Camden National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMDEN, Maine, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $18.1 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.21 for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 66% over the second quarter of 2020. Net income and diluted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $37.9 million and $2.52, respectively, increases of 55% and 56% compared to the same period of 2020. These strong financial results led to a return on average equity of 13.50% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 16.60% for the second quarter of 2021, and a return on average equity of 14.24% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 17.52% for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

"We have had an excellent first half of the year with very strong financial results that included net income of $37.9 million and diluted EPS of $2.52, superior asset quality, and continued momentum on our various strategic initiatives, all while navigating the intricacies of the pandemic and its impact on our customers and employees," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are optimistic about the future based on vaccination rates, tourism and real estate activity within our markets. Our ongoing conversations with customers about economic recovery and growth further solidify this."

On a linked-quarter-basis, the Company's second quarter 2021 net income and diluted EPS each decreased 8% compared to the first quarter of 2021. This was driven by a shift in the Company's strategy in recent months to hold more of its residential mortgage loan production within its loan portfolio, which resulted in a decrease in mortgage banking income between periods.

In June 2021, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.02%, based on the Company's closing share price of $47.76, as reported by NASDAQ as of June 30, 2021.

"During the quarter, we welcomed Stephens, Inc. ('Stephens') to our group of stock analysts who provide research on our stock. With the addition of Stephens, we now have four stock analysts covering our stock," added Dufour.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income increased by $7.2 million , or 66%, over the second quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.6 million , or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

, or 66%, over the second quarter of 2020 and decreased , or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.83%, compared to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.88% for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP), which excludes Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") average loans and related income, and average excess liquidity and related income, for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 3.15% for the second quarter of 2020 and 2.91% for the first quarter of 2021.

Loans grew 3% during the second quarter of 2021 and 2% over this same period last year, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP).

Non-performing assets were 0.17% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.02% of total loans at June 30, 2021 , compared to 0.22% and 0.10% at December 31, 2020 , respectively.

, compared to 0.22% and 0.10% at , respectively. Book value per share grew 2% and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) grew 3% during the second quarter of 2021 to $36.49 and $29.99 at June 30, 2021 , respectively, and grew 8% and 10%, respectively, over the last 12 months.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2021, total assets were $5.2 billion, an increase of $253.3 million, or 5%, since December 31, 2020. Asset growth for the first half of 2021 was driven by an increase in investment balances of $282.9 million, or 25%, and loan balances of $66.1 million, or 2%. The Company continues to deploy excess liquidity and its primary means of doing so has been through investment and loan growth.

Through the first half of 2021, the Company purchased $482.2 million of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of June 30, 2021 , the weighted-average life was 5.9 years compared to 5.1 years as of December 31, 2020 .

of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of , the weighted-average life was 5.9 years compared to 5.1 years as of . Loan growth for the first half of 2021 was centered within residential mortgages and commercial real estate which increased $66.1 million , or 6%, and $54.4 million , or 4%, respectively. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company shifted its position and began holding more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. Through the first six months of 2021, the Company held 46%, or $263.1 million , of its residential mortgage originations within its loan portfolio, which included holding 60% of its originations for the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021 , the Company's residential mortgage pipeline was $214.2 million with 70% designated to be held in its portfolio.

As of June 30, 2021, total deposits were $4.3 billion, an increase of $288.9 million, or 7%, since December 31, 2020. Deposit growth for the first half of 2021 was due to core deposit (non-GAAP) growth of $313.0 million, or 9%, which was driven by another round of government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2021 and the beginning of seasonal inflows, as business activity accelerates across the Company's markets during the summer months. Of note, the Company redesigned its consumer checking account products in the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in many accounts and balances transitioning from interest to non-interest checking.

As of June 30, 2021, total borrowings were $214.7 million, a decrease of $32.0 million, or 13%, since December 31, 2020. In light of its liquidity position, the Company terminated a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLBB") during the first quarter of 2021. The long-term borrowing contract had an interest rate of 0.98%, and the Company incurred a one-time prepayment penalty of $514,000 for terminating the contract. Also, given the strength of the Company's liquidity and capital position, the Company redeemed in full its $15.0 million of outstanding subordinated notes that carried a 5.50% interest rate, at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, during the second quarter of 2021.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 77% at June 30, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.26% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.48%. The Company's shareholders' equity to total assets position and tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 10.59% and 8.87% at June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to 10.81% and 8.99% at December 31, 2020.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company initiated a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's shares outstanding. This share repurchase program replaces the program that terminated in January 2021. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the first half of 2021.

ASSET QUALITY AND COVID-19 SHORT-TERM LOAN DEFERMENTS

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong and continued to improve, with non-performing assets of 0.17% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.02% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% of total loans.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered temporary debt relief to its business and retail customers impacted by COVID-19 in 2020 in accordance with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") and bank regulator guidance. The Company provided short-term debt payment relief to commercial and retail customers for periods up to 180 days, including full and partial principal and/or interest payment relief, and these loans were not individually assessed, designated or accounted for as troubled-debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had no loans operating under a short-term deferral arrangement, compared to $26.5 million as of December 31, 2020 and $546.7 million as of June 30, 2020. The majority of these loans have returned to normal payment status or have since fully paid-off. Of those loans that were previously operating under a short-term deferral arrangement, $1.3 million were classified as non-accrual and $536,000 were 30-89 days past due as of June 30, 2021.

In late December 2020, another stimulus package was signed into law to provide additional COVID-19 relief for businesses and consumers. This stimulus package permits the Company the opportunity to again provide temporary debt relief to borrowers impacted by COVID-19. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had not provided any additional temporary debt relief to borrowers; however, such relief may be made in the future on a case-by-case basis.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology, commonly referred to as "CECL," to account for the ACL on loans and certain off-balance credit exposures, effective as of January 1, 2020. Interim periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 continue to be presented under the incurred loss methodology.

At June 30, 2021, the ACL on loans was $32.1 million, or 0.98% of total loans, compared to $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance reflects the Company's strong asset quality and overall improvement in the current and forecasted market conditions over its forecast period. There have been no significant changes in the Company's CECL methodology since year-end.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020)

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $18.1 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 66%, over the second quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.21, an increase of $0.48, or 66%, over the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $33.5 million, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $2.9 million, or 7%, between periods, and was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $1.9 million, or 41%. The decrease in interest income between periods was driven by the change in the interest rate environment as the Company's average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 47 basis points to 3.06% for the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $1.7 million of SBA PPP loan income, a decrease of $47,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $1.9 million between periods as interest rates fell and the Company's funding mix allocation shifted to lower cost deposits. The Company's cost of funds decreased 20 basis points between periods to 0.24% for the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.83%, a decrease of 28 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 3.15% for the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was reported using the CECL methodology, whereas the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2020 was reported using the incurred loss methodology.

The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

CECL Q2 2021

Incurred Q2 2020

Increase / (Decrease) (Credit) provision for credit losses - loans

$ (3,452)



$ 9,400



$ (12,852)

(Credit) provision for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures

49



(2)



51

(Credit) provision for credit losses

$ (3,403)



$ 9,398



$ (12,801)



For the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $9.4 million of provision expense to increase its allowance for credit losses on loans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as it recognized the credit risks the pandemic created as "stay at home" orders were issued, non-essential businesses were temporarily closed and wide-spread layoffs occurred throughout its markets. A full 12-months later, the Company's asset quality remains very strong with total non-performing loans of $8.4 million, or 0.26% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021, annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 of 0.03% of average loans, and improving macroeconomic factors over this period. As such, in the second quarter of 2021, the Company released $3.5 million of allowance for credit losses on loans.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.3 million, a decrease of $740,000, or 6%, over the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $2.1 million. In the first quarter of 2021, the Company shifted its strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans within its loan portfolio, and, as a result, the Company sold 40% of its residential mortgage production during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 65% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $721,000 between periods. The increase in debit card income was driven by higher customer spending due to government stimulus provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $25.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by higher performance-based incentive accruals of $1.8 million. The second quarter of 2020 marked the first full calendar quarter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and performance-based incentive accruals were carried at lower levels given the level of risk and uncertainty at that time, in comparison to the current state of the economy and markets for the second quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021)

