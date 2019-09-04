Camp Bow Wow Names Julie Turner as New President

As the President of Camp Bow Wow, a $125+ million-dollar brand, Turner will continue to propel the company forward as the leader in the pet care industry. With a focus on integrating new technologies and implementing operational efficiencies, Turner will utilize her in-depth brand knowledge to drive unit level economics and maximize profitability for each of the 170+ franchise locations. She will also continue to grow longstanding relationships with the franchise owners to foster a collaborative culture that leverages their insights to fuel innovation for Camp Bow Wow.

In addition, Turner will focus on accelerating system growth on a domestic level, and drive international expansion for Camp Bow Wow in Canada.

"Julie's brand leadership at Camp Bow Wow over the past five years has helped pave the way for the company's continued excellence and expansion in the market," said Doug Drew, President of Mars Veterinary Health North America, parent company of Camp Bow Wow. "As President, we are confident that Julie's organizational knowledge, experienced leadership and proven passion will ensure Camp Bow Wow's continued success for years to come."

"I am honored to take on the role as President of Camp Bow Wow, and assume leadership of a brand whose mission and services I so strongly believe in," said Turner. "At Camp Bow Wow, everyone shares a passion for what we do and it's inspiring to lead a team who embodies the brand's commitment to ensuring all dogs lead happy, healthy lives. I'm excited to work collaboratively with our corporate staff and franchise owners to maintain, and ultimately grow, Camp Bow Wow's leadership position as the number one rated and most trusted pet care franchise."

In her previous role as the Vice President of Marketing for Camp Bow Wow, Turner provided strategic leadership for all brand marketing, communications and program development. Since joining Camp Bow Wow in 2014, Turner led a full company rebrand, doubled the size of the marketing department and developed an impactful vision for Camp Bow Wow's non-profit organization, The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, that has provided over $500,000 in grants to help 400+ dogs in need. Further, Turner created and executed the brand's annual #GiveAFetch campaigns, which received a Gold Stevie® Award for "Marketing Campaign of the Year" and Franchise Innovation Award's "Best Social Media Campaign."

In addition to her experience with Camp Bow Wow, Turner brings an impressive record in the corporate environment, having held various roles with Dish Network and Whirlpool Corporation. Turner's unique professional background, with expertise in many areas of organizational knowledge, including business strategy, operations, product development, and technology, allowed her to integrate and expand across many departments during her tenure as Vice President of Marketing at Camp Bow Wow.

With Turner's leadership announcement, Christy Barnes, formerly serving as the Senior Marketing Manager, has been appointed to Director of Marketing for Camp Bow Wow. A member of the internal marketing team since 2013, Barnes has played an integral role in developing and growing the company's marketing initiatives on a national and franchise level.

