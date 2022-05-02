CAMP BOW WOW CELEBRATES STRONG START TO 2022

Top doggy day care and boarding franchise shares record systemwide sales, other industry-beating stats in new Franchise Disclosure Document

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, North America's largest pet care franchise, has released its new Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), reporting strong numbers that include record systemwide sales and an industry-beating average annual revenue growth rate.

According to the new FDD, from 2017 to 2021, the $160+ million company recorded a 14% average annual revenue growth rate1, which is seven times more than the annual growth of the economy and nearly twice the annual growth rate of the boarding and grooming sector of the $120+ billion pet care industry.

Additional system performance highlights in 2021 include:

The top 25% of Camps achieved an impressive 21% of owners' discretionary income, with all Camps averaging 19% 2

Annual gross revenue per Camp reached $880,558 , with $1,304,404 on average for the top 25% of Camps and $2,141,520 as the system high 3

, with on average for the top 25% of Camps and as the system high Camp Bow Wow welcomed Campers for 4.4 million dog visits and achieved record-breaking customer acquisition that amounted to a 20% increase over 2019

Camp Bow Wow opened its 200th location last month in Lexington, Kentucky, achieving an open unit count that less than 10% of franchised brands ever reach, according to FRANData, and solidifying its position as the leading pet care franchise. The brand has 60 total units in the development pipeline and anticipates increasing unit count by over 30% in the next three years.

Growth is being driven by a huge rise in pet adoption. According to the ASPCA, nearly one in five households – an estimated 23 million – adopted a pet during the pandemic, bringing the total percentage of U.S. households with a dog to 54% per the American Pet Products Association (APPA). That trend has resulted in increased demand for boarding, doggy day care and enrichment services as pet parents return to work and travel.

"Our strong partnership with franchise owners has created a tremendous period of growth and success for the Camp Bow Wow brand," said Julie Turner, president of Camp Bow Wow. "As the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, we have been able to enrich the lives of hundreds of thousands of dogs as we fulfill our mission of 'Making Dogs Happy.'"

The strength of the brand's franchise offering has been recognized in recent industry listings and awards, including:

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 (ranked for 11 consecutive years)

Franchise Times Top 400

Franchise Update Media's Most Innovative Franchisee Support and Best Social Media Campaign

The Association of National Advertisers In-House Excellence Awards

In 2022, the company is focusing on further enhancing and leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency and the customer experience to help franchise owners grow and improve their business while continuing to expand the well-rounded Camp Bow Wow experience that helps dogs thrive.

Information on startup costs, fees and requirements is available at https://www.campbowwow.com/franchising/ .

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents.

Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company also offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 11 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Lennington or Macey Reed

[email protected]

[email protected]

817-329-3257

1 Figure represents the average aggregate increase in annual gross revenue for all locations that were open and operating for any length of time during 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes: (1) annual unit-level gross revenue; and (2) select expenses for expense reporting franchises. Figures include franchisor-owned locations.

2 For 2021, the Top 25% of Expense-Reporting Franchises consists of 44 Camps. Of those, 19 (43%) exceeded the Average Annual Owner's Discretionary Income of $269,431 and 22 (50%) exceeded the Median Annual Owner's Discretionary Income of $232,528. Average percentages in this Chart represent the average percent of revenue and are calculated by dividing Owner's Discretionary Income by annual Gross Revenue for each Expense-Reporting Franchise, adding the percentages for all Expense-Reporting Franchises, and dividing the total by the number of Expense-Reporting Franchises.

3 For 2021, of the 177 Revenue-Reporting Franchises, 78 (44%) exceeded the Average Annual Gross Revenue of $880,558 and 88 (50%) exceeded the Median Annual Gross Revenue of $840,138. For 2021, the Top 25% of Revenue-Reporting Franchises consists of 44 Camps. Of those, 13 (30%) exceeded the Average Annual Gross Revenue of $1,304,404 and 22 (50%) exceeded the Median Annual Gross Revenue of $1,190,028.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow