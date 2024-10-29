Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings of $13.1 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.90

Net Interest Margin Expansion and Robust Asset Quality Drive a Strong Quarter

CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $13.1 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.90, an increase of 9% and 11%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2024.

The release of the Company's quarterly financial results follows its September 10, 2024, announcement of the pending merger with Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway"), the parent company of Northway Bank, which is subject to Northway shareholder and customary regulatory approvals. The merger will create a combined franchise with 74 branches serving attractive markets throughout a contiguous footprint in New Hampshire and Maine, with approximately $7.0 billion in assets, $5.1 billion in loans, $5.5 billion in deposits, and $2.0 billion of Assets Under Administration (AUA) as of June 30, 2024. On a combined basis, the merger is expected to be approximately 19.9% accretive to Camden National's 2025 earnings per share and 32.7% accretive to Camden National's 2026 earnings per share.

Excluding merger and acquisition costs incurred through September 30, 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.6 million, and core EPS was $0.94, an increase of 14% and 16%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2024.

"The pending merger we announced just last month marks an important step in our journey to expand in a contiguous market with a bank that shares a similar culture, consistent credit and risk profiles, and a deep commitment to our communities," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation.

Regarding the Company's third-quarter financial results, Griffiths commented, "Our outstanding results are driven by strong momentum, complemented by our continued exceptional credit and risk management and robust capital positions. We are confident that our strategic investments in talent, technology, products, and services will continue to benefit us as macroeconomic conditions improve."

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $38.3 million and diluted EPS of $2.62, compared to $34.9 million and $2.39, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $38.2 million and core EPS was $2.61, compared to $40.6 million and $2.77, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 2.46%, an increase of 10 basis points over the second quarter of 2024.

For the third quarter of 2024, our return on average assets was 0.91%, our return on average equity was 10.04% and, on a non-GAAP basis, our return on average tangible equity was 12.40%. Excluding merger and acquisition costs, on a non-GAAP basis, our core return on average assets was 0.95% and core return on average tangible equity was 12.94%.

Our asset quality continues to be very strong, highlighted by loans 30-89 days past due improving since June 30, 2024 , by 2 basis points to 0.03% of total loans, and non-performing loans improving by 6 basis points in the third quarter to 0.17% of total loans at September 30, 2024 .

, by 2 basis points to 0.03% of total loans, and non-performing loans improving by 6 basis points in the third quarter to 0.17% of total loans at . Our capital position remained strong with regulatory capital ratios well in excess of required regulatory levels. As of September 30, 2024 , our common equity ratio was 9.22% and, on a non-GAAP basis, our tangible common equity ratio was 7.69%, an increase of 34 basis points and 35 basis points, respectively, since June 30, 2024 .

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, total assets were $5.7 billion.

Investments totaled $1.2 billion on September 30, 2024, an increase of 2% since June 30, 2024. Our strategy throughout the year has been primarily to redeploy investment cash flows to fund loan growth at current market interest rates to maximize our earning-asset yield and support net interest margin expansion. In the third quarter of 2024, the increase in investment balances was driven by the change in the interest rate environment that resulted in a $22.4 million increase in the fair value of our available-for-sale ("AFS") investment portfolio. As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the duration of the Company's securities was 5.3 years and 5.5 years, respectively, and specifically, the AFS investment portfolio duration at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 was 4.3 years and 4.5 years, respectively.

Loans totaled $4.1 billion on September 30, 2024, a decrease of $22.6 million since June 30, 2024. The decrease in loan balances for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by a 7% decrease in our commercial loans due to a few larger loan payoffs. In the third quarter of 2024, we sold 64% of our residential mortgage production, an increase from 52% in the second quarter of 2024. Overall, our loan pipelines continue to be solid and see activity within our markets across both retail and commercial customers. As of September 30, 2024, our committed loan pipeline totaled $109.3 million.

