



$ 0.64

Efficiency ratio

58.76 %

57.75 %

58.00 %

(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)





(In thousands, except number of shares)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 48,159



$ 44,057



$ 43,634

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

76,950



58,914



34,461

Total cash and cash equivalents

125,109



102,971



78,095

Investments:











Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

796,687



789,093



822,465

Held-to-maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $91.9 million, $94.9

million and $94.3 million, respectively)

93,192



94,073



94,474

Other investments

23,774



24,476



26,122

Total investments

913,653



907,642



943,061

Loans held for sale, at fair value

9,548



8,103



5,679

Loans:











Residential real estate

860,533



858,369



819,639

Commercial real estate

1,169,533



1,164,023



1,096,475

Commercial(1)

420,429



418,520



389,530

Consumer and home equity

338,653



341,527



339,495

Total loans

2,789,148



2,782,439



2,645,139

Less: allowance for loan losses

(22,990)



(24,171)



(23,721)

Net loans

2,766,158



2,758,268



2,621,418

Goodwill

94,697



94,697



94,697

Other intangible assets

4,774



4,955



6,292

Bank-owned life insurance

88,097



87,489



78,697

Premises and equipment, net

41,545



41,891



42,100

Deferred tax assets

23,181



22,776



37,278

Other assets

46,423



36,606



31,148

Total assets

$ 4,113,185



$ 4,065,398



$ 3,938,465

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Demand

$ 463,496



$ 478,643



$ 387,173

Interest checking

840,054



855,570



767,521

Savings and money market

1,005,329



985,508



975,856

Certificates of deposit

471,155



475,010



458,069

Brokered deposits

245,546



205,760



348,564

Total deposits

3,025,580



3,000,491



2,937,183

Short-term borrowings

552,624



541,796



487,287

Long-term borrowings

10,773



10,791



10,841

Subordinated debentures

58,950



58,911



58,794

Accrued interest and other liabilities

61,203



49,996



46,533

Total liabilities

3,709,130



3,661,985



3,540,638

Shareholders' equity

404,055



403,413



397,827

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,113,185



$ 4,065,398



$ 3,938,465







(1) Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 29,834



$ 29,728



$ 27,062

Interest on U.S. government and sponsored enterprise obligations (taxable)

4,225



4,091



4,256

Interest on state and political subdivision obligations (nontaxable)

672



685



702

Interest on deposits in other banks and other investments

547



536



394

Total interest income

35,278



35,040



32,414

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

3,749



3,243



2,554

Interest on borrowings

1,780



1,283



1,161

Interest on subordinated debentures

847



855



844

Total interest expense

6,376



5,381



4,559

Net interest income

28,902



29,659



27,855

(Credit) provision for credit losses

(497)



238



579

Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

29,399



29,421



27,276

Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

1,929



2,192



1,834

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,836



1,897



1,823

Mortgage banking income, net

1,391



1,797



1,553

Income from fiduciary services

1,283



1,277



1,247

Brokerage and insurance commissions

650



546



453

Bank-owned life insurance

608



620



577

Other service charges and fees

462



471



468

Net gain on sale of securities

—



28



—

Other income

645



1,012



617

Total non-interest income

8,804



9,840



8,572

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

12,562



12,866



11,933

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,586



2,690



2,325

Net occupancy costs

1,873



1,650



1,946

Consulting and professional fees

804



706



845

Debit card expense

730



721



660

Regulatory assessments

499



559



545

Amortization of intangible assets

181



392



472

Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net

75



413



(44)

Other expenses

2,994



3,102



2,746

Total non-interest expense

22,304



23,099



21,428

Income before income tax expense

15,899



16,162



14,420

Income tax expense

3,079



19,335



4,344

Net Income (Loss)

$ 12,820



$ (3,173)



$ 10,076

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.82



$ (0.20)



$ 0.65

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.82



$ (0.20)



$ 0.64



Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)



For The Three Months Ended



Average Balance

Yield/Rate (In thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

March 31,

2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks(1)

$ 52,510



$ 51,020



$ 34,529



1.40 %

1.08 %

0.69 % Securities - taxable

826,529



811,006



833,162



2.22 %

2.21 %

2.20 % Securities - nontaxable(2)

