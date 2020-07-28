Camden National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CAMDEN, Maine, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the second quarter 2020 of $10.9 million, a decrease of 17% compared to the second quarter of 2019, and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.73, a decrease of 14% over the same period. The decrease in net income between periods was driven by higher provision expense in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second quarter 2020 pre-tax, pre-provision earnings1 increased $5.4 million, or 31%, over the second quarter of 2019.

"Over the past several months, we have navigated new economic and social challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The health and financial well-being of our customers, employees, and communities has been top of mind and a significant factor in the decisions made to date. We recognize these are trying times for many, and we continue to diligently support our constituents, which included providing over 2,900 Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses and over 2,000 temporary loan payment deferrals to business and retail customers through June 30."

Dufour added, "While the total financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, we remain well-positioned to withstand the uncertainty. We are fortifying our balance sheet as shown by our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings1 contribution, which is allowing us to build our reserves for loan losses that may occur due to the changing economy."

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income decreased by 17% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and by 19% compared to the first quarter of 2020



Second quarter 2020 pre-tax, pre-provision earnings 1 increased 31% over the second quarter of 2019 and 24% over the first quarter of 2020



increased 31% over the second quarter of 2019 and 24% over the first quarter of 2020 We continue to support our communities and customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted by our lending and relief efforts, which included originating 10% of the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans to small businesses across Maine , according to SBA data, and providing temporary debt relief on over 2,000 loans to business and retail customers through June 30, 2020



, according to SBA data, and providing temporary debt relief on over 2,000 loans to business and retail customers through Asset quality remains strong with non-performing assets of 0.23% of total loans as of June 30, 2020 and second quarter 2020 annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% of average loans



and second quarter 2020 annualized net charge-offs of 0.05% of average loans Capital remains a source of strength with capital ratios well in excess of regulatory capital thresholds and an allowance for loan losses of 3.1 times non-performing loans as of June 30, 2020

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Assets. Total assets increased 12% since December 31, 2019, to $5.0 billion at June 30, 2020. Asset growth was driven by loan growth, including loans held for sale, of $255.8 million, or 8%, investments growth of $131.0 million, or 14%, and an increase in cash balances of $80.2 million, or 106%.

Loans. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, commercial loans grew $204.3 million, or 46%, driven by SBA PPP loans. Through June 30, 2020, the Company originated 2,919 PPP loans with total balances of $237.0 million. At June 30, 2020, outstanding PPP loan balances were $225.8 million.

Over the same period, commercial real estate loans grew $67.6 million, or 5%, driven by funding of prior period loan commitments, while consumer and home equity loans decreased 7% and residential mortgage loans decreased 2%.

Through the first six months of 2020, the Company originated $461.5 million of residential mortgages and sold 58% of its production to the secondary market. In comparison, for the same period last year, the Company originated $214.5 million and sold 46% of its production. Residential mortgage refinance activity was 67% of total production for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 28% for the same period last year.

Cash and Investments. Strong deposit growth in the first half of 2020 of $458.6 million, or 13%, led to an increase in cash and investments. The Company designated its investment purchases as available-for-sale ("AFS") to secure its liquidity position. At June 30, 2020, the Company's AFS investments were in an unrealized gain position of $37.3 million, compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2019, driven by the lower interest rate environment between periods.

Goodwill. In light of recent events related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the broad equity markets and economy, the Company assessed its goodwill for impairment in the second quarter of 2020 by calculating its estimated fair value and comparing to its book value. As of June 30, 2020, the Company concluded its goodwill was not impaired.

Deposits and Borrowings. Deposits increased 13% since December 31, 2019, to $4.0 billion at June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, checking account balances grew $355.8 million, or 21%, and savings and money market balances grew $159.4 million, or 14%. The increase in deposits was driven by various factors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the federal government stimulus programs and a shift in consumer habits as the national personal savings rate reached 23% in May 2020.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 83% at June 30, 2020, compared to 87% at December 31, 2019 and 86% at June 30, 2019.

Total borrowings decreased 2% since December 31, 2019 to $330.2 million at June 30, 2020. The Company continues to primarily use short-term borrowings to supplement funding in the current low interest rate environment. In the first half of 2020, it also locked-in long-term funding at interest rates below 1%.

