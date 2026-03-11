Richard Armstrong joins CAMIN as Chief Commercial Officer & President of EMEA

PASADENA, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMIN, a global leader in independent laboratory testing, inspection and compliance services for the energy sector and other critical industries, today announced the appointment of Richard Armstrong as Chief Commercial Officer & President of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa).

Mr. Armstrong joins CAMIN at an exciting time in the company's growth journey as it continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its position as a trusted industry leader. In his global role, Mr. Armstrong will lead the company's geographical expansion throughout EMEA while driving the company's global commercial strategy and business development initiatives.

With more than 30 years of experience across the global energy, marine and industrial sectors, Mr. Armstrong brings extensive industry knowledge and deep leadership expertise. Throughout his career, he has led global business development strategies, managed international executive teams and driven significant revenue growth across complex international markets.

"Richard brings a tremendous depth of experience and global industry knowledge to CAMIN," said Fernando Assing, Chief Executive Officer of CAMIN. "As we continue expanding our international presence and strengthening our commercial capabilities, Richard's leadership will play an important role in advancing our growth strategy and deepening our partnerships with customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We are very pleased to welcome him to the CAMIN leadership team."

Prior to joining CAMIN, Mr. Armstrong served as Global Vice President of Energy & Chemicals Commodities at SGS, where he supported operations across multiple countries and geographic regions. His background includes leadership roles overseeing global commercial operations, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and the development of new service lines in areas such as sustainability, digital innovation, and risk management. Mr. Armstrong has built a strong reputation for developing high-performing commercial teams, improving margins, and establishing long-term strategic partnerships with major clients around the world.

"I am thrilled to have joined the CAMIN team," Mr. Armstrong added. "CAMIN has grown significantly in recent years and has rapidly developed into a major international provider of TIC services. I'm looking forward to getting to know and working with my new colleagues, and I'm excited for the opportunity to contribute and make an impact during the next phase of CAMIN's growth strategy. Very exciting times ahead in servicing our clients' needs."

Mr. Armstrong will help expand CAMIN's presence in key international markets while advancing new business opportunities and strengthening the company's commercial capabilities. His leadership will play an important role in accelerating the company's growth strategy.

With the addition of Mr. Armstrong to its executive leadership team, CAMIN continues to strengthen its ability to serve clients across the global energy and commodities markets. The company remains committed to delivering trusted testing, inspection and certification services while continuing to grow its capabilities and global reach.

About CAMIN

CAMIN is a global leader in independent laboratory testing, inspection and compliance services for the energy sector and other critical industries. With a team of approximately 1,750 professionals and the capacity to support operations in over 30 countries, CAMIN ensures the quantity and quality of globally traded commodities, helping clients manage risk and maintain the highest levels of compliance. The company specializes in delivering quick, accurate and trusted results through the deep knowledge of its subject matter experts, its global laboratory network, decades of experience and an unwavering commitment to integrity.

SOURCE Camin Cargo Control, Inc.