99,560



101,371



102,928



3.42 %

4.16 %

4.20 % Loans(3)(4):























Residential real estate

860,783



861,658



814,626



4.12 %

4.15 %

4.10 % Commercial real estate

1,171,598



1,153,842



1,076,788



4.20 %

4.15 %

3.93 % Commercial(2)

349,963



343,921



319,556



4.27 %

4.12 %

4.09 % Municipal(2)

17,277



18,442



16,071



3.33 %

3.73 %

3.39 % Consumer and home equity

341,078



343,942



342,775



4.76 %

4.54 %

4.33 % HPFC

43,757



46,565



58,252



7.99 %

8.14 %

8.34 % Total loans

2,784,456



2,768,370



2,628,068



4.30 %

4.26 %

4.15 % Total interest-earning assets(1)

3,763,055



3,731,767



3,598,687



3.78 %

3.77 %

3.67 % Other assets

292,312



307,329



305,155













Total assets

$ 4,055,367



$ 4,039,096



$ 3,903,842







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Demand

$ 452,629



$ 486,753



$ 391,671



— %

— %

— % Interest checking

833,410



824,247



716,940



0.38 %

0.28 %

0.15 % Savings

493,660



497,929



489,041



0.06 %

0.06 %

0.06 % Money market

487,685



489,426



483,914



0.66 %

0.58 %

0.45 % Certificates of deposit(4)

472,213



490,779



463,786



1.00 %

0.90 %

0.88 % Total deposits

2,739,597



2,789,134



2,545,352



0.42 %

0.36 %

0.30 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

238,870



217,328



308,594



1.59 %

1.35 %

0.87 % Customer repurchase agreements

237,056



254,529



221,590



0.72 %

0.50 %

0.32 % Subordinated debentures

58,930



58,892



58,775



5.83 %

5.76 %

5.83 % Other borrowings

328,141



257,420



330,918



1.68 %

1.48 %

1.21 % Total borrowings

862,997



788,169



919,877



1.68 %

1.45 %

1.18 % Total funding liabilities

3,602,594



3,577,303



3,465,229



0.72 %

0.60 %

0.53 % Other liabilities

50,147



44,979



44,337













Shareholders' equity

402,626



416,814



394,276













Total liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,055,367



$ 4,039,096



$ 3,903,842













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)(1)

3.06 %

3.17 %

3.14 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(1)

3.10 %

3.20 %

3.15 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans(1)(4)

3.04 %

3.12 %

3.06 %

(1) Prior periods were revised to include average interest-bearing deposits in other banks in total average interest-earning assets. Previously, average

interest-bearing deposits in other banks was presented in other assets. (2) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the corporate federal income tax rate in effect for the period, including certain commercial loans. (3) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (4) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of

previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017 totaling $558,000,

$689,000 and $804,000, respectively.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017

At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2017

At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2017 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 6,185



$ 4,979



$ 4,465



$ 4,890



$ 4,105

Commercial real estate

4,603



5,642



5,887



16,291



12,858

Commercial

1,991



2,000



1,830



2,056



1,994

Consumer

1,464



1,650



1,626



1,371



1,552

HPFC

655



1,043



838



1,083



1,014

Total non-accrual loans

14,898



15,314



14,646



25,691



21,523

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

—



—



—



76



—

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

4,361



5,012



5,154



4,809



4,558

Total non-performing loans

19,259



20,326



19,800



30,576



26,081

Other real estate owned

130



130



341



341



621

Total non-performing assets

$ 19,389



$ 20,456



$ 20,141



$ 30,917



$ 26,702

Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,777



$ 5,277



$ 3,169



$ 3,020



$ 2,379

Commercial real estate

1,121



1,135



2,297



3,442



2,531

Commercial

243



518



712



269



168

Consumer

1,190



1,197



1,256



1,378



1,008

HPFC

528



887



938



639



777

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 5,859



$ 9,014



$ 8,372



$ 8,748



$ 6,863

Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of the

period

$ 24,171



$ 23,116



$ 23,116



$ 23,116



$ 23,116

(Credit) provision for loan losses

(500)



