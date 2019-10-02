Camp Bow Wow Grows Presence in Canada & Strengthens Position as Leading Pet Care Franchisor

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, the largest and leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, announces the filing of the Franchise Disclosure Document in Canada to grow the $125+ million-dollar brand's presence in the country. Expanding upon Camp Bow Wow's current Canadian location in Halifax, the brand's high-growth franchise network is poised to experience rapid international expansion throughout Canada, and forecasts to reach over 300 units across North America in the next four years.

A member of the Canadian Franchise Association, Camp Bow Wow will be exhibiting at the 2019 Franchise Canada Show (Booth # 502) at the Enercare Centre in Toronto from October 5th – 6th. The industry-leading pet services brand will offer pup lovers a fast-growing franchise opportunity in Canada that builds upon Camp Bow Wow's immense success in the United States. Touting a 12% increase year-over-year in system-wide gross revenue in 20181 and having hosted over four million dog visits in the past year, Camp Bow Wow will further grow its commitment to ensuring all dogs lead happy and healthy lives.

"We're thrilled to bring Camp Bow Wow to new territories across Canada, and partner with dog-loving entrepreneurs who share our passion for providing pet parents with a safe and fun environment for their furry family members," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "As the number one rated and most trusted pet care franchise, we're excited to increase access in Canada to our diverse set of high-quality pet services, including day care, boarding, training, and more!"

A testament to the brand's leadership position in the pet care industry, Camp Bow Wow was recognized for the fourth consecutive year as #1 in the Pet Services category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® also recognized Camp Bow Wow as #193 among all franchises for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

In 19 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 200 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 170 open locations and more than 40 in the process of opening across North America. From 2016 through 2019, the company ranked #1 in the Pet Services category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur's 2019 Best of the Best List in pet services. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.



1 Figure represents the aggregate increase in annual gross revenue for the 165 locations that were open and operating for any length of time during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2018 when compared to the aggregate annual gross revenue for the locations that were open and operating for any length of time during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2017. The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes: (1) annual unit-level gross revenue; and (2) select expenses for expense reporting franchises.

