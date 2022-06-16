CAMO NOW INCLUDES A POWERFUL VIDEO OVERLAY EDITOR

Camo, the Pioneering "iPhone as a webcam" App, Now Includes a Powerful Overlay Editor to Produce Outstanding Professional-Looking Video Calls, Recordings and Livestreams

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reincubate , makers of Camo, have announced today the release of Camo 1.7 with deep overlay functionality. The standout features are a drag and drop overlay editor, a gallery of editable templates, a preview tool and hotkeys for fast-switching between overlays.

These new overlay features provide even more ways for professionals, streamers, educators and producers to boost their appearance on video calls, presentations, recordings and streams.

Camo Studio 1.7 for macOS provides video superpowers, allowing users to:

Jump in with 17 pre-built templates, covering a range of different business cards, social channel tags and side-bar presentation overlays

Edit templates or start from scratch, to include name, job title, pronouns and company or social channels with editable text, image and shape boxes

Edit directly from Camo without the need for additional design software

Drag and drop elements to tailor perfect overlays

Switch between multiple overlays with keyboard shortcuts while on camera

Use Camo's Overlay Gallery to preview, select, organise and categorise overlays

Import, export and share overlays across the Camo community

"We're thrilled to be bringing deeper, delightful overlay features to Camo. Overlays help users stand out and create professional looks on video calls, recordings and streams, and Camo's pre-built templates inspire and save time. Users can select a ready-made overlay and add their details to start promoting their channels, business and streams today. It just works," says Aidan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Reincubate.

The market for streaming and production tools continues to grow, reflected by the attitudes towards return to in-office work, as well as investments in webcam technology from tech companies such as Apple.

Camo is the most powerful, feature-rich product on the market to empower users with incredible video quality and control over their image. It goes far beyond Apple's unreleased Continuity Camera functionality, with support for iPad, Windows, Android, overlays, lens selection, granular image control, AR effects, enterprise support, greater iOS & iPhone compatibility, a powerful SDK, and a host of other features .

The new overlay features are available today in Camo Studio 1.7 for macOS, in both free and paid versions, and can be downloaded from camoapp.com or the App Store. The same features are coming soon to Camo Studio for Windows.

About Reincubate

Founded in 2008, Reincubate makes Camo, the app that gives you video superpowers. By using the amazing cameras in cell phones, Camo provides video quality far in excess of any webcam or entry-level DSLR at a lower cost, with better software, and less hassle. Camo has been App of the Day in 168 countries in the App Store, and featured in both the WSJ and NYT Wirecutter. Reincubate is based in London, UK, with a distributed team around the world. For more information, visit reincubate.com .

SOURCE Reincubate