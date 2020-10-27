Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income for the third quarter of 2020 of $16.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.11, an increase of $0.17, or 18%, over the third quarter of 2019.

"This quarter's results demonstrate that our core business is solid and resilient. Our strong earnings for the quarter reflect the collective efforts and tireless work across our Company as we continue to focus on our customers' needs while maintaining our strategic focus," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Although the last six months have presented unprecedented economic conditions, we took the necessary actions early to preserve the strength of our balance sheet by increasing loan loss reserves over $11 million year-to-date. At the end of the third quarter, our allowance for losses was 1.11% of total loans and 1.19% of total loans when excluding SBA PPP loans1 originated this year, up from 0.81% at the beginning of the year."

Dufour added, "At September 30, 2020, COVID-19-related short-term loan deferrals were 5.5% of total loans, which included nearly $68 million of consumer loans that we automatically deferred for another 90 days after the initial 90-day deferral period matured. This is a significant decrease from June 30, 2020, where our total short-term loan deferrals were 16.4% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Through September 30, 2020, our asset quality continues to be very strong, highlighted by non-performing loans totaling 0.34% and past due loans of 0.18% of total loans at quarter-end, as well as annualized net charge-offs year-to-date of 0.04% of average loans."

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income increased by $2.3 million , or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019 and by $5.8 million , or 53%, over the second quarter of 2020.

, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019 and by , or 53%, over the second quarter of 2020. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings 1 increased $3.0 million , or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019 and decreased $1.1 million , or 5%, from the second quarter of 2020.

increased , or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019 and decreased , or 5%, from the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.00%, compared to 3.09% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.11% for the second quarter of 2020.

5.5% of total loans were operating under a short-term deferral due to COVID-19 at September 30, 2020 , compared to 16.4% at June 30, 2020 .

, compared to 16.4% at . Allowance for loan losses was 1.11% of total loans at September 30, 2020 , up from 1.07% at June 30, 2020 and 0.81% at December 31, 2019 .

, up from 1.07% at and 0.81% at . Non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets as of September 30, 2020 , and annualized net charge-offs were 0.01% and 0.04% of average loans for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 , respectively.

, and annualized net charge-offs were 0.01% and 0.04% of average loans for the three and nine months ended , respectively. Capital remains a source of strength, highlighted by regulatory capital ratios well in excess of requirements, including a Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96% at September 30, 2020 .

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Assets. Total assets increased 16% since December 31, 2019, to $5.2 billion at September 30, 2020. Asset growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was driven by increases in cash, investments and loans.

Cash and Investments. Deposit growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $686.3 million, or 19%, led to elevated cash and investment balances. Federal stimulus provided to businesses and consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has driven deposit growth and resulted in excess liquidity. At September 30, 2020, cash and investment balances totaled $346.4 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, compared to $75.6 million and $933.1 million at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company's investments designated as available-for-sale ("AFS") were in an unrealized gain position of $28.7 million, net of tax, compared to $3.3 million, net of tax, at December 31, 2019.

Loans. At September 30, 2020, the Company's loan portfolio totaled $3.3 billion, compared to $3.1 billion at December 31, 2019. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $179.8 million, or 6%, led by (1) Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans, which had outstanding loan balances of $223.8 million at September 30, 2020, and (2) commercial real estate loan growth of $90.3 million, or 7%, over this period.

Since the commencement of the SBA PPP in early April 2020, the Company has proudly originated 3,034 loans totaling $244.8 million through September 30, 2020, to businesses across our markets that are in need of support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, consumer and home equity loans decreased 12% to $297.6 million at September 30, 2020, while residential mortgage loans decreased 2% over the same period to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company originated $727.9 million of residential mortgages and sold 62% of its production to the secondary market. In comparison, for the same period last year, the Company originated $387.8 million and sold 48% of its production. Residential mortgage refinance activity was 59% of originations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 31% for the same period last year.

The increase in residential mortgage originations and refinance activity between periods was driven by historically low interest rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, highlighted by an average 10-year U.S. Treasury rate of 0.90% over this period.

Deposits and Borrowings. Deposits increased 19% since December 31, 2019, to $4.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in deposits was driven by federal stimulus to businesses and consumers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a shift in consumer habits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted by the national personal savings rate nearly doubling to 14.1% in August 2020 compared to December 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, checking account balances grew $514.3 million, or 30%, savings and money market balances grew $187.7 million, or 17%, and brokered deposits grew $100.6 million, or 53%. Over this same period, certificates of deposit ("CDs") decreased $116.3 million, or 22%.

