CAMP BOW WOW® CELEBRATES SUCCESS AT 2022 COMPANY REUNION

Nation's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise holds franchise owner conference with the highest attendance rate to date

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, held its company Reunion in Colorado last month. The conference was the brand's largest to date in terms of attendance, with 536 attendees and 41 sponsor partners.

Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner addresses Camp Owners and staff at company conference. Award recipients pose with Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner.

At the Reunion, Camp Bow Wow celebrated the growth of the industry as well as the growth of the brand. According to the American Pet Products Association, the $120 billion pet industry is growing 7% annually, leading to an increased demand for Camp Bow Wow's services. As a result, the franchise has grown to 205 Camps, with more in the development pipeline.

The Reunion featured artist Phil Hansen and author and business motivational speaker Scott Greenberg as keynote speakers. Franchise owners attended 44 breakout sessions covering 21 distinct topics and spent time learning and connecting with their peers.

"There is nothing better than spending time in person to celebrate our franchise owners who embody our culture and are the reason for Camp Bow Wow's continued success," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "One thing our franchise owners have in common is a passion not only for dogs but for our brand. We believe the Reunion this year helped reignite their collective passion for Making Dogs Happy as we prepare for another exciting year in 2023."

A highlight of the Reunion was Camp Bow Wow's "Pawscars" awards ceremony, which acknowledged the exceptional work of franchise owners and their teams. Over 25 awards were presented to recognize stellar performance, leadership and commitment to the brand. Some top award categories and recipients included:

Franchise Owner of the Year: Scarlett Dalton, with Camps in Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas

Regional Franchise Owners of the Year:

Region 1: Mike Monks, with a Camp in New Jersey

Region 2: Jeff Gold, with a Camp in Alabama

Region 3: Tony & Jamie Caruso, with Camps in Missouri and Michigan

Region 4: Scarlett Dalton

Region 5: Frank Wetegrove, with Camps in Texas

Region 6: Brook Brown, with Camps in Colorado and Arizona

Scout of the Year: Leah Boshart, who oversees Camps in Wisconsin

Manager of the Year: Jessica Blackwell, who oversees Camps in Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas

In addition to celebrating franchise owners at the Reunion, Camp Bow Wow raised over $50,000 for its nonprofit, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, through an exciting on-site event and simultaneous online auction. The funds raised will go toward urgent medical care grants for dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills.

Camp Bow Wow is experiencing an outstanding year, with 4.7 million dog visits serving 364,000 dogs and 300,000 human customers year-to-date. This year, the brand was ranked #287 in Franchise Times 500 and #271 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and was awarded a Franchise Innovation award for best social media campaign. The doggy day care also ranked No. 1 in brand recognition from a sponsored awareness study. In addition, President Julie Turner was named to Pet Age's 2022 Power 50 List, and VP of Marketing Christy Barnes was named to Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise CMO Gamechanger list.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, a list of locations or to become a franchise owner, please visit www.campbowwow.com.

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 11 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

