CAMP BOW WOW OFFERS EXPERT TIPS TO WELCOME A NEW DOG HOME

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet adoptions soar during December and January, which means many households are welcoming a new furry family member — and to help make the transition as smooth as possible, Camp Bow Wow, the nation's leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, is sharing expert tips to help a new pup feel safe, secure and loved in their new environment.

Bringing home a new furry family member — especially over the holidays — can be an exciting and heartwarming experience. During this busy season, it's especially important to provide consistency to get dogs off to a great start.

"Bringing a new dog into your home is a long-term commitment, and you want to get off to a great start by being intentional in how you help them adjust to their new life," says Camp Bow Wow Animal Health and Behavioral Expert Erin Askeland, MSc, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA. "With a little patience and understanding, you can set up your new dog — and yourself — for years of joy, snuggles and love."

Manage expectations – Adjusting to a new home takes time. It can take several weeks or months for a dog to feel completely secure and show their true personality.

– Adjusting to a new home takes time. It can take several weeks or months for a dog to feel completely secure and show their true personality. Create a safe space – Arrange your dog's blankets, toys, food and water in a designated area so they feel confident and secure.

– Arrange your dog's blankets, toys, food and water in a designated area so they feel confident and secure. Observe – Learn about dog body language and watch how your pup interacts with their environment to understand their needs and emotions.

– Learn about dog body language and watch how your pup interacts with their environment to understand their needs and emotions. Take it slow – Introduce new experiences gradually. Plan only one new activity per day, such as meeting one new person or practicing one training cue.

– Introduce new experiences gradually. Plan only one new activity per day, such as meeting one new person or practicing one training cue. Include socialization – Practice controlled, positive experiences with a variety of different people, pups, objects and environments to help build a confident and adaptable pup. Regular visits to a safe, well-run doggy day care can help provide continued socialization.

– Practice controlled, positive experiences with a variety of different people, pups, objects and environments to help build a confident and adaptable pup. Regular visits to a safe, well-run doggy day care can help provide continued socialization. Plan ahead – Eventually, you'll have to visit the vet, leave your new dog alone or find day care or boarding options. Visit your vet and boarding facility with your pup long before you need them to provide brief, positive experiences. You can also practice using day care for short periods before leaving your dog for a longer day. This helps build familiarity and prepare for future needs.

To help dogs of all ages socialize, exercise and reinforce positive behaviors, pet parents are encouraged to try day care at Camp Bow Wow. Specifically for puppies aged 4 months to 1 year, the Pawsitive Start Jr. Program, available at select locations, offers a valuable opportunity to build a strong foundation through socialization, skill-building and enrichment in a safe and nurturing environment. All of Camp Bow Wow's programs are designed to set dogs up for a happier and healthier life.