The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 78% at September 30, 2020, compared to 87% at December 31, 2019.

Total borrowings decreased 13% since December 31, 2019 to $294.4 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, short-term borrowings of $210.1 million are entirely made up of repurchase agreements.

Shareholders' Equity. At September 30, 2020, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%. Additionally, at September 30, 2020, the Company's common equity ratio was 10.04% and tangible common equity ratio1 was 8.30%.

In September 2020, the Company announced a cash dividend to shareholders of $0.33 per share, consistent with that issued for the second quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's annualized dividend yield was 4.37% based on Camden National's closing share price of $30.23, as reported by NASDAQ.

The Company temporarily suspended its share repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, the Company lifted its suspension and repurchased 47,915 shares. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company has repurchased 264,946 shares of its common stock. The Company will continue to evaluate its use of the share repurchase program as the impact and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic develops.

ASSET QUALITY

As of September 30, 2020, the Company's asset quality metrics continue to be stable and consistent with past quarters.

Non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2020 , compared to 0.23% and 0.25% at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively.

, compared to 0.23% and 0.25% at and , respectively. Past due loans were 0.18% of total loans at September 30, 2020 , compared to 0.19% and 0.17% at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 , respectively.

, compared to 0.19% and 0.17% at and , respectively. Net charge-offs (annualized) for the third quarter of 2020 were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.05% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.16% for the third quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 Short-Term Deferment Program. In March 2020, the Company began offering temporary debt relief to business and retail customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All loan modifications made by the Company complied with the terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") or bank regulator guidance, and, thus, were not individually assessed, designated or accounted for as troubled-debt restructurings.

Short-term debt payment relief was provided to commercial and retail customers for periods up to 180 days, including full and partial principal and/or interest payment relief. At September 30, 2020, loans operating under a short-term deferral arrangement totaled $181.2 million, or 5.5% of total loans at September 30, 2020, of which $67.7 million were retail loans that were provided an automatic 90-day deferment extension upon maturity of the initial 90-day deferment period. In comparison, at June 30, 2020, loan operating under a short-term deferral arrangement totaled $546.7 million, or 16.4% of total loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision Expense. The provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $987,000 and $12.2 million, respectively, compared to $730,000 and $2.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan losses was $36.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans (1.19% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans1), and 3.3 times non-performing loans, compared to $25.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans and 2.3 times non-performing loans, at December 31, 2019. Although asset quality at September 30, 2020 remains strong and COVID-19 deferments have steadily decreased, there continues to be an elevated credit risk throughout the industry given current market conditions, as well as the level of economic, political, and medical uncertainty that remains.

CECL. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company chose to delay its implementation of the current expected credit losses model, commonly referred to as "CECL," in accordance with the provisions of the CARES Act. As such, the reported allowance for credit losses and related provision expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was accounted for under the incurred loss model. In accordance with the CARES Act, the Company will effectively adopt CECL on December 31, 2020, retroactively effective as of January 1, 2020.

While the Company has not yet adopted CECL, it estimates that as of September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses under CECL, which is comprised of allowance for loan losses and unfunded commitments, would have been $39.0 million to $43.0 million, or 1.19% to 1.31% of total loans, at September 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019)

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.8 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2019. Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.11, an increase of $0.17, or 18%, over the same period last year.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $34.5 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 8%, over the third quarter of 2019 due to an increase in average interest-earning assets of 11%, partially offset by a compressed net interest margin of 9 basis points between periods to 3.00% for the third quarter of 2020.

Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2020 were $4.6 billion, an increase of $465.8 million over the third quarter of 2019. Average loans grew 7% between periods to $3.3 billion for the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by average SBA PPP loans of $221.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, while average cash and investment balances grew 25% to $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 3.00%, a decrease of 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin was driven by the current low interest rate environment and change in the mix of interest-earning assets driving down the yield on interest-earning assets by 74 basis points between periods to 3.37% for the third quarter of 2020, whereas the cost of funds decreased 70 basis points between periods to 0.38% for the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was $987,000, an increase of $257,000 compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 18%, over the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage banking income between periods of $2.0 million as the Company's sold loan production grew by 110% between periods. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in service charges on deposit accounts between periods of $364,000, or 18%. Service charges on deposit accounts primarily decreased between periods due to lower overdraft fees because of elevated deposits across our customers.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $25.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company accrued $1.2 million within other expenses for a legal settlement to avoid the burden and expense of litigation. The Company's efficiency ratio calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") was 53.46% for the third quarter of 2020 and 50.60%1 for the third quarter of 2020 on a non-GAAP basis.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2020 vs. Q2 2020)

Net income for the third quarter 2020 increased $5.8 million, or 53%, and diluted EPS increased $0.38, or 52%, over the second quarter 2020. The increase between quarters was driven by a decrease in provision expense of $8.4 million.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income for the third quarter 2020 decreased $58,000, compared to the second quarter 2020. The decrease between periods was driven by net interest margin compression of 11 basis points as average cash balances increased $47.8 million, or 28%, to $216.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Provision for Credit Losses. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2020 decreased $8.4 million, compared to the second quarter 2020. In the second quarter 2020, higher provisions were provided for as reserve levels increased due to the economic environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company worked through its COVID-19 loan modifications.

Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter 2020 increased $636,000, or 5%, over the second quarter 2020. The increase between periods was primarily attributable to an increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $269,000 and debit card income of $236,000.

Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter 2020 increased $1.7 million, or 7%, over the second quarter 2020. Included in the third quarter 2020, the Company accrued $1.2 million for a legal settlement to avoid the burden and expense of litigation. This was presented within other expenses on the consolidated statements of income.

CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial in to the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (domestic): (888) 349-0139 Live dial-in (international): (412) 542-4154 Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac201027.html

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "Investor Relations" at www.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.2 billion in assets and approximately 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past two years, Camden National Bank was named "Customer Experience Leader in U.S. Retail Banking" by Greenwich Associates, and in 2019, it was the only New England based organization included in Sandler O'Neill's "Bank and Thrift Sm-All Star" list of high-performing financial institutions. The Finance Authority of Maine has awarded Camden National Bank as "Lender at Work for Maine" for ten years. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com . Member FDIC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, action taken by government authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, service providers and on economies and markets more generally. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP, management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax, pre-provision earnings; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; and allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The

Three Months Ended

At or For The

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Financial Condition Data



















Investments

$ 1,121,712



$ 1,064,089



$ 926,444



$ 1,121,712



$ 926,444

Loans and loans held for sale

3,312,777



3,362,631



3,127,083



3,312,777



3,127,083

Allowance for loan losses

36,414



35,539



25,688



36,414



25,688

Total assets

5,153,793



4,959,016



4,520,315



5,153,793



4,520,315

Deposits

4,224,044



3,996,358



3,617,963



4,224,044



3,617,963

Borrowings

294,361



330,229



342,459



294,361



342,459

Shareholders' equity

517,522



506,467



471,672



517,522



471,672

Operating Data



















Net interest income

$ 34,481



$ 34,539



$ 31,923



$ 100,846



$ 95,391

Provision for credit losses

987



9,398



730



12,160



2,647

Non-interest income

12,696



12,060



10,739



36,159



30,165

Non-interest expense

25,221



23,509



23,748



73,291



70,489

Income before income tax expense

20,969



13,692



18,184



51,554



52,420

Income tax expense

4,194



2,752



3,696



10,346



10,455

Net income

$ 16,775



$ 10,940



$ 14,488



$ 41,208



$ 41,965

Key Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.34 %

0.90 %

1.29 %

1.15 %

1.28 % Return on average equity

13.01 %

8.81 %

12.26 %

11.06 %

12.32 % GAAP efficiency ratio

53.46 %

50.45 %

55.67 %

53.50 %

56.14 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.00 %

3.11 %

3.09 %

3.06 %

3.13 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.30 %

0.22 %

0.30 % Common equity ratio

10.04 %

10.21 %

10.43 %

10.04 %

10.43 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

8.96 %

8.95 %

9.39 %

8.96 %

9.39 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.21 %

11.69 %

11.36 %

12.21 %

11.36 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

13.55 %

13.01 %

12.70 %

13.55 %

12.70 % Total risk-based capital ratio

15.15 %

14.56 %

13.97 %

15.15 %

13.97 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.12



$ 0.73



$ 0.94



$ 2.74



$ 2.70

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.11



$ 0.73



$ 0.94



$ 2.73



$ 2.70

Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.33



$ 0.33



$ 0.30



$ 0.99



$ 0.90

Book value per share

$ 34.69



$ 33.85



$ 30.98



$ 34.69



$ 30.98

Non-GAAP Measures(1)



