Asset quality continues to be a strength of the Company's financial position. We continue to review our loan portfolio for any potential concerns and, to-date, we have not identified any signs of systemic stress or increased risks as of September 30, 2024. On September 30, 2024, loans 30-89 days past due were 0.03% of total loans, a decrease of 2 basis points from June 30, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 decreased by 1 basis point from the second quarter of 2024 to 0.03% of average loans. The Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.86% as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. On September 30, 2024, the ACL was 5.1 times the total non-performing loans, compared to 3.7 times as of June 30, 2024.

Deposits totaled $4.6 billion on September 30, 2024, an increase of 1% since June 30, 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, core deposits grew 2% as we benefited from normal seasonal deposit inflows during the summer months within our markets, as well as benefited from 8% savings deposits growth primarily due to the introduction of a high-yield savings product earlier in 2024.

On September 30, 2024, uninsured and uncollateralized1 deposits accounted for 15.3% of total deposits, and available liquidity sources were 2.0 times uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

In August 2024, we prepaid our remaining Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") borrowings of $170.0 million and entered into two interest rate swaps on $150.0 million of borrowings to reduce borrowing costs and extend the term of our borrowings. In doing so, we refinanced borrowings and lowered the rate from 4.76% to 4.09%.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company's common equity ratio was 9.22%, and, on a non-GAAP basis, its tangible common equity ratio was 7.69%, compared to 8.88% and 7.34%, respectively, at June 30, 2024.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.07%, based on the Company's closing share price of $41.32 as reported by NASDAQ on September 30, 2024, payable on October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2024. Through the nine months ended September 30, 2024, it repurchased 50,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.19 per share.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2024 vs. Q2 2024)

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $13.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the increase in net interest income of 4% between periods. Excluding merger and acquisition costs associated with the announced acquisition of Northway in September 2024, on a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.7 million, or 14%, over the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $33.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by the 10 basis point margin expansion between periods to 2.46% for the third quarter of 2024.

Provision expense of $239,000 was recorded for the third quarter of 2024, consisting of provision for loan losses of $283,000 and a credit for unfunded commitments of $44,000. The Company maintained an ACL to loans coverage ratio of 0.86% for the third quarter of 2024, consistent with the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.4 million, an increase of $761,000, or 7%, over the second quarter of 2024. The increase between periods was driven by (1) an increase in mortgage banking income of $457,000 as the Company sold $62.4 million of residential mortgages in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 17%, and the positive change in fair value on loans held for sale and loan pipelines; (2) an increase in back-to-back loan swap fee income of $133,000; and (3) an increase in debit card income of $100,000.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $28.9 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 6%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The primary drivers for the increase were: (1) an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $944,000, which was driven by an increase in headcount due to seasonal and strategic hires, an increase in incentive accruals, and a one-time increase in employer-related taxes; and (2) merger and acquisition costs associated with the announced acquisition of Northway in September 2024 of $727,000. The increases were partially offset by lower consulting and professional fees of $361,000, driven by the timing of annual director equity grants in the second quarter of each year. Our GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2024 was 64.23% and non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 62.39%, compared to 63.77% and 63.53% for the second quarter of 2024, respectively.

1 Uncollateralized deposits are customer deposits for which the Company has not pledged any of its assets, including investment securities, or provided any other type of guarantee

Q3 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic): (833) 470-1428 Live dial-in (All other locations): (929) 526-1599 Participant access code: 504894 Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/685424551

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About — Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $5.7 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 57 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and other notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: core net income; core diluted earnings per share; core return on average assets; core return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and core return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Financial Condition Data



















Loans

$ 4,116,729

$ 4,139,361

$ 4,058,413

$ 4,116,729

$ 4,058,413 Total assets

5,745,180

5,724,380

5,779,675

5,745,180

5,779,675 Deposits

4,575,226

4,514,020

4,678,406

4,575,226

4,678,406 Shareholders' equity

529,900

508,286

463,298

529,900

463,298 Operating Data and Per Share Data



















Net income

$ 13,073

$ 11,993

$ 9,787

$ 38,338

$ 34,903 Core net income (non-GAAP)(1)

13,647

11,993

14,002

38,193

40,570 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)

