CamoAg™ Appoints Ned Bardic as Chief Growth Officer to Scale Sales Intelligence Across the US Agriculture Marketplace

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CamoAg Inc., a leading provider of intelligence tools for commercial teams in agribusiness, today announced that Ned Bardic has joined the company's leadership team as Chief Growth Officer. His appointment marks a significant commitment to helping US agribusinesses overcome customer data gaps that often hinder market growth.

Ned Bardic, Chief Growth Officer, CamoAg

For many US agriculture businesses, data critical to revenue growth is siloed across disparate systems, mobile apps and physical notebooks. This fragmentation leaves sales, marketing and insights teams with an unclear view of their customer base, a reality that can cost agribusinesses millions every year in missed opportunities. Bardic will underpin CamoAg's mission to provide these companies with an easier way to plan and execute sales efforts from the boardroom to the truck cab.

"Ned is a proven leader in driving sales strategies for his agribusiness clients, and his vision for growth aligns perfectly with our AI and data technologies," said Corbett Kull, Founder and CEO, CamoAg. "With Ned at the helm of our growth strategy, we are positioned to further support agribusinesses seeking to optimize sales playbooks across their territories."

The CamoAg platform is purposefully designed for the unique demands of ag sales and marketing teams. Through the CamoAg Producer Data Layer of one million US farm operations, users can quickly understand the full picture of customer prospects and identify strategies for outreach. This proprietary technology empowers sales leaders and field reps with the intelligence needed to enter every prospect meeting with a winning strategy.

"I have spent my career navigating the complexities of the US agriculture data landscape, and I know that the industry is tired of fragmented intelligence," said Bardic. "CamoAg is delivering exactly what the market needs, a way to uncover new opportunities, faster. We are helping teams implement smarter producer prospecting and informed lead engagement. I am thrilled to help our partners across the country build playbooks that drive real, measurable growth."

Bardic is transitioning to CamoAg following his successful tenure as Chief Growth Officer at AGDATA.

About CamoAg

CamoAg Inc. is a leading agtech company exclusively serving agribusinesses with AI-driven market intelligence and sales execution tools. CamoAg unifies land, producer and commercial datasets into a single, easy-to-use command center on web and iOS. This enables commercial teams to optimize sales and marketing efforts by understanding their position in each target area, identifying prospects and growth opportunities, and simplifying analytics and reporting. Learn more at camo.ag or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/camoag.