Return on average tangible equity

16.21 %

11.09 %

15.67 %

13.91 %

15.89 % Efficiency ratio

50.60 %

50.13 %

55.32 %

52.29 %

55.82 % Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 21,956



$ 23,090



$ 18,914



$ 63,714



$ 55,067

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding

SBA PPP loans

1.19 %

1.14 %

0.83 %

1.19 %

0.83 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.30 %

8.41 %

8.44 %

8.30 %

8.44 % Tangible book value per share

$ 28.14



$ 27.31



$ 24.52



$ 28.14



$ 24.52



(1) Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 42,119



$ 39,586



$ 63,620

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (including restricted cash)

304,270



36,050



73,912

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

346,389



75,636



137,532

Investments:











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,070,479, $913,978 and $903,988, respectively)

1,107,069



918,118



913,523

Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,403, $1,359 and $1,352, respectively)

1,298



1,302



1,303

Other investments

13,345



13,649



11,618

Total investments

1,121,712



933,069



926,444

Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $37,301, $11,915 and $16,630, respectively)

37,935



11,854



16,449

Loans:











Commercial real estate

1,333,733



1,243,397



1,255,519

Commercial(1)

375,548



442,701



445,466

SBA PPP

223,838



—



—

Residential real estate

1,044,103



1,070,374



1,061,898

Consumer and home equity

297,620



338,551



347,751

Total loans

3,274,842



3,095,023



3,110,634

Less: allowance for loan losses

(36,414)



(25,171)



(25,688)

Net loans

3,238,428



3,069,852



3,084,946

Goodwill

94,697



94,697



94,697

Core deposit intangible assets

3,014



3,525



3,701

Bank-owned life insurance

94,262



92,344



91,729

Premises and equipment, net

40,517



41,836



40,930

Deferred tax assets

11,195



16,823



15,656

Other assets

165,644



89,885



108,231

Total assets

$ 5,153,793



$ 4,429,521



$ 4,520,315

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities











Deposits:











