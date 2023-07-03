Camera Manufacturer Vieworks Exhibits at Vision China Shanghai 2023

ANYANG-SI, South Korea, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks (KOSDAQ: 100120), a leading provider of industrial cameras, is exhibiting at Vision China Shanghai 2023 (Booth 5.1B101) from July 11th to 13th. Vieworks will be showcasing industrial cameras, industrial lenses, golf launch monitor, and X-ray flat panel detectors.

Vieworks to showcase industrial cameras and industrial lenses at Vision China Shanghai 2023

Ranging from 0.4 megapixel to 604 megapixel resolution at up to 454 fps, Vieworks' area scan cameras are suitable for demanding applications including flat panel inspection, printed circuit board inspection, and semiconductor inspection. With hybrid TDI (Time Delayed Integration) sensors, Vieworks' TDI line scan cameras are available in M42, M72, and M95 mounts from 2k to 23k resolution.

Along with industrial cameras, industrial lens VEO Series will be available for display and live demo at the booth. VEO Series is a line of lenses codeveloped with Schneider Kreuznach, precisely designed to bring out the best of Vieworks' cameras.

Aside from cameras and lenses, Vieworks also introduces their latest golf launch monitor. Equipped with dual high speed cameras, Vieworks' G4 meticulously captures the data of golf ball and club for high quality screen golf experience.

Industrial X-ray flat panel detectors will also be displayed at Vision China Shanghai 2023. Based on proven expertise in X-ray imaging, Vieworks proudly offers their X-ray flat panel detectors for industrial applications including semiconductor inspection and battery inspection.

In addition to the product lineup display, six different demonstrations on Vieworks' cameras and lenses will be held at the booth. Demos include display panel inspection with ultra high resolution 152 megapixel camera and machine component surface inspection with 4 megapixel cameras. Demos on line scan cameras include printed circuit board inspection using 9k TDI line scan camera with HDR (high dynamic range) function. For a solution demo, a 16k TDI line scan camera and 3.33x magnification lens will be set up as an auto focus tracking system for submicron inspection.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With industry-leading technology, Vieworks provides machine vision solutions encompassing industrial cameras, industrial lenses, and accessories. As your vision partner, Vieworks offers innovative vision and insight for your vision system. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.