16,093

15,519

11,449

45,845

45,087 Diluted EPS

0.90

0.81

0.67

2.62

2.39 Core diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)

0.94

0.81

0.96

2.61

2.77 Profitability Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.91 %

0.84 %

0.68 %

0.89 %

0.82 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)

0.95 %

0.84 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.95 % Return on average equity

10.04 %

9.60 %

8.25 %

10.13 %

10.00 % Core return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)

10.48 %

9.60 %

11.80 %

10.09 %

11.63 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

12.40 %

11.96 %

10.48 %

12.60 %

12.72 % Core return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

12.94 %

11.96 %

14.94 %

12.55 %

14.77 % GAAP efficiency ratio

64.23 %

63.77 %

69.60 %

64.58 %

63.82 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

62.39 %

63.53 %

60.63 %

63.78 %

60.87 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.46 %

2.36 %

2.39 %

2.37 %

2.44 % Asset Quality Ratios



















ACL on loans to total loans

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.90 % Non-performing loans to total loans

0.17 %

0.23 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.16 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.09 %

0.03 %

0.09 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Capital Ratios



















Common equity ratio

9.22 %

8.88 %

8.02 %

9.22 %

8.02 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

7.69 %

7.34 %

6.47 %

7.69 %

6.47 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.84 %

9.64 %

9.35 %

9.84 %

9.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.85 %

14.46 %

14.19 %

14.85 %

14.19 %



(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Change

Sep 2024

vs. Jun

2024

% Change

Sep 2024

vs. Sep

2023 ASSETS



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 139,512

$ 105,560

$ 211,514

32 %

(34) % Investments:



















Trading securities

5,141

4,959

4,195

4 %

23 % Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

603,211

579,534

589,003

4 %

2 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

526,251

533,600

549,961

(1) %

(4) % Other investments

22,513

17,105

14,459

32 %

56 % Total investments

1,157,116

1,135,198

1,157,618

2 %

— % Loans held for sale, at fair value

11,706

14,321

11,187

(18) %

5 % Loans:



















Commercial real estate

1,707,923

1,697,979

1,653,288

1 %

3 % Commercial

382,507

409,682

400,031

(7) %

(4) % Residential real estate

1,762,395

1,768,357

1,752,401

— %

1 % Consumer and home equity

263,904

263,343

252,693

— %

4 % Total loans

4,116,729

4,139,361

4,058,413

(1) %

1 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(35,414)

(35,412)

(36,407)

— %

(3) % Net loans

4,081,315

4,103,949

4,022,006

(1) %

1 % Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

95,251

95,390

95,816

— %

(1) % Other assets

260,280

269,962

281,534

(4) %

(8) % Total assets

$ 5,745,180

$ 5,724,380

$ 5,779,675

— %

(1) % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 940,702

$ 921,605

$ 1,023,239

2 %

(8) % Interest checking

1,445,828

1,465,560

1,579,991

(1) %

(8) % Savings and money market

1,466,541

1,399,464

1,389,180

5 %

6 % Certificates of deposit

553,481

576,563

552,111

(4) %

— % Brokered deposits

168,674

150,828

133,885

12 %

26 % Total deposits

4,575,226

4,514,020

4,678,406

1 %

(2) % Short-term borrowings

516,336

552,606

470,140

(7) %

10 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

— %

— % Accrued interest and other liabilities

79,387

105,137

123,500

(24) %

(36) % Total liabilities

5,215,280

5,216,094

5,316,377

— %

(2) % Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, no par value

116,072

115,543

114,842

— %

1 % Retained earnings

500,927

493,974

478,664

1 %

5 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss:



















Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(91,349)

(110,308)

(139,228)

(17) %

(34) % Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

4,506

9,327

9,343

(52) %

(52) % Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax

(256)

(250)

(323)

2 %

(21) % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(87,099)

(101,231)

(130,208)

(14) %

(33) % Total shareholders' equity

529,900

508,286

463,298

4 %

14 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,745,180

$ 5,724,380

$ 5,779,675

— %

(1) %

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended







(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

% Change

Sep 2024 vs.

