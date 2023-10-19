Caminar to Host Annual Fall Celebration on November 4th to Increase Mental Health Awareness and Foster Courage, Hope and Community

Special Guest Drew Robinson, Former San Francisco Giants Player, to Speak about the Importance of Destigmatizing Mental Health

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caminar , a leading Bay Area behavioral health care agency, is continuing its mission to reduce the stigma around mental health and encourage ongoing mental health advocacy through its annual celebration on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The event is open to the public; community members, elected officials, and healthcare advocates are encouraged to attend.

As seen through Governor Newsom's Mental Health Services Act , mental health reform is at the forefront of state issues and Caminar remains dedicated to cultivating a safe space for the Bay Area and providing services that address root causes. Caminar strives to be a leader in mental health in the local community by fostering hope, courage, and community – the three pillars of this year's event.

On Saturday, November 4, Caminar will host its " In Celebration with Caminar " event with special guests Drew Robinson, San Francisco Giants Mental Health Advocate, and Dr. Shana Alexander, Director of Mental Health and Wellness and EAP for the Giants. Robinson and Dr. Alexander will be having an intimate conversation about Robinson's personal experience battling mental health and ways that parents, coaches, and caretakers can recognize the signs of mental health hardships early on.

"Anxiety and depression are very common, but because of stigma, it can be hard to discuss openly. Respected figures like Drew have a powerful platform to advocate for mental health. Drew can reach people we can't, and we are honored to have his voice raising awareness," said Caminar CEO, Mark Cloutier, MPP, MPH.

"It takes a lot of strength to recognize and admit that something might be off, and although challenging, it is empowering. By providing a safe space for our peers, we can foster the support people need to share their stories and talk through their struggles," said Robinson. "While it's not easy sharing my story, it's incredibly important for me to help others through events like this, to show that they're not alone, and prevent others from going through what I did. It's important to remind people that we would rather hear from you, than about you."

The evening's entertainment will be provided by the Champian Fulton Quartet. Guests are invited to enjoy cocktails, dinner, a Fund a Need auction, and the program for the evening. The celebration is sponsored by Carole Middleton, Michael and Kathy Chinn, Newfront, Barbara Patterson and Andrew Menkes, MD, Celeste P. Birkhofer, PhD, PsyD and Wendell W. Birkhofer, Linda and Richard Leao, Chick and Rick Runkel, Hanson Crawford Crum, Mark Cloutier, Sue Merrill, Tze Pin Tai and David Tai, and BPM.

About Caminar

Caminar is a leading behavioral health organization that supports nearly 17,000 youths and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area each year. Through 60 different programs focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery across five counties, Caminar delivers high-quality services to those with complex mental health, substance use, and co-occurring needs. The organization was founded in 1964 and is driven by compassion, science, and an understanding of root causes. To learn more, please visit www.caminar.org .

