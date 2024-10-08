CAMP BOW WOW® GUIDES PET PARENTS ON HALLOWEEN SAFETY

Expert shares advice on how to keep spooky season safe, not scary, for dogs

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween can be dangerous for dogs, with visits to emergency veterinary practices up by 12% during the week of Oct. 31, according to Nationwide Pet Insurance. Pet costumes, candy and other fun Halloween traditions can pose some serious risks to dogs, which is why Camp Bow Wow is sharing its top tips for a holiday that's safe, not scary.

"Many pet parents enjoy including their pup in Halloween festivities but don't realize that the holiday can be hazardous for pets," said Camp Bow Wow's Animal Health & Behavior Expert, Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA. "It's estimated that thousands of dogs are injured or become ill every year due to Halloween traditions like costumes, decorations and treats."

Askeland says people can keep their pets safe this Halloween with a few basic precautions:

Avoid taking dogs trick-or-treating . Dogs can get spooked by strangers at the door or people in costumes or masks and may bite someone or run away if they feel threatened. It's better to keep them in a secure, safe space at home where they cannot escape or approach trick-or-treaters.

. Dogs can get spooked by strangers at the door or people in costumes or masks and may bite someone or run away if they feel threatened. It's better to keep them in a secure, safe space at home where they cannot escape or approach trick-or-treaters. Ensure your dog's costume i s safe. Your pet's costume should allow for free movement, hearing, vision, breathing and barking. Avoid costumes with small, dangling or easily chewed-off pieces that your pet could choke on. To make sure your pet's costume is safe, try it on before the holiday. If your pet seems uncomfortable or shows abnormal behavior, it's best to avoid the costume altogether.

Your pet's costume should allow for free movement, hearing, vision, breathing and barking. Avoid costumes with small, dangling or easily chewed-off pieces that your pet could choke on. To make sure your pet's costume is safe, try it on before the holiday. If your pet seems uncomfortable or shows abnormal behavior, it's best to avoid the costume altogether. Keep candy out of reach . Chocolate, especially dark and baking chocolate, and other candies are toxic to dogs. If you suspect your pet has consumed something toxic, call your veterinarian or your local poison control immediately.

. Chocolate, especially dark and baking chocolate, and other candies are toxic to dogs. If you suspect your pet has consumed something toxic, call your veterinarian or your local poison control immediately. Be mindful of decorations. Watch out for edible decorations like pumpkins and candy corn. While most of these edible decorations are relatively nontoxic, they can still cause an upset stomach for dogs if consumed or nibbled on.

Dogs can have a secure, relaxed stay at Camp Bow Wow while pet parents and kids enjoy trick-or-treating and other holiday festivities. For more information, visit www.CampBowWow.com .

Camp Bow Wow® is a leading franchise brand in the rapidly growing pet care industry with over 200 franchise locations in 41 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and snooze the night away in spacious individual cabins. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 15 consecutive years. Camp Bow Wow is part of Propelled Brands, a recognized leader in the franchising industry.

