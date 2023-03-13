CAMP BOW WOW NAMES NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF FIELD OPERATIONS

Longtime team member Melanie Moon elevated to senior position to support Camps

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Bow Wow, North America's largest doggy day care and boarding franchise, has rounded out its senior leadership team with the appointment of new Vice President of Field Operations Melanie Moon.

Moon, a 25-year veteran in the franchising industry, has been on the Camp Bow Wow team for 12 years, starting out as an Area Director for multiple regions and most recently serving as Senior Director of Field Operations before being promoted to lead the Field Operations Team. She will be responsible for driving strategy for Camp Bow Wow's field operations as the company continues to enhance, advance and expand franchise owner support for more than 200 Camps in the U.S. and Canada.

"After watching Melanie in action as the Senior Director of Field Operations, we knew she'd be the perfect candidate for the Vice President role," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "Field operations are at the core of everything we do at Camp Bow Wow, and Melanie is joining as an integral member of the senior leadership team at a pivotal time as our locations continue to grow."

Moon will be instrumental in continuing to expand the brand, set to open 20 new Camps this year, and will oversee Field Support Team activities, including business coaching, development and building franchise relationships. She will also focus on franchise owner profitability and maintaining brand standards to help the senior leadership team ensure successful, profitable and happy franchise owners.

"One of my favorite parts about working for Camp Bow Wow is the relationships I've developed with our Camp owners," said Moon. "Maintaining our brand standards and high franchise owner satisfaction rate trickles down to customer satisfaction to keep Camp Bow Wow the leader in the pet care industry. I'm honored to be given this responsibility as we build toward the next chapter in providing the highest levels of fun, safety and service for Campers."

The Colorado native graduated from the University of Colorado and enjoys spending time with her pup Ripley, a red Australian Kelpie.

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with over 200 locations in 40 states and Canada. Since 2000, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 14 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com.

