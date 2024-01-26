CAMP BOW WOW CELEBRATES 2023 SUCCESSES AND LOOKS AHEAD TO 2024

Highlights for nation's leading pet care franchise included growth, industry recognition and a No. 1 brand awareness ranking

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow ® , North America's leading pet care franchise, achieved tremendous success in 2023, welcoming over 5 million dog visits, growing its "Pack" with 12 new Camps opened and more than 60 in development. In addition, Camp Bow Wow has earned multiple industry accolades and is ranked No. 1 in unaided brand awareness in the doggy day care and boarding category.

Camp Bow Wow grew to 216 open locations, including in new and existing markets, expanding its presence in California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada.

With its growing footprint, Camp Bow Wow ranked No. 1 in unaided brand awareness for the second year in a row in a study completed by the brand in 2023. Camps continued to deliver world-class customer service in 2023, earning an average Net Promoter Score of 88 from clients.

Also in 2023, Camp Bow Wow focused on technology enhancement to drive operational efficiency and a superior customer experience. As part of these efforts, the brand debuted its new app that enables pet parents to request reservations, watch their Campers while they play and socialize, upload vaccination records, manage care information, purchase day care packages and more. Since its release, the app has had over 300,000 unique users.

To further streamline Camp operations, Camp Bow Wow also introduced new technology within Camps that elevates the level of efficiency. This technology allows seamless communication of dog status and activities between front desk team members and the staff caring for Campers.

"With a mission of Making Dogs Happy, we have continued to strengthen our offering as a brand by delivering the latest in customer service innovations that provide peace of mind for our pet parents while providing the highest levels of pet care to each of our Campers," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "As we move into 2024, we remain focused on the future as a pet care industry leader, bringing additional Camps into new markets, serving more customers and continuing to elevate our brand. All of this is possible due to the incredible partnership we have with our franchise owners and our unwavering commitment to their success."

The company also celebrated a milestone for its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® in 2023. The nonprofit organization reached $1 million granted for lifesaving veterinary care for more than 900 dogs from 260 rescues and nearly 650 families over the past eight years. In the past year alone, the Foundation raised over $225,000, allowing it to help more than 150 dogs across North America.

The leading pet care franchise received industry recognition, listings and accolades in 2023 that included:

Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 ® and 10+ Club (ranked for 15 consecutive years)

and 10+ Club (ranked for 15 consecutive years) Franchise Times Top 400 ®

Franchise Update Media's Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Data

IFA Franchisee of the Year and Multi-Unit Franchise Magazine's MVP Influencer Award for Husband-and-Wife Team for Camp Owners Jason and Scarlett Dalton

Looking ahead in 2024, Camp Bow Wow plans to open 20 new Camps with agreements in place for over 60 locations in the coming years. The brand is continuing to seek new franchise owners to expand from coast to coast throughout California, Washington, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and beyond.

"In 2023, our brand achieved tremendous results, and we look forward to the year ahead as we continue to grow into new markets," said Camp Bow Wow VP of Development Todd Haavind. "Pets are family more than ever, and with dog ownership at an all-time high, the pet care industry is primed for incredible growth for years to come. Now is a great time to join our Pack, and we're welcoming new franchise owners who will deliver industry-leading service within their communities."

Franchise opportunities remain available across the country to care for dogs from coast to coast. More information on startup costs, fees and requirements is available at https://www.campbowwow.com/franchising/.

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's leading pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company also offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 15 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

