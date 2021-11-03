Camille Walker Banks takes helm of LISC Detroit

DETROIT, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has named Camille Walker Banks, a lifelong Detroiter and seasoned economic development leader, as the new executive director of LISC Detroit.

Banks will lead the organization's $15-$20 million in annual community investments to fuel affordable housing, economic development, health, education, safety and jobs in underserved communities. LISC has been particularly engaged in efforts focused on racial equity, both in Detroit and nationally, as well as in supporting pandemic relief efforts for small businesses, housing providers and community-based nonprofits.

Banks replaces Tahirih Ziegler, who spent more than a decade as executive director and helped lead LISC's growth in Detroit to $296 million in total grants, loans and equity investments since 1990. Ziegler has been promoted to Midwest vice president to help steer a cohort of LISC program offices throughout the region.

"LISC Detroit is one of LISC's oldest and most dynamic program offices," said Lisa Glover, interim LISC president and CEO. "We are fortunate to not only have Tahirih's thoughtful and experienced guidance for LISC local programs offices across the heartland, but to also have the benefit of Camille's tremendous experience to energize commercial revitalization and catalyze new opportunities for residents," she said.

Banks most recently served as a regional executive director for NPower, leading the expansion of the Brooklyn-based anti-poverty organization into Michigan. She also served as executive director of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Wayne State University and was a senior manager at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Earlier, she was economic development supervisor for the City of Madison Heights; brand marketing manager at FCA America; and engagement management team leader for KPMG, LLP.

"Thoughtful place-based strategies can lay the foundation for better housing, education, health, safety and jobs throughout our city, especially when they are designed with, and respond to, the people who live, work and own businesses in our communities," said Banks.

She pointed to LISC's long history of partnership with a wide range of Detroit organizations, from local nonprofits and city agencies to philanthropy, business leaders and investors. "When it comes to bridging gaps in health, wealth and opportunity for Detroiters, we need both urgency and patience—urgency to drive creative approaches and responsive partnerships, and patience to leverage early gains so we can sustain progress and growth for many years to come. In other words, LISC is in it for the long-haul, and I'm so proud to help lead this work."

In addition to her professional success, Banks has contributed her time to a variety of local organizations, including serving as chair of the BUILD Institute board of directors and as a board member for One Detroit Credit Union and the National Association of Women Business Owners (Greater Detroit). She served as committee chair for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and a member of the Michigan Economic Development Association.

Banks has a BS in business administration and a master's degree in urban and regional planning from Wayne State University.

"Camille has shown, throughout her career, that she believes in a Detroit where everyone has the chance to succeed, no matter where they live or where they come from," said Ziegler. "She has a proven track record of success in building consensus, raising impact-focused capital, developing local leaders and managing community relationships. We are so glad she has brought her talent to LISC and to the communities across the city where we work."

About LISC

With residents and partners, LISC forges resilient and inclusive communities of opportunity across America – great places to live, work, visit, do business and raise families. Since 1979, LISC has invested $24 billion to build or rehab more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments and develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