Jun 2024

% Change

Sep 2024 vs.

Sep 2023 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 55,484

$ 53,422

$ 50,115

4 %

11 % Taxable interest on investments

6,622

6,807

5,814

(3) %

14 % Nontaxable interest on investments

462

461

748

— %

(38) % Dividend income

389

521

302

(25) %

29 % Other interest income

764

951

690

(20) %

11 % Total interest income

63,721

62,162

57,669

3 %

10 % Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

25,051

24,169

20,969

4 %

19 % Interest on borrowings

4,549

5,285

3,577

(14) %

27 % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

534

524

539

2 %

(1) % Total interest expense

30,134

29,978

25,085

1 %

20 % Net interest income

33,587

32,184

32,584

4 %

3 % Provision (credit) for credit losses

239

650

(574)

(63) %

(142) % Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

33,348

31,534

33,158

6 %

1 % Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

3,169

3,069

3,130

3 %

1 % Service charges on deposit accounts

2,168

2,113

2,040

3 %

6 % Income from fiduciary services

1,817

1,870

1,641

(3) %

11 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,414

1,441

1,217

(2) %

16 % Mortgage banking income, net

973

516

583

89 %

67 % Bank-owned life insurance

709

694

644

2 %

10 % Net loss on sale of securities

—

—

(5,335)

— %

N.M. Other income

1,156

942

1,152

23 %

— % Total non-interest income

11,406

10,645

5,072

7 %

125 % Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

16,545

15,601

14,744

6 %

12 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,578

3,497

3,382

2 %

6 % Net occupancy costs

1,890

1,981

1,804

(5) %

5 % Debit card expense

1,368

1,311

1,318

4 %

4 % Consulting and professional fees

788

1,149

897

(31) %

(12) % Regulatory assessments

784

813

861

(4) %

(9) % Merger and acquisition costs

727

—

—

N.M.

N.M. Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

— %

(6) % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

94

47

(34)

100 %

(376) % Other expenses

2,987

2,772

3,087

8 %

(3) % Total non-interest expense

28,900

27,310

26,207

6 %

10 % Income before income tax expense

15,854

14,869

12,023

7 %

32 % Income Tax Expense

2,781

2,876

2,236

(3) %

24 % Net Income

$ 13,073

$ 11,993

$ 9,787

9 %

34 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.90

$ 0.82

$ 0.67

10 %

34 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.90

$ 0.81

$ 0.67

11 %

34 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For the Nine Months Ended

% Change Sep

2024 vs. Sep

2023 (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 160,615

$ 144,092

11 % Taxable interest on investments

20,456

17,629

16 % Nontaxable interest on investments

1,388

2,273

(39) % Dividend income

1,222

788

55 % Other interest income

2,385

1,667

43 % Total interest income

186,066

166,449

12 % Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

72,398

56,046

29 % Interest on borrowings

15,032

9,249

63 % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

1,592

1,600

(1) % Total interest expense

89,022

66,895

33 % Net interest income

97,044

99,554

(3) % (Credit) provision for credit losses

(1,213)

1,531

(179) % Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

98,257

98,023

— % Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

9,104

9,147

— % Service charges on deposit accounts

6,308

5,737

10 % Income from fiduciary services

5,436

5,016

8 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

4,094

3,462

18 % Mortgage banking income, net

2,297

1,889

22 % Bank-owned life insurance

2,086

1,849

13 % Net loss on sale of securities

—

(5,335)

N.M. Other income

3,048

3,283

(7) % Total non-interest income

32,373

25,048

29 % Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

48,100

44,605

8 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

10,704

9,772

10 % Net occupancy costs

5,941

5,735

4 % Debit card expense

3,943

3,781

4 % Consulting and professional fees

2,797

3,327

(16) % Regulatory assessments

2,454

2,574

(5) % Merger and acquisition costs

727

—

N.M. Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

417

444

(6) % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

151

(25)

