Cameron MacMillan Joins Underdog Sports as Vice President of VIP

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron MacMillan, fantasy sports pioneer, has joined Underdog Sports as the Vice President of VIP, overseeing the Top Dogs Program. Cameron brings a wealth of experience in fantasy sports and sports betting, along with success as an entrepreneur, angel investor and philanthropist, as he looks to provide white glove service and once-in-a-lifetime experiences for Underdog's most loyal customers. 

"Cameron is someone I have known for a very long time, and he's shown to be a proven winner," said Jeremy Levine, Founder & Co-CEO of Underdog Sports. "Of all the places he could have taken his time and talents to, I'm thankful he decided to come and win with the Underdog team."

"I've been an investor in Underdog Sports since Day 1, so to be able to join the team and build out best-in-class experiential services for some of the most loyal Underdog Sports users is an opportunity that I'm passionate about. The future is very bright here and I believe we will become one of the top sportsbooks in America, so I'm really excited to be a part of the journey," said Cameron MacMillan about joining the team. 

As Underdog hosts its biggest, Best Ball tournament ever this NFL season, with a $15 million prize pool, MacMillan brings significant experience to help bolster the company's offerings. He was co-founder and COO of RotoGrinders.com in 2009, the leading community & content provider for daily fantasy sports, and now sports betting, which is rapidly growing across the United States as its legality expands state by state. RotoGrinders was acquired by Better Collective ('BETCO' on Swedish NASDAQ) for nearly $60M in 2021.

Underdog Sports is the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, backed by investors Mark Cuban, Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Odell Beckham Jr., Breon Corcoran (ex-CEO Paddy Power Betfair/Flutter), Mitch Garber, Eilers & Krejcik, Mark Pincus (founder of Zynga), The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Steve Aoki, Nas, Future, Gunna and many more.