Shareholders' Equity. The Company continues to be well-positioned from a capital perspective to withstand the economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. At June 30, 2020, the Company's capital position was well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.56%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.01%, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.69%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.95%. Additionally, at June 30, 2020, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.21% and tangible common equity ratio1 was 8.41%.

In June 2020, the Company announced a cash dividend to shareholders of $0.33 per share, consistent with that issued for the first quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2020, and shareholders will begin receiving payments on July 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 3.82% based on Camden National's closing share price of $34.54, as reported by NASDAQ.

The Company suspended its share repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to evaluate our use of the share repurchase program as the impact and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

ASSET QUALITY

As of June 30, 2020, the Company's asset quality metrics continue to be stable and consistent with past quarters.

Non-performing assets were 0.23% of total assets at June 30, 2020 , compared to 0.23% and 0.25% at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively.



, compared to 0.23% and 0.25% at and , respectively. Past due loans were 0.19% of total loans at June 30, 2020 , compared to 0.24% and 0.17% at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively.



, compared to 0.24% and 0.17% at and , respectively. Net charge-offs (annualized) for the second quarter of 2020 were 0.05% of average loans, compared to 0.05% for the first quarter of 2020 and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 Loan Modification Program. In March 2020, the Company began offering temporary debt relief to business and retail customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally, the terms of this initial temporary debt relief program provided customers with 90 to 180 days of payment deferral. All loan modifications made by the Company complied with the terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") or bank regulator guidance, and, thus, were not designated or accounted for as troubled-debt restructurings.

Through June 30, 2020, the Company had modified 2,064 business and retail customer loans to provide temporary debt relief to customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, 1,763 customer loans with total loan balances of $546.7 million were still under the terms of a COVID-19 loan modification. As the original loan modification term matures, the Company may, at its discretion, extend or modify the loan terms again. With many of the original loan modifications maturing in July, the Company is currently engaged in discussion with these customers to determine if further payment relief is needed. The terms of those loan modifications will be on a case-by-case assessment, and may include an extension of payment deferral in full or in part.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision Expense. The provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $9.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared to $1.2 million and $1.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. While asset quality was strong at June 30, 2020, the increase in provision expense between periods reflects a measure of impact attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, based on available information at that time, which includes consideration of loan modification levels and industry risk.

At June 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan losses was $35.5 million, or 1.07% of total loans and 3.1 times non-performing loans, compared to $25.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans and 2.3 times non-performing loans, at December 31, 2019.

CECL. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company chose to delay its implementation of the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL," in accordance with the provisions of the CARES Act. As such, the reported allowance for credit losses and related provision expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was accounted for under the incurred loss model. In accordance with the CARES Act, the Company will delay implementation of CECL until the earlier of (i) the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic terminates, or (ii) December 31, 2020.

While the Company has not yet adopted CECL, it estimates that as of June 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses under CECL, which is comprised of allowance for loan losses and unfunded commitments, would have been $40.0 million to $44.0 million, or 1.20% to 1.32% of loans at June 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019)

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $10.9 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 17%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.73, a decrease of $0.12, or 14%. Lower earnings between periods was driven by an increase in provision expense of $8.2 million.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $34.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 9%, over the second quarter of 2019 due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of 10%. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 was 3.11%.

Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 were $4.5 billion, an increase of $394.5 million over the second quarter of 2019. The primary drivers for the growth between periods included (i) average loan growth of 8% and (ii) an increase in average cash and investment balances of 14%. The largest driver of average loan growth between periods was an increase in average PPP loans of $178.1 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019 was 3.11%. The make-up of net interest margin between periods varied significantly due to the change in interest rates and the roll-out of PPP loans in the second quarter of 2020.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate averaged 0.69% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 2.34% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in benchmark interest rates drove a decrease in yield on interest-earnings assets of 0.65% to 3.53% for the second quarter of 2020, and was partially offset by $1.7 million of PPP loan income recognized in the second quarter of 2020 with an average yield of 3.79%.



of PPP loan income recognized in the second quarter of 2020 with an average yield of 3.79%. The Federal Funds rate throughout the quarter was 0.25%, compared to 2.50% for the second quarter of 2019. In response to decreasing asset yields and funding rates, the Company effectively managed its cost of funds down to minimize the impact of the interest rate environment on net interest margin. Deposit costs decreased 0.51% between periods to 0.35% for the second quarter of 2020. Our cost of funds for the second quarter of 2020 was 0.44%, compared to 1.13% for the second quarter of 2019.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was $9.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in provision expense between periods was driven by an increase in allowance for loan losses due to estimates attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 20%, over the second quarter of 2019.