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $1.6 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter-basis, diluted EPS decreased $0.10, or 8%.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Interest income increased $878,000, or 2%, between periods driven by increases in average investment balances of $179.6 million and loan balances of $9.3 million. SBA PPP loan income decreased $217,000, or 12%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Interest expense decreased $287,000, or 9%, between periods as the cost of funds decreased 0.05% and average total borrowings decreased $8.6 million during between periods.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 5 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.89%, compared to 2.91% for the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:

($ in thousands)

CECL Q2 2021

CECL Q1 2021

Increase / (Decrease) (Credit) for credit losses - loans

$ (3,452)



$ (1,854)



$ (1,598)

Provision (credit) for credit losses - off-balance sheet credit exposures

49



(102)



151

(Credit) for credit losses

$ (3,403)



$ (1,956)



$ (1,447)



Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased $3.9 million, or 26%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease between periods was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $4.5 million as the Company sold 40% of its residential mortgage loan production during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 66% during the first quarter of 2021. The change in percentage sold reflects the Company's shift in strategy as it looks to hold more residential mortgages within its loan portfolio. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $376,000 between periods. The increase in debit card income was driven by higher customer spending due to government stimulus provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $691,000, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in compensation-related expenses of $796,000, or 5%, which was driven by annual merit increases that normally occur in March each year and an increase in incentive-based accruals of $374,000 based on year-to-date performance.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.2 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past three years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by leading independent research firm, Greenwich Associates. In 2020, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for eleven years, and Camden National Corporation received a 2020 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup award, placing it in the top 10% of community banks. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, action taken by government authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, service providers and on economies and markets more generally. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax, pre-provision earnings; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; adjusted yield on interest-earning assets and adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent); and total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 1,415,695



1,131,178



$ 1,067,737



$ 1,415,695



$ 1,067,737

Loans and loans held for sale

3,301,056



3,259,275



3,362,631



3,301,056



3,362,631

Allowance for credit losses on loans

32,060



35,775



35,539



32,060



35,539

Total assets

5,152,069



5,089,279



4,959,016



5,152,069



4,959,016

Deposits

4,294,114



4,211,630



3,996,358



4,294,114



3,996,358

Borrowings

214,744



245,739



330,229



214,744



330,229

Shareholders' equity

545,548



532,120



506,467



545,548



506,467

Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 33,529



$ 32,364



$ 34,539



$ 65,893



$ 66,365

(Credit) provision for credit losses

(3,403)



(1,956)



9,398



(5,359)



11,173

Non-interest income

11,320



15,215



12,060



26,535



23,463

Non-interest expense

25,590



24,899



23,509



50,489



48,070

Income before income tax expense

22,662



24,636



13,692



47,298



30,585

Income tax expense

4,519



4,896



2,752



9,415



6,152

Net income

$ 18,143



$ 19,740



$ 10,940



$ 37,883



$ 24,433

Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.42 %

1.62 %

0.90 %

1.52 %

1.05 % Return on average equity

13.50 %

15.00 %

8.81 %

14.24 %

10.03 % GAAP efficiency ratio

57.06 %

52.33 %

50.45 %

54.63 %

53.51 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.83 %

2.88 %

3.11 %

2.85 %

3.10 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.23 %

0.17 %

0.23 % Common equity ratio

10.59 %

10.46 %

10.21 %

10.59 %

10.21 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.48 %

9.61 %

8.95 %

9.48 %

8.95 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.26 %

16.00 %

14.56 %

15.26 %

14.56 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.21



$ 1.32



$ 0.73



$ 2.53



$ 1.62

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.21



$ 1.31



$ 0.73



$ 2.52



$ 1.62

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.36



$ 0.36



$ 0.33



$ 0.72



$ 0.66

Book value per share

$ 36.49



$ 35.64



$ 33.85



$ 36.49



$ 33.85

Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Return on average tangible equity