(704) % Other expenses

8,338

9,302

(10) % Total non-interest expense

83,572

79,515

5 % Income before income tax expense

47,058

43,556

8 % Income Tax Expense

8,720

8,653

1 % Net Income

$ 38,338

$ 34,903

10 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 2.63

$ 2.39

10 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.62

$ 2.39

10 %



N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 48,914

$ 50,266

$ 48,401

4.66 %

6.06 %

4.04 % Investments - taxable

1,138,979

1,162,941

1,177,367

2.53 %

2.58 %

2.14 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,864

61,794

102,872

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.68 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,706,509

1,701,431

1,658,125

5.41 %

5.09 %

4.84 % Commercial(1)

375,944

387,337

391,491

6.51 %

6.51 %

6.08 % Municipal(1)

17,186

16,351

18,888

5.17 %

4.84 %

4.41 % Residential real estate

1,780,665

1,772,707

1,762,860

4.53 %

4.48 %

4.18 % Consumer and home equity

264,178

260,384

252,357

7.96 %

7.93 %

7.74 % Total loans

4,144,482

4,138,210

4,083,721

5.29 %

5.14 %

4.85 % Total interest-earning assets

5,394,239

5,413,211

5,412,361

4.69 %

4.58 %

4.23 % Other assets

317,319

323,065

304,439











Total assets

$ 5,711,558

$ 5,736,276

$ 5,716,800





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 934,403

$ 901,774

$ 1,019,450

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,440,374

1,479,201

1,584,314

2.56 %

2.52 %

2.42 % Savings

679,118

624,034

661,126

0.95 %

0.52 %

0.14 % Money market

760,977

760,844

721,423

3.46 %

3.41 %

2.85 % Certificates of deposit

565,063

583,282

497,301

3.85 %

3.90 %

3.05 % Total deposits

4,379,935

4,349,135

4,483,614

2.09 %

2.05 %

1.67 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

156,618

150,799

161,623

5.25 %

5.28 %

5.07 % Customer repurchase agreements

190,936

185,729

193,297

1.92 %

1.81 %

1.69 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

4.79 %

4.75 %

4.83 % Other borrowings

336,899

401,144

263,705

4.28 %

4.46 %

4.14 % Total borrowings

728,784

782,003

662,956

3.90 %

4.00 %

3.70 % Total funding liabilities

5,108,719

5,131,138

5,146,570

2.35 %

2.35 %

1.93 % Other liabilities

84,617

102,658

99,480











Shareholders' equity

518,222

502,480

470,750











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,711,558

$ 5,736,276

$ 5,716,800











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.34 %

2.23 %

2.30 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.46 %

2.36 %

2.39 %



(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Nine Months Ended

For The Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 47,893

$ 30,002

5.05 %

4.78 % Investments - taxable

1,163,118

1,209,000

2.55 %

2.09 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

62,014

104,518

3.78 %

3.67 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,696,882

1,658,188

5.15 %

4.73 % Commercial(1)

384,402

402,331

6.35 %

5.80 % Municipal(1)

16,067

17,467

4.82 %

4.01 % Residential real estate

1,775,502

1,742,340

4.47 %

4.01 % Consumer and home equity

260,635

253,137

7.93 %

7.46 % Total loans

4,133,488

4,073,463

5.15 %

4.69 % Total interest-earning assets

5,406,513

5,416,983

4.57 %

4.09 % Other assets

315,387

288,783







Total assets

$ 5,721,900

$ 5,705,766

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 923,207

$ 1,031,700

— %

— % Interest checking

1,469,812

1,637,231

2.54 %

2.23 % Savings

634,478

693,468

0.57 %

0.10 % Money market

762,131

704,360

3.39 %

2.51 % Certificates of deposit

577,007

409,909

3.84 %

2.54 % Total deposits

4,366,635

4,476,668

2.04 %

1.46 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

146,969

206,206

5.28 %

4.64 % Customer repurchase agreements

186,401

189,532

1.78 %

1.42 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

4.80 %

4.83 % Other borrowings

379,751

237,546

4.41 %

4.07 % Total borrowings

757,452

677,615

3.96 %

3.55 % Total funding liabilities

5,124,087

5,154,283

2.32 %

1.74 % Other liabilities

92,361

84,920







Shareholders' equity

505,452

466,563







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,721,900

$ 5,705,766







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.25 %

2.35 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.37 %

2.44 %



(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or for the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2024

