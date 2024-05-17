CAMON 30 Series Guarantee a 3-year Android Updates Up to Android 16

HONG KONG, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO confirmed that its newest smartphone, the CAMON 30 Series, will receive an outstanding 3 years of Android upgrades (extending to Android 16), along with 3 years of security patch support. This update aims to provide users with lasting technical protection, guaranteeing access to the ongoing updates of Android operating system and essential security updates for years to come. The move underscores TECNO's firm commitment to fortifying user experience and data security, underlining the brand's resolve to furnish users with a more robust and secure mobile environment.

The CAMON 30 Series, initially launched globally in April 2024, is a flagship imaging smartphone that embodies TECNO's CAMON design philosophy, offering modern users professional-level imaging capabilities with an exquisite, stylish aesthetic. The flagship model, CAMON 30 Premier 5G, delivers an incredible imaging upgrade with dual chips – including the Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip – and four 50MP lenses including a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera for stunning photography. The Series takes a pioneering approach to AI, with a range of advanced AI functions elevating the user experience, while flagship power and performance further underscore TECNO's relentless pursuit of innovation.

TECNO also confirmed it will be one of the first smartphone manufacturers to offer Google's Android 15 Beta release and will run it on the recently launched CAMON 30 Pro 5G, bringing a range of upgrades and enhancements to elevate its total experience to greater heights. With the advanced hardware accompanied by TECNO's unwavering dedication to software improvements, the CAMON 30 Series promises an exceptional user experience in every aspect.