16.60 %

18.47 %

11.09 %

17.52 %

12.68 % Efficiency ratio

56.72 %

50.96 %

50.13 %

53.76 %

53.17 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.89 %

2.91 %

3.15 %

2.90 %

3.11 % Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 19,259



$ 22,680



$ 23,090



$ 41,939



$ 41,758

Tangible common equity ratio

8.87 %

8.71 %

8.41 %

8.87 %

8.41 % Tangible book value per share

$ 29.99



$ 29.12



$ 27.31



$ 29.99



$ 27.31





(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

June 30,

2020 ASSETS











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 103,733



$ 145,774



$ 155,828

Investments:











Trading securities

4,354



4,161



3,648

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,381,864, $1,078,474 and

$1,010,325, respectively)

1,399,823



1,115,813



1,047,663

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,397, $1,411 and $1,388,

respectively)

1,294



1,297



1,299

Other investments

10,224



11,541



15,127

Total investments

1,415,695



1,132,812



1,067,737

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $14,887, $40,499 and $35,909, respectively)

15,140



41,557



36,590

Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,423,897



1,369,470



1,310,985

Commercial(1)

367,093



381,494



428,186

SBA PPP

126,064



135,095



218,803

Residential real estate

1,120,917



1,054,798



1,054,333

Consumer and home equity

247,945



278,965



313,734

Total loans

3,285,916



3,219,822



3,326,041

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(32,060)



(37,865)



(35,539)

Net loans

3,253,856



3,181,957



3,290,502

Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

97,213



97,540



97,881

Other assets

266,432



299,105



310,478

Total assets

$ 5,152,069



$ 4,898,745



$ 4,959,016

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 1,183,403



$ 792,550



$ 712,146

Interest checking

1,138,273



1,288,575



1,349,456

Savings and money market

1,355,316



1,282,886



1,278,603

Certificates of deposit

334,336



357,666



431,376

Brokered deposits

282,786



283,567



224,777

Total deposits

4,294,114



4,005,244



3,996,358

Short-term borrowings

170,413



162,439



245,998

Long-term borrowings

—



25,000



25,000

Subordinated debentures

44,331



59,331



59,231

Accrued interest and other liabilities

97,663



117,417



125,962

Total liabilities

4,606,521



4,369,431



4,452,549

Shareholders' equity

545,548



529,314



506,467

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,152,069



$ 4,898,745



$ 4,959,016





(1) Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 30,865



$ 30,560



$ 33,120



$ 61,425



$ 67,165

Taxable interest on investments

4,376



3,829



4,883



8,205



9,761

Nontaxable interest on investments

763



728



828



1,491



1,615

Dividend income

102



105



167



207



335

Other interest income

160



166



180



326



515

Total interest income

36,266



35,388



39,178



71,654



79,391

Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

1,921



2,063



3,392



3,984



10,054

Interest on borrowings

176



156



359



332



1,197

Interest on subordinated debentures

640



805



888



1,445



1,775

Total interest expense

2,737



3,024



4,639



5,761



13,026

Net interest income

33,529



32,364



34,539



65,893



66,365

(Credit) provision for credit losses(1)

(3,403)



(1,956)



9,398



(5,359)



11,173

Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

36,932



34,320



25,141



71,252



55,192

Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage banking income, net

2,598



7,109



4,691



9,707



8,225

Debit card income

3,112



2,736



2,391



5,848



4,532

Income from fiduciary services

1,707



1,526



1,603



3,233



3,105

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,517



1,539



1,337



3,056



3,349

Brokerage and insurance commissions

939



953



622



1,892



1,279

Bank-owned life insurance

591



594



614



1,185



1,303

Customer loan swap fees

—



—



57



—



171

Other income

856



758



745



1,614



1,499

Total non-interest income

11,320



15,215



12,060



26,535



23,463

Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

15,318



14,522



13,627



29,840



27,954

Furniture, equipment and data processing

2,947



3,027



2,710



5,974



5,500

Net occupancy costs

1,805



1,951



1,997



3,756



4,000

Debit card expense

1,074



986



878



2,060



1,812

Consulting and professional fees

997



863



1,181



1,860



1,964

Regulatory assessments

487



503



299



990



461

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

164



164



171



328



341

Other real estate owned and collection (recoveries) costs, net

(25)



