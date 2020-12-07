Cameo x St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Celebrate 12 Days of Cameo, Dec. 7-18

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameo, the company that has connected more than 1 million fans to their favorite pop culture personalities through personalized video messages and video calls, has partnered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in a holiday campaign to raise funds and awareness of childhood cancers and other life-threatening diseases.

Beginning today and running through Friday, December 18, more than 700 celebrities, musicians, athletes, artists, activists and even Santa himself will donate 25%-100% of the proceeds of their Cameo orders to benefit St. Jude. For the duration of the partnership, Cameo will also donate 20% of its net proceeds or 5% of the total Cameo purchase price for participating talent.

Fans can purchase Cameo video greetings from VIPs ranging from former NSYNC'er Lance Bass and ex-MLB player Nick Swisher to models Lily Aldridge and Paige Vanzant; recording artists Brian Courtney Wilson, Jekalynn Carr and LeAnn Rimes; and television personalities Elizabeth Chambers, Jeff Probst and TJ Lavin.

There's also a stellar lineup of acting talent including Daniel Bucatinsky, Colin Donnell, Dule Hill, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Odette Annable, Holly Marie Combs, Eva Amurri Martino, Claire Holt, Isabella Gomez, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Emilie de Ravin and Anneliese van der Pol, plus hundreds of other choices in a wide range of categories.

The full list of participating talent is on the Cameo website and a dedicated St. Jude Cameo page. In addition, a charity flag icon appears on the individual Cameo talent pages to indicate their participation in the campaign.

Consumers wishing to purchase a Cameo simply select their preferred talent and fill out a request form with general instructions ("Please wish my friend Kris a Merry Christmas!"). The completed video will arrive in the purchaser's inbox a few days later with a personalized message addressing the recipient by name in the talent's own words and personality. The sender can share the video with the recipient whenever they like, coinciding with the perfect gifting moment.

In addition, the Cameo/St. Jude partnership can help lift the spirits of St. Jude patients and their families by offering complimentary, personalized holiday messages from Cameo Santa.

"This partnership with St. Jude gives fans and stars an opportunity to connect around an important cause while also creating unforgettable moments for those on the receiving end of the Cameo messages," said Cameo CEO Steven Galanis. "It's the latest initiative in the Cameo Cares program we began earlier this year to raise money for charity, and I can't think of a better partner during the holiday season when so many children are in need."

"We are using technology more than ever this year to connect with each other in new and different ways," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Our partnership with Cameo provides a personalized and unique gift for a friend or loved one while supporting kids at St. Jude. We invite all of our supporters to take part in this exciting new way to give back, a meaningful way to celebrate the holidays."

The Cameo x St. Jude partnership is part of the 12 Days of Cameo , Cameo's holiday celebration featuring 12 days of surprises, exclusive celebrity arrivals, special sweepstakes and more. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. For more information about 12 Days of Cameo, please visit https://on.cameo.com/12-days-of-cameo/

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Cameo

Cameo is the original service enabling consumers to interact with tens of thousands of talent in the form of personalized video messages, live zoom calls and direct messages. In just over three years, the company has fulfilled over 1 million requests ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, baby gender reveals and more for fans around the world. For more information, visit www.cameo.com .

