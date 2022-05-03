Cameron Price Named Head of Global Analytics Practice of Trianz

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology and services firm, announced the appointment of Cameron Price as the Head of Global Analytics Practice. In his new global role, Cameron will be responsible for designing and operationalizing analytics-driven data transformation services and driving IP and platform-led growth at Trianz.

Cameron is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience creating and implementing innovative approaches to data enablement and leveraging information technology solutions as a competitive differentiator, driving innovation and growth. Before joining Trianz, he led the Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) Data and Analytics team for AWS and co-founded CBIG Consulting in APJ prior to its acquisition by Deloitte. With global experience across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., he has helped public and private organizations enter new markets, realize growth targets, and significantly increase operational efficiency.

"We are pleased to promote Cameron as Head of Global Analytics Practice at Trianz," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "I am confident that Cameron's phenomenal expertise in building an analytics business and driving value for clients will enable us to realize Trianz' vision to deliver connected, consistent, and endearing experiences to customers in this increasingly evolving data and technology landscape."

Under Cam's guidance, Trianz has accelerated its IP and platform footprint in the data and analytics space. The intent is to help our clients accelerate data and analytics modernization initiatives by simplifying migration efforts, and by democratizing data access across the enterprise to provide immediate access to data and visualizations.

"I am excited to have been entrusted with taking this responsibility to lead the Global Analytics Practice," said Cameron. "Trianz' tremendous growth in the past few years is a testament to its promising future as the most preferred digital transformation partner for businesses. I am looking forward to further leveraging the Analytics Practice to anticipate inventive data-centric outcomes and delivering omnichannel personalized experiences to clients."

Cam graduated from Auckland University with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Marketing and International Business.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1,000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

Contact:

Trianz Media Team

[email protected]

+1-408-387-5800

SOURCE Trianz