At or for the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024

At or for the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

At or for the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,497

$ 2,497

$ 2,473

$ 2,539

$ 2,775 Commercial real estate

130

79

205

386

92 Commercial

2,057

4,409

1,980

1,725

1,083 Consumer and home equity

666

810

1,000

798

674 Total non-accrual loans

5,350

7,795

5,658

5,448

4,624 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans prior to adoption of ASU 2022-02

1,645

1,846

1,973

1,990

1,997 Total non-performing loans

6,995

9,641

7,631

7,438

6,621 Other real estate owned

—

—

—

—

— Total non-performing assets

$ 6,995

$ 9,641

$ 7,631

$ 7,438

$ 6,621 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 216

$ 400

$ 797

$ 1,290

$ 751 Commercial real estate

239

678

92

740

188 Commercial

578

539

537

2,007

2,260 Consumer and home equity

358

628

618

922

603 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 1,391

$ 2,245

$ 2,044

$ 4,959

$ 3,802 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 36,935

$ 36,935

$ 36,935

$ 36,922

$ 36,922 (Credit) provision for loan losses

(693)

(976)

(1,164)

1,174

288 Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

—

—

—

18

18 Commercial real estate

—

—

—

58

58 Commercial

1,157

763

309

1,560

1,101 Consumer and home equity

83

55

36

91

63 Total charge-offs

1,240

818

345

1,727

1,240 Total recoveries

(412)

(271)

(187)

(566)

(437) Net charge-offs

828

547

158

1,161

803 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 35,414

$ 35,412

$ 35,613

$ 36,935

$ 36,407 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 35,414

$ 35,412

$ 35,613

$ 36,935

$ 36,407 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)

2,743

2,787

2,325

2,353

2,670 ACL, end of period

$ 38,157

$ 38,199

$ 37,938

$ 39,288

$ 39,077 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.17 %

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.18 %

0.16 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.12 %

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.11 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.90 %

0.90 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.01 % Year-to-date

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

506.28 %

367.31 %

466.69 %

496.57 %

549.87 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.03 %

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.12 %

0.09 %



(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Core Net Income; Core Diluted Earnings per Share; Core Return on Average Assets; and Core Return on Average Equity:





For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Core Net Income:



















Net income, as presented

$ 13,073

$ 11,993

$ 9,787

$ 38,338

$ 34,903 Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

—

—

5,335

—

5,335 Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

—

—

(910)

1,838 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

727

—

—

727

— Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(153)

—

(1,120)

38

(1,506) Core net income

$ 13,647

$ 11,993

$ 14,002

$ 38,193

$ 40,570 Core Diluted Earnings per Share:



















Diluted earnings per share, as presented

$ 0.90

$ 0.81

$ 0.67

$ 2.62

$ 2.39 Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

—

—

0.37

—

0.37 Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

—

—

(0.06)

0.13 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

0.05

—

—

0.05

— Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(0.01)

—

(0.08)

—

(0.12) Core diluted earnings per share

$ 0.94

$ 0.81

$ 0.96

$ 2.61

$ 2.77 Core Return on Average Assets:



















Return on average assets, as presented

0.91 %

0.84 %

0.68 %

0.89 %

0.82 % Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

— %

— %

0.37 %

— %

0.13 % Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

— %

— %

— %

(0.02) %

0.04 % Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

0.05 %

— %

— %

0.02 %

— % Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(0.01) %

— %

(0.08) %

— %

(0.04) % Core return on average assets

0.95 %

0.84 %

0.97 %

0.89 %

0.95 % Core Return on Average Equity:



















