Camp Bow Wow Rebounds Strong from Pandemic

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Despite setbacks throughout the pet care industry as a result of pandemic shutdowns, industry leader Camp Bow Wow® has maintained its strong position as the leading pet care franchise in 2021 and beyond.

With nearly 200 locations, Camp Bow Wow is the largest pet care franchise in North America and offers dog day care, boarding, grooming and training. At Camp, dogs receive all-inclusive care in a safe and fun environment featuring all-day play and socialization.

As people return to the workplace and begin traveling again after a year of higher pet adoption rates, the company is experiencing 20% increases over the same period in 2019 in new customer acquisition. In fact, new customer acquisition in May 2021 was at the highest levels in company history.

"These numbers are extremely encouraging after a difficult year for our industry," said Camp Bow Wow President Julie Turner. "Because pet ownership increased during the pandemic, we are now seeing more spending on pets and growing overall sentiment that pets are important family members who need and deserve the care and services we provide. This sets up our franchise owners for a strong rebound in 2021 and a great business outlook for years to come."

Camp Bow Wow partnered closely with Camp owners throughout the pandemic to provide additional support including increased communications, operational training, vendor negotiations and financial assistance. The company also took the opportunity to simplify franchise operations by launching an all-new intranet to centralize communications and resources and introduced technology advancements to create an enhanced customer experience through a digital application and online payment platform.

To date in 2021, Camp Bow Wow has added six new locations, bringing the current number of Camps to 192, with more than 20 new Camps slated to open in 2021 and more than 60 in the pipeline to open through 2022.

Camp Bow Wow jumped 76 spots to No. 172 in Entrepreneur Magazine's most recent Franchise 500, where it has been ranked for 10 consecutive years. It was also named the 2020 Franchise Growth and Development Leader of the Year by Franchise Update Media.

More information on Camp Bow Wow franchise opportunities is available on the website.

About Camp Bow Wow

Westminster, Colorado-based Camp Bow Wow is North America's largest pet care franchise, with more than 190 locations in 42 states and Canada. For more than 20 years, the Camp concept has provided the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment, and pricing is all-inclusive. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, the company also offers personalized enrichment opportunities, grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Camp Bow Wow, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, since 2017, has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list for 10 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.campbowwow.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie McKenzie or Mark Jezek

[email protected]

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow

Related Links

http://www.campbowwow.com

