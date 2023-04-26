CAMP BOW WOW LAUNCHES APP TO HELP PET PARENTS 'SEIZE THE PLAY'

Leading pet care franchise improves guest experience, operational efficiency

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow®, North America's largest pet care franchise, is helping pet parents "Seize the Play®" with the launch of its new app that makes reservations, check-in and webcam viewing easier than ever.

The Camp Bow Wow app, now available for iOS and Android, allows pet parents to register with their email to seamlessly interact with their preferred Camp location and check in on their Campers while they play and socialize. The app will also make it simple to upload vaccination records, manage feeding and care information and purchase day care packages.

"Our new app represents a huge leap forward in providing our pet parents with a seamless Camp experience and peace of mind that their dogs have everything they need for a great stay," said Camp Bow Wow Vice President of Technology Matt Sarkesian. "It will also free up Camp staff to spend more time with the Campers and less time on administrative tasks like updating customer accounts, managing reservations and conducting check-ins."

Sarkesian says the app will not only save pet parents time at check-in but will also save many hours in staff time – especially important as Camps are busier than ever, with 5 million dog visits annually.

In 2022, Camp Bow Wow's dog visits rose 19%, and average unit revenue topped $1 million1 for the first time in company history. The app is designed to help Camps grow and increase profitability while continuing to provide a best-in-class Camp experience for pet parents and their pups.

Customers can download the app by visiting app.campbowwow.com.

For information on franchise opportunities, visit https://www.campbowwow.com/franchising

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 14 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

1 Figure represents the average of all Revenue-Reporting franchises open and operating for more than 12 months during the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022. Of all 189 Revenue-Reporting Franchises, 88 (47%) exceeded the average and 94 (50%) exceeded the median of $990,515. The financial performance representations contained in Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document also include (1) select expenses for expense-reporting franchises; and (2) system-wide gross revenue.

