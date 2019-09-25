Camden National Corporation Selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

CAMDEN, Maine, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC), the parent company of Camden National Bank, has been named to the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. Camden National was one of 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts – and the only bank headquartered in New England – to be recognized.

"The objective of the Sm-All Stars remains the same: to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country," Sandler O'Neill announced. "In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world."

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, a category that includes 394 depository institutions nationally. Companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria, including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

"Camden National is thrilled to be selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars amongst the highest performing institutions nationwide," said Camden National Corporation President & CEO, Greg Dufour. "This recognition is a testament to the success of our measured, balanced approach and to the outstanding dedication of our talented employees."

Sandler O'Neill is a full-service investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector. For more information, please visit www.sandleroneill.com.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC), headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 71 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complemented by 24/7 live phone support. Greenwich Associates named Camden National Bank a 2018 Greenwich CX Leader in U.S. Retail Banking, a designation that recognizes top U.S. banks in customer experience. For nine years, Camden National Bank has received the "Lender at Work for Maine" Award from the Finance Authority of Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