Mortgage banking income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $2.9 million over the second quarter of 2019 as mortgage refinance activity was strong due to the low interest rate environment. Refinance activity was 71% of unit production in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 25% for the second quarter of 2019.



over the second quarter of 2019 as mortgage refinance activity was strong due to the low interest rate environment. Refinance activity was 71% of unit production in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 25% for the second quarter of 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $872,000 , compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to lower overdraft fees and deposit account fees as customer deposit balances increased but the number of customer transactions decreased.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.5 million, a decrease of $449,000, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Certain costs were lower between periods as priorities shifted and employees transitioned to working remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while other costs increased to ensure the safety and health of our employees during this unprecedented time.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2020 vs. Q1 2020)

Net income between quarters decreased $2.6 million, or 19%, and diluted EPS decreased $0.16, or 18%, over the same period. Lower earnings between quarters was driven by an increase in provision expense of $7.6 million.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income increased $2.7 million, or 9%, between quarters as net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2020 and average loan growth was $187.2 million, or 6%. The decrease in cost of funds between quarters of 0.42% outpaced the decrease in yield on interest-earning assets of 0.37%. The decrease in yields and cost of funds reflects the current interest rate environment as loans and deposits are originated and reprice to historically low levels. Average loan growth between periods was driven by PPP loan originations, which averaged $178.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses increased $7.6 million between quarters. The increase in provision expense between periods was driven by an increase in allowance for loan losses due to estimates attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income increased $657,000, or 6%, between quarters.

Mortgage banking income increased $1.2 million , or 33%, between periods as mortgage and refinance activity momentum continued into the second quarter of 2020 and interest rates remained low.



, or 33%, between periods as mortgage and refinance activity momentum continued into the second quarter of 2020 and interest rates remained low. Debit card income increased $250,000 , or 12%, driven by higher customer spending as the increase in the average spend per transaction more than offset the decrease in the number of transactions.



, or 12%, driven by higher customer spending as the increase in the average spend per transaction more than offset the decrease in the number of transactions. Service charges on deposit accounts between quarters decreased $675,000 , or 34%, due to lower overdraft fees and deposit account fees as customer deposit balances increased but the number of customer transactions decreased.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 4%, between quarters. The decrease was driven by (i) lower employee-related costs as employees transitioned to remote working in the second quarter of 2020; (ii) lower marketing costs; and (iii) a decrease in incentive accruals. This was partially offset by the annual equity award grant to Company directors in the second quarter of 2020.