Non-interest checking

$ 800,582



$ 552,590



$ 573,621

Interest checking

1,419,544



1,153,203



1,147,627

Savings and money market

1,306,868



1,119,193



1,105,290

Certificates of deposit

405,434



521,752



541,199

Brokered deposits

291,616



191,005



250,226

Total deposits

4,224,044



3,537,743



3,617,963

Short-term borrowings

210,055



268,809



273,454

Long-term borrowings

25,000



10,000



10,000

Subordinated debentures

59,306



59,080



59,005

Accrued interest and other liabilities

117,866



80,474



88,221

Total liabilities

4,636,271



3,956,106



4,048,643

Shareholders' equity

517,522



473,415



471,672

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,153,793



$ 4,429,521



$ 4,520,315



(1) Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The

Three Months Ended

For The

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 33,025



$ 33,120



$ 36,207



$ 100,190



$ 108,020

Taxable interest on investments

4,480



4,883



4,794



14,241



14,729

Nontaxable interest on investments

823



828



675



2,438



1,943

Dividend income

163



167



158



498



562

Other interest income

176



180



686



691



1,712

Total interest income

38,667



39,178



42,520



118,058



126,966

Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

2,899



3,392



8,963



12,953



26,542

Interest on borrowings

394



359



801



1,591



2,660

Interest on subordinated debentures

893



888



833



2,668



2,373

Total interest expense

4,186



4,639



10,597



17,212



31,575

Net interest income

34,481



34,539



31,923



100,846



95,391

Provision for credit losses

987



9,398



730



12,160



2,647

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

33,494



25,141



31,193



88,686



92,744

Non-Interest Income



















Mortgage banking income, net

4,664



4,691



2,668



12,889



5,662

Debit card income

2,627



2,391



2,432



7,159



6,723

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,606



1,337



1,970



4,955



6,202

Income from fiduciary services

1,504



1,603



1,444



4,609



4,381

Brokerage and insurance commissions

755



622



625



2,034



1,942

Bank-owned life insurance

615



614



613



1,918



1,810

Customer loan swap fees

51



57



109



222



919

Net gain on sale of securities

—



—



1



—



28

Other income

874



745



877



2,373



2,498

Total non-interest income

12,696



12,060



10,739



36,159



30,165

Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

13,739



13,627



13,604



41,693



40,043

Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,076



2,710



2,708



8,576



8,111

Net occupancy costs

1,785



1,997



1,710



5,785



5,263

Consulting and professional fees

913



1,181



892



2,877



2,679

Debit card expense

972



878



960



2,784



2,666

Regulatory assessments

510



299



182



971



1,091

Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

170



171



177



511



529

Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

71



98



251



270



353

Other expenses

3,985



2,548



3,264



9,824



9,754

Total non-interest expense

25,221



23,509



23,748



73,291



70,489

Income before income tax expense

20,969



13,692



18,184



51,554



52,420

Income Tax Expense

4,194



2,752



3,696



10,346



10,455

Net Income

$ 16,775



$ 10,940



$ 14,488



$ 41,208



$ 41,965

Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.12



$ 0.73



$ 0.94



$ 2.74



$ 2.70

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.11



$ 0.73



$ 0.94



$ 2.73



$ 2.70



Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

and other interest-earning assets

$ 216,027



$ 168,221



$ 92,352



0.09 %

0.06 %

2.24 % Investments - taxable

906,374



836,885



807,591



2.11 %

2.49 %

2.53 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

122,204



124,101



98,378



3.41 %

3.38 %

3.47 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,315,958



1,302,393



1,255,417



3.74 %

3.83 %

4.56 % Commercial(1)

372,416



404,545



399,689



3.73 %

3.78 %

4.65 % SBA PPP

221,672



178,119



—



4.16 %

3.79 %

— % Municipal(1)

19,072



19,567



22,730



3.52 %

3.62 %

3.60 % HPFC

16,104



17,659



25,973



8.09 %

9.28 %

8.40 % Residential real estate

1,083,052



1,084,931



1,062,728



4.00 %

4.06 %

4.31 % Consumer and home equity

305,194



321,019



347,405



4.31 %

4.29 %

5.38 % Total loans

3,333,468



3,328,233



3,113,942



3.92 %

3.97 %

4.60 % Total interest-earning assets

4,578,073



4,457,440



4,112,263



3.37 %

3.53 %

4.11 % Other assets

417,956



414,225



345,618













Total assets

$ 4,996,029



$ 4,871,665



$ 4,457,881







































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 741,757



$ 664,605



$ 540,542



— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,339,389



1,298,468



1,130,632



0.26 %

0.28 %

0.96 % Savings

557,718



518,803



474,096



0.06 %

0.06 %

0.08 % Money market

737,782



717,056



622,219



0.35 %

0.37 %

1.32 % Certificates of deposit

417,788



477,068



533,110



1.07 %

1.34 %

1.64 % Total deposits

3,794,434



3,676,000



3,300,599



0.29 %

0.35 %

0.85 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

242,390



234,823



305,019



0.26 %

0.28 %

2.42 % Customer repurchase agreements

194,937



209,302



234,362



0.42 %

0.56 %

1.26 % Subordinated debentures

59,269



59,194



58,998



6.00 %

6.03 %

5.60 % Other borrowings

73,370



76,983



11,273



1.02 %

0.35 %

1.96 % Total borrowings

569,966



580,302



609,652



1.01 %

0.98 %

2.27 % Total funding liabilities

4,364,400



4,256,302



3,910,251



0.38 %

0.44 %

1.08 % Other liabilities

118,727



115,914



78,710













Shareholders' equity

512,902



499,449



468,920













Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,996,029



$ 4,871,665



$ 4,457,881













Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.99 %

3.09 %

3.03 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.00 %

3.11 %

3.09 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection

of previously charged-off acquired loans(3)

2.96 %

3.07 %

3.05 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 totaling $453,000, $403,000 and $409,000, respectively.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Nine Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 150,383



$ 63,146



0.25 %

2.26 % Investments - taxable

850,970



832,780



2.37 %

2.55 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

121,284



94,405



3.39 %

3.47 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,297,364



1,263,934



3.93 %

4.66 % Commercial(1)

397,754



386,338



3.91 %

4.69 % SBA PPP

133,569



—



4.00 %

— % Municipal(1)