Return on average equity, as presented

10.04 %

9.60 %

8.25 %

10.13 %

10.00 % Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

— %

— %

4.50 %

— %

1.53 % Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

— %

— %

— %

(0.24) %

0.53 % Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

0.56 %

— %

— %

0.19 %

— % Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

(0.12) %

— %

(0.95) %

0.01 %

(0.43) % Core return on average equity

10.48 %

9.60 %

11.80 %

10.09 %

11.63 %



(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net income, as presented

$ 13,073

$ 11,993

$ 9,787

$ 38,338

$ 34,903 Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses

239

650

(574)

(1,213)

1,531 Adjustment for income tax expense

2,781

2,876

2,236

8,720

8,653 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 16,093

$ 15,519

$ 11,449

$ 45,845

$ 45,087





















Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 28,900

$ 27,310

$ 26,207

$ 83,572

$ 79,515 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

727

—

—

727

— Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 28,173

$ 27,310

$ 26,207

$ 82,845

$ 79,515 Net interest income, as presented

$ 33,587

$ 32,184

$ 32,584

$ 97,044

$ 99,554 Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)

165

159

237

475

701 Non-interest income, as presented

11,406

10,645

5,072

32,373

25,048 Adjustment for net loss on sale of securities

—

—

5,335

—

5,335 Core net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 45,158

$ 42,988

$ 43,228

$ 129,892

$ 130,638 GAAP efficiency ratio

64.23 %

63.77 %

69.60 %

64.58 %

63.82 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

62.39 %

63.53 %

60.63 %

63.78 %

60.87 %



(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Core Return on Average Tangible Equity:





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Net income, as presented

$ 13,073

$ 11,993

$ 9,787

$ 38,338

$ 34,903 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

417

444 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(29)

(29)

(31)

(88)

(93) Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 13,183

$ 12,103

$ 9,904

$ 38,667

$ 35,254 Average equity, as presented

$ 518,222

$ 502,480

$ 470,750

$ 505,452

$ 466,563 Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,319)

(95,458)

(95,888)

(95,460)

(96,037) Average tangible equity

$ 422,903

$ 407,022

$ 374,862

$ 409,992

$ 370,526 Return on average equity

10.04 %

9.60 %

8.25 %

10.13 %

10.00 % Return on average tangible equity

12.40 %

11.96 %

10.48 %

12.60 %

12.72 % Core Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Core net income (see "Core Net Income" table above)

$ 13,647

$ 11,993

$ 14,002

$ 38,193

$ 40,570 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

417

444 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(29)

(29)

(31)

(88)

(93) Core net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 13,757

$ 12,103

$ 14,119

$ 38,522

$ 40,921 Core return on average tangible equity

12.94 %

11.96 %

14.94 %

12.55 %

14.77 %



(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:

(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 529,900

$ 508,286

$ 463,298 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,251)

(95,390)

(95,816) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 434,649

$ 412,896

$ 367,482 Shares outstanding at period end

14,577,218

14,569,262

14,558,137 Book value per share

$ 36.35

$ 34.89

$ 31.82 Tangible book value per share

29.82

28.34

25.24 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,745,180

$ 5,724,380

$ 5,779,675 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,251)

(95,390)

(95,816) Tangible assets

$ 5,649,929

$ 5,628,990

$ 5,683,859 Common equity ratio

9.22 %

8.88 %

8.02 % Tangible common equity ratio

7.69 %

7.34 %

6.47 %

Core Deposits:

(In thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Total deposits

$ 4,575,226

$ 4,514,020

$ 4,678,406 Adjustment for certificates of deposit

(553,481)

(576,563)

(552,111) Adjustment for brokered deposits

(168,674)

(150,828)

(133,885) Core deposits

$ 3,853,071

$ 3,786,629

$ 3,992,410

Average Core Deposits:





















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended (In thousands)

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2023 Total average deposits, as presented(1)

$ 4,379,935

$ 4,349,135

$ 4,483,614

$ 4,366,635

$ 4,476,668 Adjustment for average certificates of deposit

(565,063)

(583,282)

(497,301)

(577,007)

(409,909) Average core deposits

$ 3,814,872

$ 3,765,853

$ 3,986,313

$ 3,789,628

$ 4,066,759



(1) Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.

SOURCE Camden National Corporation