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 1,064,089



$ 976,487



$ 933,100



$ 1,064,089



$ 933,100

Loans and loans held for sale

3,362,631



3,185,492



3,113,437



3,362,631



3,113,437

Allowance for loan losses

35,539



26,521



26,163



35,539



26,163

Total assets

4,959,016



4,594,539



4,447,038



4,959,016



4,447,038

Deposits

3,996,358



3,563,705



3,591,610



3,996,358



3,591,610

Borrowings

330,229



420,877



310,638



330,229



310,638

Shareholders' equity

506,467



492,680



467,759



506,467



467,759

Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 34,539



$ 31,826



$ 31,573



$ 66,365



$ 63,468

Provision for credit losses

9,398



1,775



1,173



11,173



1,917

Non-interest income

12,060



11,403



10,037



23,463



19,426

Non-interest expense

23,509



24,561



23,958



48,070



46,741

Income before income tax expense

13,692



16,893



16,479



30,585



34,236

Income tax expense

2,752



3,400



3,275



6,152



6,759

Net income

$ 10,940



$ 13,493



$ 13,204



$ 24,433



$ 27,477

Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.90 %

1.21 %

1.21 %

1.05 %

1.27 % Return on average equity

8.81 %

11.30 %

11.63 %

10.03 %

12.36 % GAAP efficiency ratio

50.45 %

56.82 %

57.58 %

53.51 %

56.39 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.11 %

3.08 %

3.11 %

3.10 %

3.14 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.23 %

0.23 %

0.34 %

0.23 %

0.34 % Common equity ratio

10.21 %

10.72 %

10.52 %

10.21 %

10.52 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

8.95 %

9.53 %

9.51 %

8.95 %

9.51 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.69 %

11.27 %

11.47 %

11.69 %

11.47 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.01 %

12.56 %

12.82 %

13.01 %

12.82 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.56 %

13.81 %

14.12 %

14.56 %

14.12 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.73



$ 0.89



$ 0.85



$ 1.62



$ 1.76

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.73



$ 0.89



$ 0.85



$ 1.62



$ 1.76

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.33



$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.66



$ 0.60

Book value per share

$ 33.85



$ 32.95



$ 30.26



$ 33.85



$ 30.26

Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Return on average tangible equity

11.09 %

14.35 %

15.00 %

12.68 %

16.01 % Efficiency ratio

50.13 %

56.45 %

57.27 %

53.17 %

56.07 % Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 23,090



$ 18,668



$ 17,652



$ 41,758



$ 36,153

Tangible common equity ratio

8.41 %

8.78 %

8.49 %

8.41 %

8.49 % Tangible book value per share

$ 27.31



$ 26.39



$ 23.88



$ 27.31



$ 23.88







(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)





(In thousands)

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

June 30,

2019 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 56,292



$ 39,586



$ 48,153

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)

99,536



36,050



38,083

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

155,828



75,636



86,236

Investments:











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,010,325, $913,978 and $915,099, respectively)

1,047,663



918,118



920,083

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,388, $1,359 and $1,335, respectively)

1,299



1,302



1,304

Other investments

15,127



13,649



11,713

Total investments

1,064,089



933,069



933,100

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $35,909, $11,915 and $13,088, respectively)

36,590



11,854



13,113

Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,310,985



1,243,397



1,260,639

Commercial(1)

428,186



442,701



456,692

SBA PPP

218,803



—



—

Residential real estate

1,054,333



1,070,374



1,035,792

Consumer and home equity

313,734



338,551



347,201

Total loans

3,326,041



3,095,023



3,100,324

Less: allowance for loan losses

(35,539)



(25,171)



(26,163)

