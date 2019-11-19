Cameo Partners with (RED) to Fight AIDS; Partnership Launches in Support of the 5th (RED) Shopathon Campaign

Special (RED) talent joining the Cameo Fameo for the campaign includes Bobby Berk, design & lifestyle expert and member of Netflix's 'Queer Eye' ; Billy Porter, Dyllón Burnside and Ryan Jamaal Swain from 'Pose'; and (STARZ) RED Cameo bundle featuring La La Anthony and Larenz Tate from 'POWER' and Caitriona Balfe from 'Outlander.'

More than 300 of the personalities on the Cameo platform have also agreed to participate, including Lance Bass, Carson Kressley, Chris Harrison and Ceelo Green.

A (RED) icon live on the Cameo homepage now and throughout the campaign directs fans to a landing page where they can find a list of talent participating in the (RED) activation, as well as the donation amount charged by each athlete, musician, media personality or influencer. Fees are set by the talent and range from $5 to $2,500.

Users wishing to purchase a Cameo simply select their preferred talent and fill out a request form with general instructions (eg "Please wish my friend Kris a Merry Christmas!"). The completed video arrives in the purchaser's inbox a few days later, with a personalized message addressing the recipient by name in the talent's own words and personality. The sender can share the video with the recipient immediately to coincide with birthdays, holidays or other events associated with the message.

"Many of the 20,000+ members of our talent roster donate their Cameo fees to charity. This partnership with (RED) offers a great opportunity for them to use the Cameo platform to contribute to building a world without AIDS," said Cameo CEO Steven Galanis. "Every Cameo fulfilled through this campaign will have twice the impact: as a one-of-a-kind gift that connects the recipient directly with his or her favorite VIP, and as a vehicle for raising funds to save lives."

The Cameo landing page for the (RED) Shopathon is https://www.cameo.com/c/red

About (RED)®

(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Partners include: AirAsia, Alessi, Amazon, Andaz, Apple, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Calm, Claro, Durex, eos, Fatboy USA, Girl Skateboards, Johnson & Johnson, MCM, Montblanc, Mophie, quip, Salesforce, SAP, Starbucks, Telcel, Vespa, Vilebrequin and Wanderlust.

To date, (RED) has generated more than $600 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants in Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, eSwatini, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted over 140 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.

About Cameo

Cameo is the first service enabling consumers to book personalized video greetings from celebrities. In less than three years, the company has built a talent portfolio of more than 20,000 VIPs and fulfilled more than 400,000 requests ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, baby gender reveals and beyond. For more information, visit www.cameo.com .

