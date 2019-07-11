Camden National Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019

CAMDEN, Maine, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 hosted by Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deborah A. Jordan, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:

Live Dial-In (Domestic): (888) 349-0139

Live Dial-In (International): (412) 542-4154

Live Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac190730.html

A link to the live webcast will be will be available on Camden National Corporation's website under "Investor Relations" at www.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC), headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 71 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complemented by 24/7 live phone support. Greenwich Associates named Camden National Bank a 2018 Greenwich CX Leader in U.S. Retail Banking, a designation that recognizes top U.S. banks in customer experience. In 2018, Camden National Bank received the "Lender at Work for Maine" Award from the Finance Authority of Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit www.CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