Net loans

3,290,502



3,069,852



3,074,161

Goodwill

94,697



94,697



94,697

Core deposit intangible assets

3,184



3,525



3,877

Bank-owned life insurance

93,647



92,344



91,116

Premises and equipment, net

41,109



41,836



41,402

Deferred tax assets

10,705



16,823



16,836

Other assets

168,665



89,885



92,500

Total assets

$ 4,959,016



$ 4,429,521



$ 4,447,038

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 712,146



$ 552,590



$ 505,355

Interest checking

1,349,456



1,153,203



1,111,424

Savings and money market

1,278,603



1,119,193



1,074,094

Certificates of deposit

431,376



521,752



547,786

Brokered deposits

224,777



191,005



352,951

Total deposits

3,996,358



3,537,743



3,591,610

Short-term borrowings

245,998



268,809



241,647

Long-term borrowings

25,000



10,000



10,000

Subordinated debentures

59,231



59,080



58,991

Accrued interest and other liabilities

125,962



80,474



77,031

Total liabilities

4,452,549



3,956,106



3,979,279

Shareholders' equity

506,467



473,415



467,759

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,959,016



$ 4,429,521



$ 4,447,038







(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2020

March 31, 2020

June 30,

2019 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 33,120



$ 34,045



$ 36,092

Taxable interest on investments

4,883



4,878



4,941

Nontaxable interest on investments

828



787



624

Dividend income

167



168



174

Other interest income

180



335



606

Total interest income

39,178



40,213



42,437

Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

3,392



6,662



9,156

Interest on borrowings

359



838



885

Interest on subordinated debentures

888



887



823

Total interest expense

4,639



8,387



10,864

Net interest income

34,539



31,826



31,573

Provision for credit losses

9,398



1,775



1,173

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

25,141



30,051



30,400

Non-Interest Income











Mortgage banking income, net

4,691



3,534



1,742

Debit card income

2,391



2,141



2,281

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,337



2,012



2,209

Income from fiduciary services

1,603



1,502



1,545

Bank-owned life insurance

614



689



603

Brokerage and insurance commissions

622



657



732

Customer loan swap fees

57



114



285

Net gain on sale of securities

—



—



27

Other income

745



754



613

Total non-interest income

12,060



11,403



10,037

Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

13,627



14,327



13,461

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,710



2,790



2,723

Net occupancy costs

1,997



2,003



1,639

Consulting and professional fees

1,181



783



974

Debit card expense

878



934



883

Regulatory assessments

299



162



437

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

171



170



176

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

98



101



409

Other expenses

2,548



3,291



3,256

Total non-interest expense

23,509



24,561



23,958

Income before income tax expense

13,692



16,893



16,479

Income Tax Expense

2,752



3,400



3,275

Net Income

$ 10,940



$ 13,493



$ 13,204

Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.73



$ 0.89



$ 0.85

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.73



$ 0.89



$ 0.85



Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019 Interest Income







Interest and fees on loans

$ 67,165



$ 71,813

Taxable interest on investments

9,761



9,935

Nontaxable interest on investments

1,615



1,268

Dividend income

335



404

Other interest income

515



1,026

Total interest income

79,391



84,446

Interest Expense







Interest on deposits

10,054



17,579

Interest on borrowings

1,197



1,859

Interest on subordinated debentures

1,775



1,540

Total interest expense

13,026



20,978

Net interest income

66,365



63,468

Provision for credit losses

11,173



1,917

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

55,192



61,551

Non-Interest Income







Mortgage banking income, net

8,225



2,994

Debit card income

4,532



4,291

Service charges on deposit accounts

3,349



4,232

Income from fiduciary services

3,105



2,937

Bank-owned life insurance

1,303



1,197

Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,279



1,317

Customer loan swap fees

171



810

Net gain on sale of securities

—



27

Other income

1,499



1,621

Total non-interest income

23,463



19,426

Non-Interest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

27,954



26,439

Furniture, equipment and data processing

5,500



5,403

Net occupancy costs

4,000



3,553

Consulting and professional fees

1,964



1,787

Debit card expense

1,812



1,706

Regulatory assessments

461



909

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

341



352

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

199



102

Other expenses

5,839



6,490

Total non-interest expense

48,070



46,741

Income before income tax expense

30,585



34,236

Income Tax Expense

6,152



6,759

Net Income

$ 24,433



$ 27,477

Per Share Data







Basic earnings per share

$ 1.62



$ 1.76

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.62



$ 1.76







Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

June 30,

2019 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 168,221



$ 66,180



$ 59,901



0.06 %

1.24 %

2.34 % Investments - taxable

836,885



809,041



839,714



2.49 %

2.56 %

2.56 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

124,101



117,537



90,087



3.38 %

3.39 %

3.51 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,302,393



1,273,538



1,255,172



3.83 %

4.24 %

4.68 % Residential real estate

1,084,931



1,078,836



1,032,215



4.06 %

4.19 %

4.34 % Commercial(1)

404,545



416,527



389,166



3.78 %

4.21 %

4.72 % Consumer and home equity

321,019



334,771



347,141



4.29 %

5.03 %

5.47 % SBA PPP

178,119



—



—



3.79 %

— %

— % HPFC

17,659



20,336



29,472



9.28 %

7.83 %

7.83 % Municipal(1)