3,026



2,786



1,984



581

Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

31



482



433



195



5

Commercial real estate

426



124



81



12



3

Commercial

171



1,014



650



281



136

Consumer

175



558



493



454



15

HPFC

—



290



274



81



—

Total charge-offs

803



2,468



1,931



1,023



159

Total recoveries

(122)



(497)



(442)



(317)



(183)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

681



1,971



1,489



706



(24)

Allowance for loan losses at the end of the

period

$ 22,990



$ 24,171



$ 24,413



$ 24,394



$ 23,721

Components of allowance for credit losses:



















Allowance for loan losses

$ 22,990



$ 24,171



$ 24,413



$ 24,394



$ 23,721

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

23



20



22



7



9

Allowance for credit losses

$ 23,013



$ 24,191



$ 24,435



$ 24,401



$ 23,730

Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.69 %

0.73 %

0.72 %

1.12 %

0.99 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.47 %

0.50 %

0.50 %

0.77 %

0.68 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.82 %

0.87 %

0.89 %

0.89 %

0.90 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.10 %

0.07 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

— % Year-to-date

0.10 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

— % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

119.37 %

118.92 %

123.30 %

79.78 %

90.95 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.21 %

0.32 %

0.30 %

0.32 %

0.26 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted EPS; and Adjusted Return on Average Assets:



For the

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Adjusted Net Income:











Net income (loss), as presented

$ 12,820



$ (3,173)



$ 10,076

Add: impact of the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities due to the

Tax Act

—



14,263



—

Adjusted net income

$ 12,820



$ 11,090



$ 10,076

Adjusted Diluted EPS:











Diluted EPS, as presented

$ 0.82



$ (0.20)



$ 0.64

Add: impact of the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities due to the

Tax Act

—



0.91



—

Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.82



$ 0.71



$ 0.64

Adjusted Return on Average Assets:











Return on average assets, as presented

1.28 %

(0.31) %

1.05 % Add: impact of the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities due to the

Tax Act

— %

1.40 %

— % Adjusted return on average assets

1.28 %

1.09 %

1.05 %





Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the

Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Net income (loss), as presented

$ 12,820



$ (3,173)



$ 10,076

Add: impact of the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities due to the

Tax Act

—



14,263



—

Adjusted net income

12,820



11,090



10,076

Add: amortization of intangible assets, net of tax(1)

143



255



307

Adjusted tangible net income

$ 12,963



$ 11,345



$ 10,383

Average equity

$ 402,626



$ 416,814



$ 394,276

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(99,568)



(99,823)



(101,229)

Average tangible equity

$ 303,058



$ 316,991



$ 293,047

Adjusted return on average tangible equity

17.35 %

14.20 %

14.37 % Adjusted return on average equity

12.91 %

10.56 %

10.36 % Return on average equity

12.91 %

(3.02) %

10.36 %

(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the corporate federal income tax rate in effect for the period.

Efficiency Ratio:















For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 22,304



$ 23,099



$ 21,428

Net interest income, as presented

$ 28,902



$ 29,659



$ 27,855

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

254



525



520

Non-interest income, as presented

8,804



9,840



8,572

Less: net gain on sale of securities

—



(28)



—

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 37,960



$ 39,996



$ 36,947

Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

58.76 %

57.75 %

58.00 % GAAP efficiency ratio

59.15 %

58.48 %

58.82 %

(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the corporate federal income tax rate in effect for the period.



Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



March 31,

2018

December 31, 2017

March 31,

2017 (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 404,055



$ 403,413



$ 397,827

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(99,471)



(99,652)



(100,989)

Tangible equity

$ 304,584



$ 303,761



$ 296,838

Shares outstanding at period end

15,565,868



15,524,704



15,508,025

Tangible book value per share

$ 19.57



$ 19.57



$ 19.14

Book value per share

$ 25.96



$ 25.99



$ 25.65

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 4,113,185



$ 4,065,398



$ 3,938,465

Less: goodwill and other intangibles

(99,471)



(99,652)



(100,989)

Tangible assets

$ 4,013,714



$ 3,965,746



$ 3,837,476

Tangible common equity ratio

7.59 %

7.66 %

7.74 % Shareholders' equity to total assets

9.82 %

9.92 %

10.10 %

