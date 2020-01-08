Camp Bow Wow Heightens Position as Leading Pet Care Franchisor With Record Franchise Sales & Growth Achievements in 2019

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, the largest and leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, announces a record franchise sales year with a 16% increase in units sold that continued to propel the company forward as a leader in the pet care industry in 2019. Through the achievements of the company's corporate team and franchise network, the $125+ million-dollar brand welcomed over 230,000 customers in the past year with 4.7 million dog visits.

As the largest pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow grew the brand's presence across North America in 2019 and penetrated new markets through strategic franchisee partners:

Opened 13 new Camps nationwide, with 5 of the Camps located in Texas ;

; Brought Camp Bow Wow to multiple markets for the first time, including Mississippi and Oregon ;

and ; Filed the brand's first Canadian Franchise Disclosure Document in September 2019 to poise the brand for rapid international expansion.

In conjunction with the high-growth of Camp Bow Wow's franchise network, the company was also awarded numerous accolades as a further testament to its leadership position in the doggy day care and boarding sector:

Recognized by Franchise Update Media's Franchise Innovation Awards as the Best Social Media Campaign for Camp Bow Wow's #GiveAFetch initiative;

Awarded Silver in the 9th annual Best in Biz Awards for both Creative Department of the Year and Technology Department of the Year categories;

Received the Bronze American Business Award in the Information Technology Team of the Year category by the American Stevie® Awards;

Named in April 2019 for a third year in a row on Entrepreneur's Best of the Best List;

for a third year in a row on Best of the Best List; Named as a Franchise of the Future by Entrepreneur in December 2019 .

"Our company's momentum speaks to the successful and collaborative partnership between our corporate support team and franchise owners," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "As we enter 2020, we're excited to continue our strategic growth with new Camps across the United States and Canada, and provide our premium services to more happy Campers than ever before."

With over 170 open Camps across 42 states and Canada, Camp Bow Wow continues to expand its commitment to ensuring all dogs lead happy and healthy lives across North America. A passion shared through the corporate team and franchise network, Camp Bow Wow touts 43% of their system as multi-unit owners who have invested in multiple franchised locations.

Camp Bow Wow further celebrated the 2019 successes of the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, the company's nonprofit organization, which provides funds to individuals struggling to cover their veterinary bills for serious ailments, and to shelters and rescue organizations that needed assistance to cover necessary medical treatments for dogs awaiting adoption. Dedicated to giving back to local communities across North America, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation awarded $120,000 in grants to 112 sick and injured dogs in the past year.

For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com .

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 230 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 170 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

