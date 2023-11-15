Cameo Kids Welcomes Iconic Sesame Street to its Platform

Elmo and Cookie Monster to deliver personalized messages for fans of all ages

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo Kids is introducing two beloved Sesame Street characters to its platform, Elmo and Cookie Monster, creating personalized messages for children and fans of all ages.

Cameo Kids is a unique platform enabling parents and loved ones to book personalized Cameo videos featuring favorite family entertainment stars, whether for birthdays, congratulations, bedtime, holidays, or just an everyday "we love you!" On November 15th, Elmo and Cookie Monster will become the first Sesame Street characters to join Cameo Kids.

The videos are set to offer interactive and engaging experiences, utilizing the magic of Sesame Street to deliver heartwarming messages, with all the furry fun that has made the multi-award-winning television series a cherished part of childhood for generations. Messages include Elmo and Cookie Monster helping kids count to their age or sharing words starting with the same first letter as their name.

Elmo and Cookie Monster will join many other favorite children's characters to bring special moments to children everywhere. Sesame Street Cameo videos cost just $25.

"In today's world of digital kids' entertainment, Elmo and Cookie Monster are stars of a different magnitude. They inspire laughter, wonder and legions of fans," said Steven Galanis, CEO of Cameo. "They are perfect additions to the Cameo Kids platform, giving parents and others a whole new way to say, 'I love you.'"

"Elmo and Cookie Monster can bring joy and delight to any day and any celebration; this time, with playful personalized messages," said Gabriela Arenas, Senior Vice President, Global Product Licensing, Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street. "As we've done for over 50 years, Sesame Street connects with families and fans in fun, unexpected ways."