18,545



19,421



3.60 %

3.56 % HPFC

18,026



29,183



8.38 %

8.03 % Residential real estate

1,082,276



1,034,609



4.08 %

4.31 % Consumer and home equity

320,273



347,201



4.55 %

5.43 % Total loans

3,267,807



3,080,686



4.06 %

4.66 % Total interest-earning assets

4,390,444



4,071,017



3.59 %

4.16 % Other assets

395,621



321,060









Total assets

$ 4,786,065



$ 4,392,077



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 645,640



$ 505,733



— %

— % Interest checking

1,261,831



1,108,999



0.40 %

0.98 % Savings

517,936



478,573



0.06 %

0.08 % Money market

701,872



595,659



0.55 %

1.27 % Certificates of deposit

482,076



498,059



1.36 %

1.54 % Total deposits

3,609,355



3,187,023



0.44 %

0.83 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

228,483



360,066



0.65 %

2.49 % Customer repurchase agreements

213,463



239,917



0.71 %

1.27 % Subordinated debentures

59,195



58,997



6.02 %

5.38 % Other borrowings

69,883



23,847



0.88 %

2.17 % Total borrowings

571,024



682,827



1.26 %

2.30 % Total funding liabilities

4,180,379



3,869,850



0.55 %

1.09 % Other liabilities

108,122



66,966









Shareholders' equity

497,564



455,261









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 4,786,065



$ 4,392,077









Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.04 %

3.07 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.06 %

3.13 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), excluding fair value mark accretion and collection of previously

charged-off acquired loans(3)

3.03 %

3.09 %





(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the fair value mark accretion on loans and certificates of deposit generated in purchase accounting and collection of previously charged-off acquired loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 totaling $1.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

Asset Quality Data (unaudited) (In thousands)

At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020

At or For The

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

At or For The

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

At or For The

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

At or For The

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 4,017



$ 4,664



$ 3,499



$ 4,096



$ 5,152

Commercial real estate

565



432



646



1,122



1,156

Commercial

605



699



748



420



751

Consumer and home equity

2,503



2,371



2,102



2,154



2,616

HPFC

509



392



322



364



450

Total non-accrual loans

8,199



8,558



7,317



8,156



10,125

Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not

included above

2,952



2,874



3,008



2,993



3,259

Total non-performing loans

11,151



11,432



10,325



11,149



13,384

Other real estate owned

—



118



94



94



94

Total non-performing assets

$ 11,151



$ 11,550



$ 10,419



$ 11,243



$ 13,478

Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 1,784



$ 4,016



$ 1,781



$ 2,227



$ 1,447

Commercial real estate

2,056



1,625



2,641



1,582



2,242

Commercial

1,315



95



1,560



548



1,135

Consumer and home equity

434



388



1,379



750



822

HPFC

323



128



165



243



193

Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 5,912



$ 6,252



$ 7,526



$ 5,350



$ 5,839

Allowance for loan losses at the beginning of

the period

$ 25,171



$ 25,171



$ 25,171



$ 24,712



$ 24,712

Provision for loan losses

12,172



11,172



1,772



2,862



2,658

Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

121



96



96



462



436

Commercial real estate

104



71



50



300



157

Commercial

857



673



253



1,167



636

Consumer and home equity

199



134



91



713



670

HPFC

—



—



—



71



11

Total charge-offs

1,281



974



490



2,713



1,910

Total recoveries

(352)



(170)



(68)



(310)



(228)

Net charge-offs

929



804



422



2,403



1,682

Allowance for loan losses at the end of the

period

$ 36,414



$ 35,539



$ 26,521



$ 25,171



$ 25,688

Components of allowance for credit losses:



















Allowance for loan losses

$ 36,414



$ 35,539



$ 26,521



$ 25,171



$ 25,688

Liability for unfunded credit commitments

9



22



24



21



11

Allowance for credit losses

$ 36,423



$ 35,561



$ 26,545



$ 25,192



$ 25,699

Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.34 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.36 %

0.43 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.23 %

0.25 %

0.30 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.11 %

1.07 %

0.84 %

0.81 %

0.83 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding

SBA PPP loans(1)

1.19 %

1.14 %

0.84 %

0.81 %

0.83 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.01 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.09 %

0.16 % Year-to-date

0.04 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.08 %

0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

326.55 %

310.87 %

256.86 %

225.77 %

191.93 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.24 %

0.17 %

0.19 %





(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)" for further details.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Equity:











For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Net income, as presented

$ 16,775



$ 10,940



$ 14,488



$ 41,208



$ 41,965

Add: amortization of core deposit

intangible assets, net of tax(1)

134



135



140



404



418

Net income, adjusted for amortization of

core deposit intangible assets

$ 16,909



$ 11,075



$ 14,628



$ 41,612



$ 42,383

Average equity, as presented

$ 512,902



$ 499,449



$ 468,920



$ 497,564



$ 455,261

Less: average goodwill and core deposit

intangible assets

(97,794)



(97,965)



(98,484)



(97,967)



(98,659)

Average tangible equity

$ 415,108



$ 401,484



$ 370,436



$ 399,597



$ 356,602

Return on average equity

13.01 %

8.81 %

12.26 %

11.06 %

12.32 % Return on average tangible equity

16.21 %

11.09 %

15.67 %

13.91 %

15.89 %

(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.



Efficiency Ratio:























For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 25,221



$ 23,509



$ 23,748



$ 73,291



$ 70,489

Less: legal settlement

(1,200)



—



—



(1,200)



—

Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 24,021



$ 23,509



$ 23,748



$ 72,091



$ 70,489

Net interest income, as presented

$ 34,481



$ 34,539



$ 31,923



$ 100,846



$ 95,391

Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)

292



295



264



865



752

Non-interest income, as presented

12,696



12,060



10,739



36,159



30,165

Less: net gain on sale of securities

—



—



(1)



—



(28)

Adjusted net interest income plus non-

interest income

$ 47,469



$ 46,894



$ 42,925



$ 137,870



$ 126,280

GAAP efficiency ratio

53.46 %

50.45 %

55.67 %

53.50 %

56.14 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

50.60 %

50.13 %

55.32 %

52.29 %

55.82 %

(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.



Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:























For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended (In thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Net income, as presented

$ 16,775



$ 10,940



$ 14,488



$ 41,208



$ 41,965

Add: provision for credit losses

987



9,398



730



12,160



2,647

Add: income tax expense

4,194



2,752



3,696



10,346



10,455

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$ 21,956



$ 23,090



$ 18,914



$ 63,714



$ 55,067



Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:











(In thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Allowance for loan losses, as presented

$ 36,414



$ 35,539



$ 25,688

Less: allowance for loan losses on SBA PPP loans

(115)



(113)



—

Adjusted allowance for loan losses

$ 36,299



$ 35,426



$ 25,688

Total loans, as presented

$ 3,274,842



$ 3,326,041



$ 3,110,634

Less: SBA PPP loans

(223,838)



(218,803)



—

Adjusted total loans

$ 3,051,004



$ 3,107,238



$ 3,110,634

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.11 %

1.07 %

0.83 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans

1.19 %

1.14 %

0.83 %



Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 517,522



$ 506,467



$ 471,672

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,711)



(97,881)



(98,398)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 419,811



$ 408,586



$ 373,274

Shares outstanding at period end

14,917,344



14,963,041



15,224,903

Book value per share

$ 34.69



$ 33.85



$ 30.98

Tangible book value per share

$ 28.14



$ 27.31



$ 24.52

Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,153,793



$ 4,959,016



$ 4,520,315

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets

(97,711)



(97,881)



(98,398)

Tangible assets

$ 5,056,082



$ 4,861,135



$ 4,421,917

Common equity ratio

10.04 %

10.21 %

10.43 % Tangible common equity ratio

8.30 %

8.41 %

8.44 %



Core Deposits: (In thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Total deposits

$ 4,224,044



$ 3,996,358



$ 3,617,963

Less: certificates of deposit

(405,434)



(431,376)



(541,199)

Less: brokered deposits

(291,616)



(224,777)



(250,226)

Core deposits

$ 3,526,994



$ 3,340,205



$ 2,826,538





















Average Core Deposits:











For the

Three Months Ended

For the

Nine Months Ended (In thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019 Total average deposits

$ 3,794,434



$ 3,676,000



$ 3,300,599



$ 3,609,355



$ 3,187,023

Less: average certificates of deposit

(417,788)



(477,068)



(533,110)



(482,076)



(498,059)

Average core deposits

$ 3,376,646



$ 3,198,932



$ 2,767,489



$ 3,127,279



$ 2,688,964



