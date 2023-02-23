Cameo Names Meta Veteran Matty de Castro as GM Enterprise Sales, Cameo for Business

As Cameo Doubles Down on C4B, De Castro Will Leverage Experience in Ad Partnerships to Grow the Celebrity-Driven Marketing Arm

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo, the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities, today announced Matty de Castro to join as the new General Manager of Enterprise Sales for Cameo for Business (C4B).

De Castro will leverage nearly 20-years of experience in technology and advertising to grow the platform's B2B celebrity-driven marketing and branded content division. He'll focus on sales team management and securing enterprise brand and platform partnerships.

De Castro previously served multiple roles at Meta including head of CPG and retail sales at Facebook, where he built partnerships with Fortune 500 brands, scaled the Chicago office, and fueled the growth of Facebook's marketing services platform to $3.7 billion. Most recently, De Castro served as VP of growth and operations at VidMob, where he built out the global sales and business operations team for the platform's end-to-end marketing solutions focused on data-driven creative.

"Today's landscape requires brands to move at the lightning speed of pop culture and Cameo is the first platform to really offer that in the celebrity-driven content space," said Matty de Castro, GM of Cameo for Business. "In a short time the nimble team has leveraged their incredible roster of talent to create the kind of authentic content that works across multiple platforms and drives real ROI for brands of all sizes. I can't wait to jump in."

De Castro joins the team as Cameo continues to invest in the growing B2B division. He'll work in partnership with Prajit Gopal, who was recently hired in the new role of Head of Product for C4B and Merchandise. Gopal, a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree, previously served as Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Looped, the successful entertainment-focused virtual events company. He is now spearheading C4B product-led growth with platform improvements for brand customers including enhanced data-driven talent recommendations and reporting as well as new campaign management tools.

"Cameo for Business has unlimited potential for growth with the right investments, so we're thrilled to welcome Matty," said Cameo CEO and Co-Founder Steven Galanis. "He shares our vision, is passionate about mentoring our sales team, and most importantly understands the challenges facing top marketers today and how to provide them with valuable, efficient solutions."

Launched in 2020, Cameo for Business offers brands of all sizes direct access to tens of thousands of athletes, entertainers, creators and stars of all kinds to create celebrity-driven marketing content in just a few clicks. More than 14,000 unique brand customers across every industry including Infiniti, Chipotle, Bud Light, Molson Coors, MTV and Pfizer have leveraged C4B for social and digital brand marketing campaigns to authentically connect with core audiences, drive brand awareness and boost sales.

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and content partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In almost 6 years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 4.5 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions across every continent in the world. The platform has also helped raise more than $2 million for a wide range of charities. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/ .