19,567



16,990



20,117



3.62 %

3.67 %

3.56 % Total loans

3,328,233



3,140,998



3,073,283



3.97 %

4.32 %

4.68 % Total interest-earning assets

4,457,440



4,133,756



4,062,985



3.53 %

3.90 %

4.18 % Other assets

414,225



354,436



315,604













Total assets

$ 4,871,665



$ 4,488,192



$ 4,378,589







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 664,605



$ 529,501



$ 485,724



— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,298,468



1,146,783



1,110,567



0.28 %

0.70 %

1.01 % Savings

518,803



476,849



476,104



0.06 %

0.07 %

0.09 % Money market

717,056



650,383



581,638



0.37 %

0.98 %

1.28 % Certificates of deposit

477,068



552,079



516,972



1.34 %

1.61 %

1.60 % Total deposits

3,676,000



3,355,595



3,171,005



0.35 %

0.70 %

0.86 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

234,823



208,084



370,448



0.28 %

1.54 %

2.53 % Customer repurchase agreements

209,302



236,351



246,935



0.56 %

1.08 %

1.30 % Subordinated debentures

59,194



59,119



58,985



6.03 %

6.04 %

5.60 % Other borrowings

76,983



59,257



15,940



0.35 %

1.39 %

2.17 % Total borrowings

580,302



562,811



692,308



0.98 %

1.80 %

2.34 % Total funding liabilities

4,256,302



3,918,406



3,863,313



0.44 %

0.86 %

1.13 % Other liabilities

115,914



89,612



59,747













Shareholders' equity

499,449



480,174



455,529













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,871,665



$ 4,488,192



$ 4,378,589













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.09 %

3.04 %

3.05 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.11 %

3.08 %

3.11 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.07 %

3.06 %

3.07 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 totaling $403,000, $283,000 and $439,000, respectively.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Six Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 117,201



$ 48,301



0.39 %

2.27 % Investments - taxable

822,963



845,583



2.52 %

2.56 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

120,819



92,386



3.38 %

3.48 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,287,965



1,268,264



4.03 %

4.71 % Residential real estate

1,081,884



1,020,316



4.12 %

4.32 % Commercial(1)

410,563



379,552



4.00 %

4.71 % Consumer and home equity

327,895



347,097



4.66 %

5.46 % SBA PPP

89,033



—



3.79 %

— % HPFC

18,997



30,814



8.50 %

7.87 % Municipal(1)

18,279



17,738



3.64 %

3.58 % Total loans

3,234,616



3,063,781



4.14 %

4.69 % Total interest-earning assets

4,295,599



4,050,051



3.71 %

4.19 % Other assets

384,330



308,579









Total assets

$ 4,679,929



$ 4,358,630



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 597,053



$ 488,040



— %

— % Interest checking

1,222,626



1,098,003



0.48 %

0.99 % Savings

497,826



480,849



0.07 %

0.08 % Money market

683,720



582,158



0.66 %

1.25 % Certificates of deposit

514,573



480,244



1.48 %

1.48 % Total deposits

3,515,798



3,129,294



0.52 %

0.82 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

221,454



388,045



0.87 %

2.51 % Customer repurchase agreements

222,827



242,740



0.83 %

1.27 % Subordinated debentures

59,157



58,996



6.03 %

5.26 % Other borrowings

68,120



30,237



0.80 %

2.21 % Total borrowings

571,558



720,018



1.38 %

2.31 % Total funding liabilities

4,087,356



3,849,312



0.64 %

1.10 % Other liabilities

102,762



61,000









Shareholders' equity

489,811



448,318









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,679,929



$ 4,358,630









Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.07 %

3.09 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.10 %

3.14 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.06 %

3.10 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 totaling $687,000 and $829,000, respectively.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 4,664



$ 3,499



$ 4,096



$ 5,152



$ 5,566

Commercial real estate

432



646



1,122



1,156



1,590

Commercial

699



748



420



751



785

Consumer and home equity

2,371



2,102



2,154



2,616



3,039

HPFC

392



322



364



450



465

Total non-accrual loans

8,558



7,317



8,156



10,125



11,445

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

—



—



—



—



14

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,874



3,008



2,993



3,259



3,511

Total non-performing loans

11,432



10,325



11,149



13,384



14,970

Other real estate owned

118



94



94



94



130

Total non-performing assets

$ 11,550



$ 10,419



$ 11,243



$ 13,478



$ 15,100

Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 4,016



$ 1,781



$ 2,227



$ 1,447



$ 2,536

Commercial real estate

1,625



2,641



1,582



2,242



3,378

Commercial

95



1,560



548



1,135



1,400

Consumer and home equity

388



1,379



750



822



907

HPFC

128



165



243



193



171

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 6,252



$ 7,526



$ 5,350



$ 5,839



$ 8,392

Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of the period

$ 25,171



$ 25,171



$ 24,712



$ 24,712



$ 24,712

Provision for loan losses

11,172



1,772



2,862



2,658



1,925

Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

96



96



462



436



25

Commercial real estate

71



50



300



157



65

Commercial

673



253



1,167



636



453

Consumer and home equity

134



91



713



670



64

HPFC

—



—



71



11



—

Total charge-offs

974



490



2,713



1,910



607

Total recoveries

(170)



