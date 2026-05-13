CAMIN Expands Testing and Inspection Services Across Brazil through Strategic Alliance with Analysis Brasil

PASADENA, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camin Cargo Control Holdings, Inc. ("CAMIN"), a global provider of independent testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services to the energy and commodities industries, today announced its official entry into the Brazilian market through a strategic alliance with Analysis Brasil, one of the country's most established laboratory and inspection networks.

Headquartered in Teresina, Brazil, Analysis Brasil is a market leader in the certification of fuels, biofuels, wastewater, and soils across the region. Through this alliance, CAMIN will now have access to 29 operating facilities across Brazil, significantly expanding its capabilities in inspection, laboratory testing, quality assurance, and operational support for the oil and gas, petrochemical, agricultural, and other commodities sectors. This milestone represents a major step forward in CAMIN's global growth strategy, strengthening its footprint across Latin America and accelerating its presence in high-growth emerging markets that are increasingly relevant to global trade and energy flows.

"Brazil represents one of the most strategic markets for CAMIN globally, and I am excited about the completion of this critical step as part of CAMIN's growth strategy," said Fernando Assing, Chief Executive Officer at CAMIN. "The strategic alliance with Analysis Brasil is a significant step in our journey to expand physical testing and chemical analysis. The combination of CAMIN's global capabilities and reputation, together with Analysis Brasil's extensive footprint and local industry knowledge, creates a powerful platform capable of delivering trusted results with the highest standards of quality, compliance, and service excellence."

CAMIN has a strong presence in Latin America, with existing operations in Argentina, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. With this alliance in Brazil, CAMIN now has a presence in all major markets in the region.

"Brazil is a strategic market for the future of energy and the trading of commodities. Through this relationship, CAMIN enters the market with immediate national coverage, strong technical capability, and the operational agility required to support both local and multinational customers," said Alvaro Marzullo, Vice President of Latin America at CAMIN. "The combination of CAMIN's global platform with Analysis Brasil's nationwide operational presence creates a highly differentiated solution capable of supporting both local operations and large international programs with a high degree of technical and governance standards. This is only the beginning for CAMIN in Brazil."

Érico Valessa, Chief Executive Officer at Analysis Brasil added, "It is with great enthusiasm that we celebrate the relationship between Analysis Brasil and CAMIN. This is more than a business collaboration; it is the coming together of companies committed to excellence, safety, quality, and innovation in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. This alliance will strengthen operations, expand opportunities, and generate even more value for our clients and partners."

This strategic alliance reflects CAMIN's continued commitment to strengthening its global capabilities and delivering unified testing, inspection, and certification solutions in key global markets. CAMIN previously announced expansion of coverage across North and West Africa through agreements with Tankoil Group and Stewart Inter Sea, respectively.

About CAMIN

CAMIN is a global leader in independent laboratory testing, inspection and compliance services for the energy sector and other critical industries. With a team of approximately 1,750 professionals and the capacity to support operations in over 30 countries, CAMIN ensures the quantity and quality of globally traded commodities, helping clients manage risk and maintain the highest levels of compliance. The company specializes in delivering quick, accurate and trusted results through the deep knowledge of its subject matter experts, its global laboratory network, decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to integrity.

About Analysis Brasil

Analysis Brasil is a Brazilian company specialized in laboratory analysis, inspection, and quality control services for the fuel and energy sectors. With operations across Brazil, the company is recognized for its technical expertise, qualified professionals, regulatory compliance, and commitment to delivering reliable, accurate, and timely results to its clients.

SOURCE Camin Cargo Control, Inc.