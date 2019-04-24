Camp Bow Wow Names Todd Haavind as New Vice President of Sales

Leading the sales department for Camp Bow Wow, a $125+ million-dollar brand, Haavind will focus on increasing units in new markets, enhancing franchise processes to attract qualified partners and leveraging new technologies to connect with prospective owners. With extensive experience in developing an international franchise presence, Haavind will also play a key role in leading Camp Bow Wow's ongoing expansion throughout Canada.

"Todd's proven successes in the franchise industry, both domestically and internationally, makes him the ideal candidate for Camp Bow Wow during this crucial time of our company's growth," said Camp Bow Wow President, Cail Morrison. "Under Todd's sales leadership, we're confident that we will hit our projected goal of reaching 300 Camps in the next four years, and continue to strengthen Camp Bow Wow's position as the leader in the pet care industry."

"Coupling my passion for franchise sales with my love of dogs, I'm thrilled to join a franchise business that I believe has unlimited growth opportunity," said Haavind. "As a part of the Camp Bow Wow team, I'm excited to bring my diversified sales experience to the dog-centric business, and reach more pet parents by increasing the amount of domestic and international Camps."

In his previous senior management position, Haavind led franchise sales and marketing teams, and was directly responsible for generating impactful leads, driving sales of new franchise units per month and increasing company revenue.

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 18 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 180 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $125+ million-dollar brand, with over 160 open locations and more than 40 in the process of opening across North America. From 2016 through 2019, the company ranked #1 in the Pet Services category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and named in Entrepreneur's 2019 Best of the Best List in pet services. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers in-home pet care, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