(68)



(310)



(228)



(133)

Net charge-offs

804



422



2,403



1,682



474

Allowance for loan losses at the end of the period

$ 35,539



$ 26,521



$ 25,171



$ 25,688



$ 26,163

Components of allowance for credit losses:



















Allowance for loan losses

$ 35,539



$ 26,521



$ 25,171



$ 25,688



$ 26,163

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

22



24



21



11



14

Allowance for credit losses

$ 35,561



$ 26,545



$ 25,192



$ 25,699



$ 26,177

Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.36 %

0.43 %

0.48 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.23 %

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.30 %

0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.07 %

0.84 %

0.81 %

0.83 %

0.84 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.09 %

0.16 %

0.03 % Year-to-date

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

310.87 %

256.86 %

225.77 %

191.93 %

174.77 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.17 %

0.19 %

0.27 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



























Return on Average Tangible Equity:











For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Net income, as presented

$ 10,940



$ 13,493



$ 13,204



$ 24,433



$ 27,477

Add: amortization of intangible assets, net of tax(1)

135



134



139



269



278

Net income, adjusted for amortization of intangible assets

$ 11,075



$ 13,627



$ 13,343



$ 24,702



$ 27,755

Average equity, as presented

$ 499,449



$ 480,174



$ 455,529



$ 489,811



$ 448,318

Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,965)



(98,143)



(98,660)



(98,054)



(98,749)

Average tangible equity

$ 401,484



$ 382,031



$ 356,869



$ 391,757



$ 349,569

Return on average equity

8.81 %

11.30 %

11.63 %

10.03 %

12.36 % Return on average tangible equity

11.09 %

14.35 %

15.00 %

12.68 %

16.01 %





(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30,

2019 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 23,509



$ 24,561



$ 23,958



$ 48,070



$ 46,741

Net interest income, as presented

$ 34,539



$ 31,826



$ 31,573



$ 66,365



$ 63,468

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

295



280



248



574



491

Non-interest income, as presented

12,060



11,403



10,037



23,463



19,426

Less: net gain on sale of securities

—



—



(27)



—



(27)

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 46,894



$ 43,509



$ 41,831



$ 90,402



$ 83,358

GAAP efficiency ratio

50.45 %

56.82 %

57.58 %

53.51 %

56.39 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

50.13 %

56.45 %

57.27 %

53.17 %

56.07 %





(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:























For the Three Months Ended

For the

Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30,

2019 Net income, as presented

$ 10,940



$ 13,493



$ 13,204



$ 24,433



$ 27,477

Add: provision for credit losses

9,398



1,775



1,173



11,173



1,917

Add: income tax expense

2,752



3,400



3,275



6,152



6,759

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 23,090



$ 18,668



$ 17,652



$ 41,758



$ 36,153



Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 506,467



$ 492,680



$ 467,759

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,881)



(98,052)



(98,574)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 408,586



$ 394,628



$ 369,185

Shares outstanding at period end

14,963,041



14,951,597



15,457,480

Book value per share

$ 33.85



$ 32.95



$ 30.26

Tangible book value per share

$ 27.31



$ 26.39



$ 23.88

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 4,959,016



$ 4,594,539



$ 4,447,038

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,881)



(98,052)



(98,574)

Tangible assets

$ 4,861,135



$ 4,496,487



$ 4,348,464

Common equity ratio

10.21 %

10.72 %

10.52 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.41 %

8.78 %

8.49 %

Core Deposits: (In thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019 Total deposits

$ 3,996,358



$ 3,563,705



$ 3,591,610

Less: certificates of deposit

(431,376)



(545,013)



(547,786)

Less: brokered deposits

(224,777)



(188,758)



(352,951)

Core deposits

$ 3,340,205



$ 2,829,934



$ 2,690,873



Average Core Deposits:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Total average deposits

$ 3,676,000



$ 3,355,595



$ 3,171,005



$ 3,515,798



$ 3,129,294

Less: average certificates of deposit

(477,068)



(552,079)



(516,972)



(514,573)



(480,244)

Average core deposits

$ 3,198,932



$ 2,803,516



$ 2,654,033



$ 3,001,225



$ 2,649,050