(191)



98



(216)



199

Other expenses

2,823



3,074



2,548



5,897



5,839

Total non-interest expense

25,590



24,899



23,509



50,489



48,070

Income before income tax expense

22,662



24,636



13,692



47,298



30,585

Income Tax Expense

4,519



4,896



2,752



9,415



6,152

Net Income

$ 18,143



$ 19,740



$ 10,940



$ 37,883



$ 24,433

Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.21



$ 1.32



$ 0.73



$ 2.53



$ 1.62

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.21



$ 1.31



$ 0.73



$ 2.52



$ 1.62







(1) Reported balances for the three months ended June 30 and March 31, 2021, and the six months ended June 30, 2021, have been accounted for under the CECL model. Reported balances for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 have been accounted for under the incurred loss method.

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 235,676



$ 210,844



$ 168,221



0.09 %

0.09 %

0.06 % Investments - taxable

1,129,682



946,456



836,885



1.62 %

1.71 %

2.49 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

114,811



118,469



124,101



3.36 %

3.11 %

3.38 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,407,374



1,382,795



1,302,393



3.60 %

3.58 %

3.83 % Commercial(1)

319,100



333,458



404,545



3.78 %

3.74 %

3.78 % SBA PPP

158,258



154,900



178,119



4.15 %

4.85 %

3.79 % Municipal(1)

26,137



24,133



19,567



3.26 %

3.33 %

3.62 % HPFC

10,775



12,549



17,659



9.89 %

7.18 %

9.28 % Residential real estate

1,093,502



1,083,101



1,084,931



3.77 %

3.72 %

4.06 % Consumer and home equity

253,825



268,711



321,019



4.17 %

4.17 %

4.29 % Total loans

3,268,971



3,259,647



3,328,233



3.76 %

3.76 %

3.97 % Total interest-earning assets

4,749,140



4,535,416



4,457,440



3.06 %

3.15 %

3.53 % Other assets

381,677



401,973



414,225













Total assets

$ 5,130,817



$ 4,937,389



$ 4,871,665







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 970,446



$ 817,631



$ 664,605



— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,311,400



1,289,511



1,298,468



0.18 %

0.19 %

0.28 % Savings

659,892



626,591



518,803



0.04 %

0.04 %

0.06 % Money market

703,780



685,026



717,056



0.29 %

0.31 %

0.37 % Certificates of deposit

338,595



351,555



477,068



0.53 %

0.63 %

1.34 % Total deposits

3,984,113



3,770,314



3,676,000



0.16 %

0.19 %

0.35 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

284,194



284,620



234,823



0.44 %

0.45 %

0.28 % Customer repurchase agreements

184,663



165,721



209,302



0.38 %

0.29 %

0.56 % Subordinated debentures

46,639



59,331



59,194



5.50 %

5.50 %

6.03 % Other borrowings

—



14,444



76,983



— %

0.99 %

0.35 % Total borrowings

515,496



524,116



580,302



0.88 %

0.99 %

0.98 % Total funding liabilities

4,499,609



4,294,430



4,256,302



0.24 %

0.29 %

0.44 % Other liabilities

92,261



109,314



115,914













Shareholders' equity

538,947



533,645



499,449













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,130,817



$ 4,937,389



$ 4,871,665













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.82 %

2.86 %

3.09 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.83 %

2.88 %

3.11 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.89 %

2.91 %

3.15 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Six Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 223,329



$ 117,201



0.09 %

0.39 % Investments - taxable

1,038,575



822,963



1.66 %

2.52 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

116,630



120,819



3.24 %

3.38 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,395,152



1,287,965



3.59 %

4.03 % Commercial(1)

326,240



410,563



3.76 %

4.00 % SBA PPP

156,588



89,033



4.49 %

3.79 % Municipal(1)

