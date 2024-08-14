CAMP BOW WOW REVEALS MOST POPULAR LARGE AND SMALL DOG BREEDS FOR 2024

Labrador Retriever and Miniature Poodle reign supreme for the second year in a row

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow , the nation's leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, has released its annual list of the top five large and small dog breeds based on its database of four-legged Campers for 2024 in honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26.

Camp Bow Wow's lists include a range of purebreds, mixed-breed dogs and popular crossbreeds like doodles, rather than only listing purebred dog registrations.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Labrador Retriever and lab mixes top the list of large breeds, followed by the Goldendoodle, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd and Australian Shepherd. For the second year in a row, the Miniature Poodle tops the list of small breeds, followed by the Beagle, Chihuahua, Shih Tzu and Dachshund.

In addition, Camp Bow Wow has identified the top five dog breeds by state. For example, the Goldendoodle is most popular in Iowa and Kentucky, and the Australian Cattle Dog crept into the top five in New Mexico. State-by-state lists and AI images of how a dog could represent its state are available here.

For those who are thinking of adopting a dog, Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health and Behavioral Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, notes that the biggest differentiator between large and small dog breeds is lifespan. Small dogs tend to have longer lifespans of 12 to 15 years or more, while large dogs typically have lifespans of around 8 to 12 years (8 to 10 for giant breeds).



"A dog's breed can influence certain characteristics, but it shouldn't be the sole factor in choosing which furry friend to add to the family," said Askeland. "Every dog is unique — some small dogs have high energy and bold personalities, while some large dogs have a laid-back demeanor. At Camp Bow Wow, we celebrate all breeds and believe that every dog deserves a loving home where they can enjoy playtime, social activities and enrichment. It's the individual personality of each dog that truly makes them special."

To keep the National Dog Day celebration going, all dogs who are at Camp for day care or boarding on Aug. 26 will automatically be entered into Camp Bow Wow's National Dog Day contest[i] for a chance to win a grand prize of $500 in Camp services. Camp Bow Wow will also award five prizes of $100 in Camp services.

With an estimated 50 million dog visits since opening its first Camp in 2000, Camp Bow Wow offers a safe and enjoyable environment for dogs of all breeds and sizes. No matter the breed, treating dogs to a fun-filled day at Camp is a great way to celebrate National Dog Day.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow's services, visit campbowwow.com .

1Reservations may be required; customer must check with their Camp Bow Wow location. Dog must have passed interview day and meet entrance requirements. Official rules: www.campbowwow.com/dog-day-rules

About Camp Bow Wow

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading franchise brand in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 200 franchise locations in 41 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and snooze the night away in spacious individual cabins. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 15 consecutive years. Camp Bow Wow is part of Propelled Brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry.

