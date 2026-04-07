CamoAg™ Launches New iPhone® App with CarPlay®, Advancing Agribusiness Information Access for Field Teams

With AI-powered smart search, users can access the CamoAg Producer Data Layer directly from an iPhone to explore more than one million farm operations, quickly viewing key details like aggregated owned acres, estimated operation size, crop history and operating locations. The app also offers instant access to uploaded customer contacts, with seamless integrations available to Salesforce® and other CRM and ERP systems – so data stays connected and ready to use from anywhere.

"We built the CamoAg app for ag professionals who spend a large portion of their day in the truck, and we are committed to supporting them wherever their work takes them," said Corbett Kull, Founder and CEO, CamoAg. "The iOS app with CarPlay was one of our most requested features, and this is a huge step forward in our mission to bring useful and accessible tools to field sales roles."

CamoAg also introduced new streamlined subscription tiers, designed to provide even more tailored value:

CamoAg Core: This tier includes access to the CamoAg iPhone app with CarPlay and web-based maps, ideally situated for individuals and small teams looking for core mapping and customer intelligence tools.

This tier includes access to the CamoAg iPhone app with CarPlay and web-based maps, ideally situated for individuals and small teams looking for core mapping and customer intelligence tools. CamoAg Scout: The new Scout tier includes features for sales and customer operations teams who need deeper insights for lead generation and producer research.

The new Scout tier includes features for sales and customer operations teams who need deeper insights for lead generation and producer research. CamoAg Enterprise: The high-powered Enterprise tier unlocks the full capabilities of the CamoAg platform to help medium to large commercial organizations stand apart in the marketplace with access to additional datasets and planning tools.

The mobile app's GIS map interface, available in all three subscription tiers, is an essential tool for working in the field – making it easier to find customer contacts, view operation profiles and route to locations. The CarPlay functionality allows for hands-free, turn-by-turn directions as well as viewing property ownership from a vehicle's infotainment display.

"The launch of our new app and subscription tiers is just the beginning," Kull said. "We'll continue to release exciting updates to ensure the CamoAg platform evolves with the needs of our customers, from daily sales work in the field to annual planning at the head office."

The CamoAg app is now available for download on the Apple App Store®. Current customers can log in with their existing CamoAg account credentials. New users can sign up for a CamoAg account through the app or by visiting camo.ag/pricing.

About CamoAg:

CamoAg Inc. is a leading agtech company exclusively serving agribusinesses with AI-driven market intelligence and sales execution tools. CamoAg unifies land, producer and commercial datasets into a single, easy-to-use command center on web and iOS. This enables commercial teams to optimize sales and marketing efforts by understanding their position in each target area, identifying prospects and growth opportunities, and simplifying analytics and reporting. Learn more at camo.ag or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/camoag.

SOURCE CamoAg Inc.