25,141



18,279



3.29 %

3.64 % HPFC

11,657



18,997



8.44 %

8.50 % Residential real estate

1,088,330



1,081,884



3.75 %

4.12 % Consumer and home equity

261,227



327,895



4.17 %

4.66 % Total loans

3,264,335



3,234,616



3.76 %

4.14 % Total interest-earning assets

4,642,869



4,295,599



3.10 %

3.71 % Other assets

391,768



384,330









Total assets

$ 5,034,637



$ 4,679,929



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 894,460



$ 597,053



— %

— % Interest checking

1,300,516



1,222,626



0.19 %

0.48 % Savings

643,333



497,826



0.04 %

0.07 % Money market

694,455



683,720



0.30 %

0.66 % Certificates of deposit

345,039



514,573



0.58 %

1.48 % Total deposits

3,877,803



3,515,798



0.17 %

0.52 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

284,406



221,454



0.44 %

0.87 % Customer repurchase agreements

175,245



222,827



0.34 %

0.83 % Subordinated debentures

52,950



59,157



5.50 %

6.03 % Other borrowings

7,182



68,120



0.99 %

0.80 % Total borrowings

519,783



571,558



0.93 %

1.38 % Total funding liabilities

4,397,586



4,087,356



0.26 %

0.64 % Other liabilities

100,740



102,762









Shareholders' equity

536,311



489,811









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,034,637



$ 4,679,929









Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.84 %

3.07 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.85 %

3.10 % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)

2.90 %

3.11 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

At or For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

At or For The Year Ended December 31, 2020(1)

At or For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

At or For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,725



$ 3,637



$ 3,477



$ 4,017



$ 4,664

Commercial real estate

222



309



512



565



432

Commercial(1)

1,511



1,737



1,607



1,114



1,091

Consumer and home equity

1,424



1,897



2,000



2,503



2,371

Total non-accrual loans

5,882



7,580



7,596



8,199



8,558

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not included above

2,519



2,579



2,818



2,952



2,874

Total non-performing loans

8,401



10,159



10,414



11,151



11,432

Other real estate owned

165



204



236



—



118

Total non-performing assets

$ 8,566



$ 10,363



$ 10,650



$ 11,151



$ 11,550

Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 303



$ 772



$ 2,297



$ 1,784



$ 4,016

Commercial real estate

99



177



50



2,056



1,625

Commercial(2)

183



425



430



1,638



223

Consumer and home equity

214



264



440



434



388

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 799



$ 1,638



$ 3,217



$ 5,912



$ 6,252

ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 37,865



$ 37,865



$ 25,171



$ 25,171



$ 25,171

Impact of CECL adoption

—



—



233



—



—

(Credit) provision for loan losses

(5,306)



(1,854)



13,215



12,172



11,172

Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

88



53



121



121



96

Commercial real estate

—



—



103



104



71

Commercial(1)

406



147



1,130



857



673

Consumer and home equity

213



87



484



199



134

Total charge-offs

707



287



1,838



1,281



974

Total recoveries

(208)



(51)



(1,084)



(352)



(170)

Net charge-offs

499



236



754



929



804

ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 32,060



$ 35,775



$ 37,865



$ 36,414



$ 35,539

Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 32,060



$ 35,775



$ 37,865



$ 36,414



$ 35,539

ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(3)

2,515



2,466



2,568



9



22

ACL, end of period

$ 34,575



$ 38,241



$ 40,433



$ 36,423



$ 35,561

Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.26 %

0.31 %

0.32 %

0.34 %

0.34 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17 %

0.20 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

0.23 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.98 %

1.11 %

1.18 %

1.11 %

1.07 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.03 %

0.03 %

(0.02) %

0.01 %

0.05 % Year-to-date

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.05 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

381.62 %

352.15 %

363.60 %

326.55 %

310.87 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.02 %

0.05 %

0.10 %

0.18 %

0.19 %





(1) Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL. Prior interim periods were not restated for CECL. (2) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio. (3) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Equity:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net income, as presented

$ 18,143



$ 19,740



$ 10,940



$ 37,883



$ 24,433

Add: amortization of core deposit intangible assets, net of tax(1)

130



130



135



259



269

Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 18,273



$ 19,870



$ 11,075



$ 38,142



$ 24,702

Average equity, as presented

$ 538,947



$ 533,645



$ 499,449



$ 536,311



$ 489,811

Less: average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(97,292)



(97,463)



(97,965)



(97,377)



(98,054)

Average tangible equity

$ 441,655



$ 436,182



$ 401,484



$ 438,934



$ 391,757

Return on average equity

13.50 %

15.00 %

8.81 %

14.24 %

10.03 % Return on average tangible equity

16.60 %

18.47 %

11.09 %

17.52 %

12.68 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.



Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 25,590



$ 24,899



$ 23,509



$ 50,489



$ 48,070

Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings

—



(514)



—



(514)



—

Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 25,590



$ 24,385



$ 23,509



$ 49,975



$ 48,070

Net interest income, as presented

$ 33,529



$ 32,364



$ 34,539



$ 65,893



$ 66,365

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

265



271



295



536



574

Non-interest income, as presented

11,320



15,215



12,060



26,535



23,463

Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 45,114



$ 47,850



$ 46,894



$ 92,964



$ 90,402

GAAP efficiency ratio

57.06 %

52.33 %

50.45 %

54.63 %

53.51 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

56.72 %

50.96 %

50.13 %

53.76 %

53.17 % (1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.



Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Net income, as presented

$ 18,143



$ 19,740



$ 10,940



$ 37,883



$ 24,433

Add: (credit) provision for credit losses

(3,403)



(1,956)



9,398



(5,359)



11,173

Add: income tax expense

4,519



4,896



2,752



9,415



6,152

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 19,259



$ 22,680



$ 23,090



$ 41,939



$ 41,758





Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented

3.06 %

3.15 %

3.53 %

3.10 %

3.71 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on yield on interest-earning assets

0.12 %

0.10 %

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.04 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on yield on interest-earning assets

(0.04) %

(0.06) %

(0.02) %

(0.05) %

(0.01) % Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets

3.14 %

3.19 %

3.59 %

3.16 %

3.74 %



Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2020 Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), as presented

2.83 %

2.88 %

3.11 %

2.85 %

3.10 % Add: effect of excess liquidity on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

0.11 %

0.10 %

0.07 %

0.10 %

0.03 % Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

(0.05) %

(0.07) %

(0.03) %

(0.05) %

(0.02) % Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.89 %

2.91 %

3.15 %

2.90 %

3.11 %



Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 545,548



$ 532,120



$ 506,467

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,213)



(97,377)



(97,881)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 448,335



$ 434,743



$ 408,586

Shares outstanding at period end

14,951,067



14,928,434



14,963,041

Book value per share

$ 36.49



$ 35.64



$ 33.85

Tangible book value per share

$ 29.99



$ 29.12



$ 27.31

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,152,069



$ 5,089,279



$ 4,959,016

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,213)



(97,377)



(97,881)

Tangible assets

$ 5,054,856



$ 4,991,902



$ 4,861,135

Common equity ratio

10.59 %

10.46 %

10.21 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.87 %

8.71 %

8.41 %



Core Deposits: (In thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020 Total deposits

$ 4,294,114



$ 4,211,630



$ 3,996,358

Less: certificates of deposit

(334,336)



(346,046)



(431,376)

Less: brokered deposits

(282,786)



(288,758)



(224,777)

Core deposits

$ 3,676,992



$ 3,576,826



$ 3,340,205





Average Core Deposits:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020 Total average deposits

$ 3,984,113



$ 3,770,314



$ 3,676,000



$ 3,877,803



$ 3,515,798

Less: average certificates of deposit

(338,595)



(351,555)



(477,068)



(345,039)



(514,573)

Average core deposits

$ 3,645,518



$ 3,418,759



$ 3,198,932



$ 3,532,764



$ 3,001,225





Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:











(In thousands)

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

June 30,

2020 Total loans, as presented

$ 3,285,916



$ 3,237,046



$ 3,326,041

Less: SBA PPP loans

(126,064)



(169,407)



(218,803)

Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans

$ 3,159,852



$ 3,067,639



$ 3,107,238



